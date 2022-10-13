Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/14/22–10/17/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Max Duggan – DUI, speeding...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Panhandle police activity, Oct. 6 - Oct. 12
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
News Channel Nebraska
Gering Fire Department investigating trailer home fire
GERING - Trash and kindling catching fire is being blamed for a structure fire on Ridge Drive in Gering Friday. Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers says heavy smoke could be seen in one of the rooms as fire fighters approached the trailer home. There was minimal damage to the home, but smoke caused $3,000 worth of damage.
Car struck by BNSF train in Box Butte County
On Oct. 12 at approximately 11 p.m. a vehicle was struck by a BNSF train in Box Butte County south of Berea. "A Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling northbound on Highway 385, at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 2, north of Alliance," Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said. "The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a field, crossed Highway 2, and came to a stop on the train tracks parallel to Highway 2. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the vehicle was struck by a train."
newslj.com
Kindness Ranch continues to foster breeding facility beagles
CHEYENNE — Following the closure of a Virginia facility that bred beagles for medical research, more than 200 of these dogs found a second chance in tiny Hartville, Wyoming. Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary is a 14-employee organization located on nearly 1,200 acres in the southeastern part of the state. Its mission is “to provide a sanctuary and place of rehabilitation for animals who have been used in laboratory research,” according to its website.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 15, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken just east of Lusk, Wyoming by Chrisanna Lund. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
