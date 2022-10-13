ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Seahawks sitting at .500 thanks in part to rookie class

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When the management of the Seattle Seahawks left the draft room in April, there was belief the class of players selected had the potential to be a special group with the opportunity to be influential from the start. Six games into the rookie season for...
Rams' season-long injury battles continue, but relief coming

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' injury luck had been largely excellent during the first five years of coach Sean McVay's career. His sixth season has been a prolonged test of the Rams' ability to persevere through a run of poor health at key positions. They're meeting...
Linsley, Allen inactive for Chargers game vs. Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Keenan Allen are inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night game against the Denver Broncos. Linsley is out because of an illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that he thought Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.”
No Bones when Dallas Stars host Jets without their new coach

DALLAS (AP) — No bones about it, the Dallas Stars still love Rick Bowness. They will have to wait until next month to see the former coach who took them to the Stanley Cup Final just more than two years ago. Bowness, now Winnipeg’s coach, missed Monday night’s game...
Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4

First Period_1, Detroit, Erne 1 (Maatta, Suter), 4:26. 2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 3 (Iafallo, Doughty), 4:45. 3, Los Angeles, Kempe 4 (Kopitar, Fiala), 14:40. Second Period_4, Detroit, Perron 2 (Kubalik, Maatta), 9:15. 5, Los Angeles, Danault 1 (Moore, Durzi), 16:18. Third Period_6, Detroit, Perron 3 (Hronek, Sundqvist), 11:14 (pp). 7,...
Arizona 4, Toronto 2

First Period_1, Arizona, Ritchie 3 (Gostisbehere, Moser), 19:34 (pp). Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Bjugstad), 8:30. Third Period_3, Toronto, Nylander 3 (Rielly, Tavares), 12:54 (pp). 4, Toronto, Marner 1, 13:18. 5, Arizona, Gostisbehere 2 (Ritchie, Keller), 18:27. 6, Arizona, Crouse 1 (Fischer), 19:49 (en). Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-6_19. Toronto 5-8-15_28.
