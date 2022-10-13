Week 7 Game of the Week: Bixby blows out Broken Arrow 77-17

Our Friday Night Live spotlight hit Bixby on Friday as the Spartans hosted Broken Arrow.

The Spartans continued to show why they belong in Class 6A Division I, easily beating the Tigers 77-17. The victory extends Bixby's multi-season win streak to 56.

They improve to 7-0 and will host Westmoore next week. Broken Arrow falls to 2-5 with a short week to prepare for Enid on Thursday.

Our Friday Night Tailgate crew was on-site for live our pregame show before kickoff.

2 News Oklahoma Our Friday Night Live Tailgate broadcasts live from Bixby Spartan Stadium as the Spartans host Broken Arrow in our Week 7 Game of the Week. Oct. 14, 2022.

