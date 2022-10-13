Read full article on original website
Related
49ers down half of their Week 1 starters due to injuries after loss to Falcons
The Niners were missing 11 of their 22 Week 1 starters by the end of the sixth game of their season.
Report: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins agree to 4-year extensions with Warriors worth $249 million
The contract report comes on the heels of a tumultuous period for the Warriors.
SFGate
Seahawks sitting at .500 thanks in part to rookie class
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When the management of the Seattle Seahawks left the draft room in April, there was belief the class of players selected had the potential to be a special group with the opportunity to be influential from the start. Six games into the rookie season for...
SFGate
Rams' season-long injury battles continue, but relief coming
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' injury luck had been largely excellent during the first five years of coach Sean McVay's career. His sixth season has been a prolonged test of the Rams' ability to persevere through a run of poor health at key positions. They're meeting...
SFGate
Linsley, Allen inactive for Chargers game vs. Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Keenan Allen are inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night game against the Denver Broncos. Linsley is out because of an illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that he thought Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.”
SFGate
No Bones when Dallas Stars host Jets without their new coach
DALLAS (AP) — No bones about it, the Dallas Stars still love Rick Bowness. They will have to wait until next month to see the former coach who took them to the Stanley Cup Final just more than two years ago. Bowness, now Winnipeg’s coach, missed Monday night’s game...
SFGate
Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4
First Period_1, Detroit, Erne 1 (Maatta, Suter), 4:26. 2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 3 (Iafallo, Doughty), 4:45. 3, Los Angeles, Kempe 4 (Kopitar, Fiala), 14:40. Second Period_4, Detroit, Perron 2 (Kubalik, Maatta), 9:15. 5, Los Angeles, Danault 1 (Moore, Durzi), 16:18. Third Period_6, Detroit, Perron 3 (Hronek, Sundqvist), 11:14 (pp). 7,...
SFGate
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
First Period_1, Arizona, Ritchie 3 (Gostisbehere, Moser), 19:34 (pp). Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Bjugstad), 8:30. Third Period_3, Toronto, Nylander 3 (Rielly, Tavares), 12:54 (pp). 4, Toronto, Marner 1, 13:18. 5, Arizona, Gostisbehere 2 (Ritchie, Keller), 18:27. 6, Arizona, Crouse 1 (Fischer), 19:49 (en). Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-6_19. Toronto 5-8-15_28.
Comments / 0