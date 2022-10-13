FNF22 | Week 7 Schedule
Game of the Week: Teurlings at Lafayette Christian
Thursday 10/13
Teurlings at LCA
Carencro at Comeaux
Erath at Kaplan
North Central at Westminster
Westgate at North Vermilion
Opelousas Catholic at Catholic PC
Friday 10/14
John Curtis at Acadiana
STM at Northside
Beau Chene at Cecilia
Kinder at Breaux Bridge
Sulphur at Southside
Lagrange at Rayne
Vinton at Notre Dame
Pine Prairie at Iota
Northwest at Church Point
Sacred Heart VP at St. Edmund
Washington Marion at Eunice
Jeanerette at Vermilion Catholic
Crowley at Abbeville
Barbe at New Iberia
Catholic NI at Delcambre
Dequincy at Welsh
Port Barre at Ville Platte
Oakdale at Mamou
Oberlin at Basile
Lafayette at Sam Houston
Lake Arthur at Grand Lake
St. Martinville at St. Charles Catholic
AES at West St. Mary
Patterson at St. James
Loreauville at Franklin
Opelousas at Livonia
Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian
Gueydan at Beekman Charter
Jennings at South Beauregard
Berwick at Central Catholic
Centerville at Hanson Memorial
Morgan City at South Lafourche
Elton at East Beauregard
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
