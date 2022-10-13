ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FNF22 | Week 7 Schedule

 4 days ago
Game of the Week: Teurlings at Lafayette Christian

Thursday 10/13

Teurlings at LCA

Carencro at Comeaux

Erath at Kaplan

North Central at Westminster

Westgate at North Vermilion

Opelousas Catholic at Catholic PC

Friday 10/14

John Curtis at Acadiana

STM at Northside

Beau Chene at Cecilia

Kinder at Breaux Bridge

Sulphur at Southside

Lagrange at Rayne

Vinton at Notre Dame

Pine Prairie at Iota

Northwest at Church Point

Sacred Heart VP at St. Edmund

Washington Marion at Eunice

Jeanerette at Vermilion Catholic

Crowley at Abbeville

Barbe at New Iberia

Catholic NI at Delcambre

Dequincy at Welsh

Port Barre at Ville Platte

Oakdale at Mamou

Oberlin at Basile

Lafayette at Sam Houston

Lake Arthur at Grand Lake

St. Martinville at St. Charles Catholic

AES at West St. Mary

Patterson at St. James

Loreauville at Franklin

Opelousas at Livonia

Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian

Gueydan at Beekman Charter

Jennings at South Beauregard

Berwick at Central Catholic

Centerville at Hanson Memorial

Morgan City at South Lafourche

Elton at East Beauregard

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

------------------------------------------------------------

