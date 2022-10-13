Read full article on original website
Report: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins agree to 4-year extensions with Warriors worth $249 million
The contract report comes on the heels of a tumultuous period for the Warriors.
Rams' season-long injury battles continue, but relief coming
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' injury luck had been largely excellent during the first five years of coach Sean McVay's career. His sixth season has been a prolonged test of the Rams' ability to persevere through a run of poor health at key positions. They're meeting...
Seahawks sitting at .500 thanks in part to rookie class
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When the management of the Seattle Seahawks left the draft room in April, there was belief the class of players selected had the potential to be a special group with the opportunity to be influential from the start. Six games into the rookie season for...
Postponed: Game 5 moves to Tuesday due to weather
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians.
Tagovailoa to prepare this week as Dolphins starter
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is back, and his return will be a welcome sight for a Dolphins team that has not won a game since he suffered a concussion on Sept. 29. Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter, and assuming all...
NFL・
NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties and Washington owner Dan Snyder have dominated headlines six weeks into an NFL season that’s featured plenty of comebacks and close games, too. There isn’t expected to be any significant news on any of the...
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Dihvision Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice Monday ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced...
Houston Astros to wait for ALCS opponent for 1 more day as Guardians-Yankees game postponed
From champagne showers to rain delay ones, Houston must wait a day longer for its championship series opponent.
Linsley, Allen inactive for Chargers game vs. Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Keenan Allen are inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night game against the Denver Broncos. Linsley is out because of an illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that he thought Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.”
