KWCH.com
Hard freeze; record lows likely
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is expected in much of Kansas overnight and early Tuesday. The combination of clear skies and light winds is a perfect setup to see lows into early Tuesday down in the 20s, and for several consecutive hours. This will be the end of the growing season for our area.
KWCH.com
Sunny but chilly start to work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Later today despite quite a bit of sunshine, highs will struggle to hit 60 degrees as colder air continues to ooze into Kansas. Mostly clear...
KWCH.com
Cool start to the week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that some of the coolest weather of the month so far will arrive Monday and Tuesday, along with the first frost and freeze of the season. It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the...
KWCH.com
Mild today, much colder Monday and Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect a few clouds this morning across Kansas, otherwise more sun than clouds through the afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as high pressure builds into the region from Canada. Much colder air moves in tonight and Monday too.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
blackchronicle.com
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita to present 10-year plan to pave dirt roads
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council is expected to vote on a program on Tuesday to pave dirt roads around the city. The first priority focuses on dirt streets within one block of schools, “as these streets are presently treated with a magnesium chloride dust suppressant twice a year.” The city said these streets include 10 lane-miles and are expected to be paved within the first four years of the program.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house fire south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a 2-alarm fire south of downtown Wichita on Monday morning. The fire happened on south Broadway between Orme and Gilbert shortly after 7 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and two occupants on an upper floor. Those occupants were...
KWCH.com
Kansas drought could affect consumers
Local group brings awareness to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. A local Wichita group brings awareness to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day by helping families memorialize their loss. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT. Holcomb wins rivalry game over Hugoton, 24-17. Dep. Sidnee Carter: End of...
KAKE TV
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at El Capitan Seafood & Grill
One type of restaurant east Wichita is short on is Mexican seafood. When it comes to these restaurants, many of them are found in the north and south parts of town. So welcome El Capitan Seafood & Grill, who recently opened at 410 N. Hillside. ===========. 410 N Hillside St.,...
Wichita Fire Department battles 2-alarm house fire south of downtown
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm house fire south of Kellogg.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at First Man Brewery
Derby finally as a craft brewery to call their own with the opening of First Man Brewery. Located in the former Blue Dragon Books space at 437 E. Madison Avenue, they celebrated their grand opening last week. ===========. 437 E Madison Ave, Derby, KS 67037. 316-260-3675. Wednesday – Thursday: 3pm...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita seeking to curb climbing thefts of catalytic converters
It’s a crime drivers know too well and this week, the City of Wichita is seeking to curb the climbing theft of catalytic converters. A new ordinance is meant to give Wichita police more leeway in addressing the crime. 12 News spoke with a muffler shop that reported seeing...
Atlas Obscura
Wichita State University Plane Crash Site
On the afternoon of October 2, 1970, workers on the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project reported hearing an explosion on the mountainside just northeast of the tunnel’s eastern entrance. Looking north, the mountaintop appeared to be on fire. The project workers were the first on the scene, discovering the remains of the Wichita State football team’s plane, which had crashed into the mountain and melded into the dirt.
KAKE TV
Wichita Firefighter honored at Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Firefighters, families, and supporters across the state today honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice. At the 2022 Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, five names were added to the engraved memories. Including a Wichita firefighter. Joshua D Bruggeman passed away in December of last year. His...
KWCH.com
Dep. Sidnee Carter: End of watch
Kansas woman becomes first female head football referee in state’s history. Carmen Doramus-Kinley was the head referee at Clearwater High School’s varsity football game Friday night. Introducing Jaiya Brown. Updated: 21 hours ago. Jaiya Brown joins the 12 News This Morning team as the morning live news desk...
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!
There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning
Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
