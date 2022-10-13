On Oct. 12 at approximately 11 p.m. a vehicle was struck by a BNSF train in Box Butte County south of Berea. "A Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling northbound on Highway 385, at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 2, north of Alliance," Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said. "The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a field, crossed Highway 2, and came to a stop on the train tracks parallel to Highway 2. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the vehicle was struck by a train."

