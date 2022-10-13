Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders: Every character confirmed so far
Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders Game Freak has revealed so far
Black Friday Pokemon card deals 2022 - prepare for the best deals
Black Friday Pokemon card deals aren't too far off, so here's how to make the most of them
CNET
Pokemon Sword and Shield's Online Events to End Next Month
Pokemon Sword and Shield will no longer receive online updates or events after next month. While online play will still be available in both games, there will be no new Max Raid events after the final Wild Area News update on Nov. 1. Following that update, Pokemon that previously only appeared during special events, such as Gigantamax Snorlax, will be available in Max Raids.
ComicBook
Marvel Legends Comic Book War Machine Figure Pre-Orders Drop Tomorrow
Hasbro has unveiled the next action figure in the Marvel Legends lineup, and it's none other than Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes' War Machine as he appears in the pages of Marvel Comics. Pre-orders for the figure will be available tomorrow, October 18th at 10am PT / 1pm ET sharp right here at Entertainment Earth priced at $24.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout). It should also be available here on Amazon around that time, though their might be a delay.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Reveals Leon's Pokemon Lineup With New Poster
Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the highly anticipated grand finals battle between Ash Ketchum and current Galar and undefeated champion Leon airing overseas, and the newest poster for the series has given fans the look at Leon's full line up that he's bringing to the battle! Ash Ketchum was first inspired to take on the World Coronation Series following his Gigantamax confrontation with Leon, and thus since has been rising through the ranks of the tough tournament in order to get his chance at a rematch. Now he's finally going to get that chance after making it to the Masters Tournament finals.
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle Releases Alongside The Game on November 9, 2022
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that every single player can't wait to try out. Recently, we were informed that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold ahead of its November 9 release date. Moreover, we have learned additional information about the title, thanks to its ESRB rating. Now, we have been informed that a God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle is on its way alongside the game.
Featured: The Growing Impact of Anime on the Gaming World
Anime has become one of the most popular genres in recent years, particularly among millennials who grew up watching shows like Pokémon and Sailor Moon as children. It’s also inspired some of the most innovative gaming experiences ever created. A new generation of anime-inspired games has emerged that...
The Best Anime Online Slots
Most gamblers recognize slots as games of fruit symbols, 7s, and BARs. But in recent years, the slots industry has taken a big turn towards anime-themed games. There are now dozens of different online slots that feature characters and settings from some of the most popular anime shows and movies.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Release New Trailer For Masters 8's Tournament
Ash's time as the lead character in Pokemon's anime has spanned decades, with the trainer coming closer than ever to achieving his dream of becoming the number one trainer in the world. With Pokemon Journeys releasing a new trailer for the final battle of the Masters 8 Tournament, which will see Ketchum square off against current world champion Leon and might just bring Ash's tenure as the protagonist of the series to a close and hand off the baton.
How to preorder the Meta Quest Pro: deals, price, and release date
Looking to preorder the Meta Quest Pro ahead of October 25th? We've got everything you need to know.
ComicBook
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
Persona 5 Royal: How Do The New Ports Stack Up?
"Persona 5 Royal" hits Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 20, finally letting non-PlayStation gamers enjoy the massive and critically acclaimed JRPG. This new port is also launching onto Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can check it out for no additional cost. Of course, the quality of "Persona 5 Royal" as a game is already known, with the original 2020 PS4 release sitting at a healthy 94 on Metacritic. But fans want to know how the game holds up on new platforms, like the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, especially since there's such a big difference in power between the consoles.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super's Massive Gohan Statue Has Fallen... Literally
Dragon Ball Super is one of the biggest anime releases of the year, and the movie makes no apologies for its success. With nearly $100 million at the box office, the feature has become a fan-favorite with audiences across the globe. And now, it seems one of Gohan's big promos for the movie has died a slow, undignified death.
GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world
Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
CNET
Nintendo Switch Sports Will Come Back Online This Week After Bug Fix
Nintendo will brings its Wii Sports successor, Nintendo Switch Sports, back online this week following several days of downtime. The sports game has been offline since Oct. 14 due to a bug that was discovered in its version 1.2.1 update. Said bug would cause the game to crash while loading matches in both online and offline modes, so Nintendo retracted that patch and disabled online play while it investigated the issue.
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ will run at 30 FPS on consoles, with no performance mode
Gotham Knights will run at 30 FPS on consoles with no performance mode available when the game launches on October 21. That’s according to Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur “Flaoua” Marty (as spotted by Wario64 on Twitter) speaking in the game’s Discord server, where she directly addressed console players.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Collabs With Spy x Family In Special Promos
It is no secret that manga sales are bigger than ever, and the industry is growing by the day. As fans across the world search for their go-to manga, some titles reign supreme whether we're talking One Piece or My Hero Academia. Of course, some of the latest titles toppling sales are Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family thanks to their anime series. And now, the two titles have teamed up for a special promo.
