ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Rams' season-long injury battles continue, but relief coming

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' injury luck had been largely excellent during the first five years of coach Sean McVay's career. His sixth season has been a prolonged test of the Rams' ability to persevere through a run of poor health at key positions. They're meeting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Seahawks sitting at .500 thanks in part to rookie class

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When the management of the Seattle Seahawks left the draft room in April, there was belief the class of players selected had the potential to be a special group with the opportunity to be influential from the start. Six games into the rookie season for...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

Tagovailoa to prepare this week as Dolphins starter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is back, and his return will be a welcome sight for a Dolphins team that has not won a game since he suffered a concussion on Sept. 29. Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter, and assuming all...
NFL
SFGate

NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties and Washington owner Dan Snyder have dominated headlines six weeks into an NFL season that’s featured plenty of comebacks and close games, too. There isn’t expected to be any significant news on any of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

Linsley, Allen inactive for Chargers game vs. Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Keenan Allen are inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night game against the Denver Broncos. Linsley is out because of an illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that he thought Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.”
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy