Read full article on original website
Related
Tax relief package stalled on Beacon Hill, months after session ended
Months after a massive economic development and tax relief bill met hefty friction on Beacon Hill, top lawmakers indicated Monday they are still deep in negotiations — though they stopped short of detailing key points of contention or a timeline for possible resolution. The House and Senate’s budget chiefs...
Accenture’s 16th Annual Holiday Survey Shows Workforce Labor Is Top of Mind for Retailers
The 2022 holiday season is expected to be full of challenges, from continued issues with supply chains and rising costs to growing staffing pressures. To breakdown exactly what the challenges are and how to face them amid the fast-approaching holidays, Accenture surveyed 150 U.S. retail executives and compared findings to consumer expectations.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0