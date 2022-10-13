Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the highly anticipated grand finals battle between Ash Ketchum and current Galar and undefeated champion Leon airing overseas, and the newest poster for the series has given fans the look at Leon's full line up that he's bringing to the battle! Ash Ketchum was first inspired to take on the World Coronation Series following his Gigantamax confrontation with Leon, and thus since has been rising through the ranks of the tough tournament in order to get his chance at a rematch. Now he's finally going to get that chance after making it to the Masters Tournament finals.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO