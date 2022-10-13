Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Reveals Leon's Pokemon Lineup With New Poster
Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the highly anticipated grand finals battle between Ash Ketchum and current Galar and undefeated champion Leon airing overseas, and the newest poster for the series has given fans the look at Leon's full line up that he's bringing to the battle! Ash Ketchum was first inspired to take on the World Coronation Series following his Gigantamax confrontation with Leon, and thus since has been rising through the ranks of the tough tournament in order to get his chance at a rematch. Now he's finally going to get that chance after making it to the Masters Tournament finals.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders: Every character confirmed so far
Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders Game Freak has revealed so far
3D Pokemon Yellow fan-remake brings back a truly cursed chonky Pikachu
Plus several other voxel-style Pokemon
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Elite Raid launch proves Niantic isn’t listening to players
The issues surrounding the launch of Pokemon Go’s Elite Raid eggs prove that Niantic isn’t listening to players, and it’s laborious and tiring. Ever since Niantic launched Pokemon Go in 2016, the developers have shipped a wide variety of new features and events for trainers worldwide to enjoy.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go announced more Elite Raid battles – and no one is excited
Pokemon Go players have been struggling with the recently added Elite Raid battles, and an update from the developer has indicated the unpopular Raids will continue to haunt fans in future weeks. Pokemon Go players are currently experiencing frustration surrounding the newest feature announced – Elite Raid battles. Having dropped...
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Teases an Ash vs. Leon Twist
Ash Ketchum has been the Pokemon anime's protagonist for decades, with the latest season seeing both himself and his trusty Pikachu working their way to the top in becoming combatants in the Masters 8 Tournament. With the final battle between Ash and Leon set to take place over the course of four episodes, a new synopsis reveals how the battle will begin while also revealing that while there will be flashbacks that highlight Ketchum's past, the fight will not be interrupted.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's November Community Day Will Feature a New Pokemon Debut
With October now passed the halfway point, Pokemon Go developer Niantic has pulled back the curtain on its plans for November's Community Day. On Saturday November 12th, Teddiursa will take the spotlight from 2 p.m. local time until 5 p.m. local time. During that timeframe, players can also expect to see a full moon in the game's sky, and it will last through 6 p.m. The full moon is important because this Community Day will also see the debut of Ursaluna, the new final evolved form of Teddiursa, which first appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward You For Beating the Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reward those who beat the game's action-packed campaign. Call of Duty campaigns are often one of the most overshadowed parts of the game as many focus solely on the multiplayer or zombies/co-op modes. It's understandable, most people want to play with their friends, but the campaigns are pretty solid. They're like big budget action movies with twisty stories and iconic characters. That's especially true for the Modern Warfare games and it looks like the latest entry will be no exception thanks to another big globetrotting adventure.
Some of Pokemon Sword and Shield's online features will stop being updated soon
Sword and Shield players may notice a few changes from next month
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Release New Trailer For Masters 8's Tournament
Ash's time as the lead character in Pokemon's anime has spanned decades, with the trainer coming closer than ever to achieving his dream of becoming the number one trainer in the world. With Pokemon Journeys releasing a new trailer for the final battle of the Masters 8 Tournament, which will see Ketchum square off against current world champion Leon and might just bring Ash's tenure as the protagonist of the series to a close and hand off the baton.
Pokemon Go Festival of Lights start time, and how to catch Morelull or Shiny Chinchou
Pokemon Go’s Festival of Light introduces Morelull and Shiinotic this year. These mushroom Pokemon from the Alola region have a rare typing and were pretty useful in traditional Pokemon battles. How they will be used in Pokemon Go is yet to be seen, but this guide will break down all the ways to catch Morelull, its evolution Shiinotice and everything else during the 2022 Festival of Lights event in Pokemon Go. This year’s Festival of Lights event begins Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Monday, October 17 at 8 p.m. local time. The mushroom Pokemon, Morelull and its evolution Shiinotic will make their Pokemon Go debuts in the Festival of Lights 2022 event. Similar to how Pokemon Go has introduced other Pokemon in the past, this event will give trainers a lot of chances to catch both before they are permanently added to the revolving roster.
dotesports.com
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review: A galactic sequel with a lot of personality
When the Mario and Rabbid universes collided in the fall of 2017, no one quite knew what to expect from this combination. The strategy content was very familiar to past games of the genre with the appeal being that players could take on the game with a collection of characters from the Mario universe, with some Rabbids even cosplaying as their favorite characters.
ComicBook
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super's Massive Gohan Statue Has Fallen... Literally
Dragon Ball Super is one of the biggest anime releases of the year, and the movie makes no apologies for its success. With nearly $100 million at the box office, the feature has become a fan-favorite with audiences across the globe. And now, it seems one of Gohan's big promos for the movie has died a slow, undignified death.
Pokémon Sword & Shield to Lose Support for Online Features
The Pokémon Company has announced that some online features will no longer receive updates in Pokémon Sword & Shield.
ComicBook
League of Legends and Valorant Developer Riot Games Acquires New Studio
League of Legends and Valorant developer and publisher Riot Games has officially announced that it has completed its acquisition of Warming Sydney studio, one of the largest development studios in Australia that previously worked on titles like World of Tanks and World of Warships. According to the announcement, the studio will now be known as Riot Sydney and work with the League of Legends, Valorant, and tech teams at Riot as well as Riot's Development Studios organization.
NME
‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero
Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
ComicBook
Hundreds of Funko Pops are Buy One, Get One 50% Off, Including Exclusives
Funko fans that want to build up their collections or grab holiday gifts will be happy to know that Entertainment Earth is running their annual buy one, get one 50% off sale on Pop figures. Nearly 1000 in-stock Funko Pops are eligible, and that includes exclusives. What's more, you'll get free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout, so you can really load up.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Collabs With Spy x Family In Special Promos
It is no secret that manga sales are bigger than ever, and the industry is growing by the day. As fans across the world search for their go-to manga, some titles reign supreme whether we're talking One Piece or My Hero Academia. Of course, some of the latest titles toppling sales are Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family thanks to their anime series. And now, the two titles have teamed up for a special promo.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Confirms Bad News For Console Players
Gotham Knights is drumming up some controversy amongst fans as it nears launch week, particularly with regards to the game's performance. FPS (frames per second) is one of the most vital things in a game or any other kind of video. While most movies tend to be displayed in 24 FPS, games tend to range from 30 – 60 FPS, with some games offering higher FPS ranges depending on the hardware and settings of the game. If you have a low FPS, the game will appear to stutter, feel less smooth, and won't convey the images in a particularly satisfying way. While 30FPS is still common, many are often willing to sacrifice the resolution for a higher FPS in order to have a silky smooth gameplay experience, especially in games with lots of action such as shooters.
