Pokemon Go’s Festival of Light introduces Morelull and Shiinotic this year. These mushroom Pokemon from the Alola region have a rare typing and were pretty useful in traditional Pokemon battles. How they will be used in Pokemon Go is yet to be seen, but this guide will break down all the ways to catch Morelull, its evolution Shiinotice and everything else during the 2022 Festival of Lights event in Pokemon Go. This year’s Festival of Lights event begins Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Monday, October 17 at 8 p.m. local time. The mushroom Pokemon, Morelull and its evolution Shiinotic will make their Pokemon Go debuts in the Festival of Lights 2022 event. Similar to how Pokemon Go has introduced other Pokemon in the past, this event will give trainers a lot of chances to catch both before they are permanently added to the revolving roster.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO