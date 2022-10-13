Golf tournament raises money so man can walk again

When you play in a golf tournament, usually all focus is on finding your shot. But back at the Nashboro Golf's Clubhouse, Eric Murray is lining up his best shot at a longtime dream.

"It’d mean everything to me, just to be able to stand up again, stand tall," said Murray.

On December 23, 2012, Eric was in a horrific car crash. He survived but became paralyzed from the waist down.

"It’s definitely been a journey, definitely had some speed bumps, but the main thing is just having a clear thought. Just being thankful for still being here," he said.

Eric will likely never walk again under the power of his own legs. But through the power of technology, he may get another swing at walking again.

A few years ago, Eric tried out ReWalk Robotic's Exoskelton. It's a body suit that uses advanced technology that can move Eric's legs for him.

"Then, once I stood up, and just to be that eye to eye — I mean, you just can’t explain it. You just can’t explain it," said Murray.

But while seeing Eric on his feet again may be priceless, the Exoskelton certainly isn't.

"A new suit costs $120,000, and a refurbished suit, I believe, costs $65,000," he said.

Worse yet, his insurance won't cover it.

"They still would not approve it because they don’t think it’s a necessity for a spinal cord injury," said Murray.

That's where the "Eric Strong" Golf Tournament comes in. Eric doesn't play the sport himself, and neither does much of his family, but a few golfers and complete strangers loaded up their carts for the good cause. The overall goal is to raise enough money for Eric to buy a suit of his own.

"Just to know there are people out here that care and that want to help people like myself with spinal cord injuries, it just means a lot. It just means a lot," said Murray.

Here's the best part: Eric wants to make this tournament an annual event so that he can buy other suits for other people dealing with spinal cord injuries.

"And that’s another reason why I want to give back year after year to help other spinal cord injury patients," he said.

He figures it's worth a shot.

If you couldn't attend the tournament but want to still support the cause, you can donate by clicking here.

