ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown man charged in connection to fatal shooting in October 2021

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1cJq_0iXzr2jf00

A Jamestown man has been formally charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Water Street in October 2021.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Jonathan Camacho-Monge was arraigned on a one-count indictment of second-degree murder. The Judge set bail at $250,000 cash or $500,000 property bond. He is due back in court on November 14th for a discovery conference.

Camacho-Monge is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Angel L. Pacheco on Water Street in Jamestown in October 2021.

"This is an excellent example of the Jamestown Police Department Detectives doing a thorough job in order to seek justice, the Detectives spend months working this case and their tireless efforts are commendable.”
- Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson

Comments / 1

Related
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Unsolved Crimes Unit Reopening Decades Old Case

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A decades-old case once pushed aside is now being brought to the spotlight again in hopes of finding some answers for a Silver Creek woman who mysteriously went missing just a few short minutes from home. The disappearance of Judith Threlkeld has stumped...
SILVER CREEK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Arrested After Striking Another With A Weapon

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested following a domestic incident that led to one going to the hospital. Officers responded to Jamestown’s East Side following reports of a domestic incident in the area. Upon arrival officers discovered 28-year old Claude Wine Jr. had...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest of Kennedy Man

A Kennedy man was charged with 3rd-degree assault after an investigation into an incident that occurred a month ago. State Police responded to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown on September 18th for a report of a past-tense assault. An investigation revealed that two days prior, 22-year-old Jacob Jones arrived at the victim's residence in Kennedy to confront him about an unrelated incident. Both males began arguing and then fighting, during which time Jones allegedly body-slammed the victim to the ground, resulting in several broken bones. Jones turned himself in to the State Police Jamestown barracks the next day, and he was later released with an appearance ticket for Poland Town Court.
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Cherry Creek man charged with aggravated harassment

A Cherry Creek man is facing aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree after an incident in the town of Cherry Creek Saturday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies say 59-year-old Christopher White is accused of intentionally threatening another individual. Deputies issued appearance tickets for White who will appear in Cherry Creek Town Court at a later date.
CHERRY CREEK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Partially Decomposed Body Discovered In Downtown Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A partially decomposed body was discovered in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. The human remains were found by a passerby and reported to Jamestown Police around noon next to Faust Electric on First Street. WNY News Now’s Bronson Rasmussen reports police were examining an...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested on Warrants in Foster Township

A Bradford man with outstanding warrants was arrested in Foster Township. According to the Foster Township Police, an officer pulled over a vehicle on Route 219 Sunday evening for traffic violations. An investigation revealed that the passenger in the car was 24-year-old Thomas Kole Andrew Alcorn, who had outstanding warrants for failure to appear for multiple traffic violations, including driving on a suspended license.
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Disorderly Person in Ellington

A report of a disorderly person Saturday evening in the Town of Ellington led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania woman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Waterboro Hill Road at about 6:30 PM and found that 44-year-old Sabrina Anderson of Sheffield, Pennsylvania allegedly damaged property belonging to another person and engaged in conduct likely to cause physical injury. Anderson fled the scene before deputies arrived and was located by Ellicott Town Police a short time later. She was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment.
ELLINGTON, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Arrested In Violent Home Invasion Assault

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old is accused of breaking-into a Jamestown home and violently assaulting the resident inside. Jamestown Police arrested Rashaun Smith following the alleged home invasion and attack on Spring Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that Smith allegedly restrained,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Capell Found Guilty on Three Counts, Not Guilty of Fourth

The Georgia woman charged in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-86 in Chatauqua County has been convicted on three of four charges. A jury found 33-year-old Heather Capell guilty of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and driving while ability impaired in connection with the the crash that claimed the life of Bradley Wakefield of Cattaraugus in July of 2021.
CATTARAUGUS, NY
erienewsnow.com

DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash

KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
KENNEDY, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Water Street in October 2021

A Jamestown man has been arrested for fatally shooting another Jamestown man last October. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said 23-year old Jonathan Comacho-Monge has been arraigned on one count of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 46-year old Angel Pacheco of 60 Water Street. County Judge...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk To DWI Victim Impact Panel

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving drunk to a DWI victim impact panel in Fredonia. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 47-year-old Bethany Johnson, who drove herself to the court mandated meeting, exhibited signs of intoxication. Defendants like Johnson, who were...
FREDONIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teen in stable condition after Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night, police said. Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they say the teen was struck in connection with a shots fired call between two vehicles. He was […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy