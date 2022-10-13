ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Cotton moves key aide to political operation

By Alex Isenstadt
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4gZg_0iXzrglM00

A top aide to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is leaving the senator’s office to expand his political operation, a move that comes as Cotton takes steps to prepare a 2024 presidential bid.

Brian Colas, who has worked in Cotton’s office since 2015 and ran his 2020 reelection campaign, is departing to launch a political consulting firm and to work on Cotton’s PAC. The senator has used the committee as a vehicle to bolster other Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

Cotton is aggressively laying the groundwork for a 2024 White House bid, embarking on a campaign swing for Republican candidates — including those running in early presidential nominating states like Iowa and New Hampshire. Early next month, he is set to publish a book detailing his views on national security and military policy, which will be accompanied by a promotional tour. And he has invited his donors to a post-midterm election retreat at the Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Va.

Colas has been a central player in Cotton’s orbit, having served as his deputy chief of staff and legal counsel. Cotton called Colas a “trusted advisor and friend” in a statement, and he said he would “continue to benefit from his counsel.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has also begun to take steps to buttress his political operation ahead of a prospective 2024 bid. Jennifer DeCasper, a longtime Scott adviser, recently left his office to help guide his political activities ahead of the midterm election and to advise a newly created, pro-Scott super PAC.

Cotton earlier this week campaigned for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been besieged by allegations that he paid for a former girlfriend to get an abortion. (Walker has repeatedly denied the claim, which POLITICO has not independently verified.) Cotton is weighing returning to the state to campaign for Walker again before the election.

He is also expected to travel to Pennsylvania, to boost Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, and to Iowa, where he will campaign for GOP Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Cotton has made clear that a comeback bid by former President Donald Trump would not deter him from seeking the Republican nomination in 2024. Addressing donors at a retreat in Washington this past June, Cotton said he wouldn’t defer to any other potential candidate — including Trump — and said he would make a final decision on whether to run after the midterm election.

MOST READ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBFFL_0iXzrglM00

Comments / 24

Fresa Strawberries
4d ago

he should not even waste his time/money...he is not presidential material...but than Again...we had trump.

Reply
14
William Haynes
3d ago

I'm from Arkansas and I wouldn't trust Rotten Cotton to mow my property. He's Chump 2.0, wouldn't vote for him if he paid me to.

Reply(5)
10
Tina Brown
3d ago

Tom Cotton has supported Trump and his allies throughout his administration. That means he is cut from the same cloth that Trump was cut from. America does not need a junior Trump. More division, discord, hate, lies, corruption, twisting laws to fit their circumstances. America does not need the man that said he would be Trump foot soldier, and he wouldn't have to pay him a dime.

Reply(6)
10
Related
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate

OMAHA – U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who made his name nationally by disagreeing publicly with former President Donald Trump and voting with his party, plans to resign his post, the Nebraska Examiner has confirmed. Four people familiar with Sasse’s decision making told the Examiner on Thursday that Sasse informed Senate staffers this […] The post U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
POTUS
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
WILMINGTON, NC
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
thecheyennepost.com

41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election

Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
WYOMING STATE
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values

(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
268K+
Followers
16K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy