Jamestown man charged in connection to fatal shooting in October 2021

A Jamestown man has been formally charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Water Street in October 2021.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Jonathan Camacho-Monge was arraigned on a one-count indictment of second-degree murder. The Judge set bail at $250,000 cash or $500,000 property bond. He is due back in court on November 14th for a discovery conference.

Camacho-Monge is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Angel L. Pacheco on Water Street in Jamestown in October 2021.

"This is an excellent example of the Jamestown Police Department Detectives doing a thorough job in order to seek justice, the Detectives spend months working this case and their tireless efforts are commendable.”

- Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson