Related
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
Police arrest Kan. felon after hours long stand-off in Hays
ELLIS COUNTY —An hours-long standoff in Hays Wednesday ended with a suspect identified as 33-year-old Brenon Johnson transported from the scene via ambulance. At 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at 332 W. Eighth in Hays. The caller reported they were able to hear yelling and a physical disturbance in the basement apartment at that address. Officers from the Hays Police Department responded to the domestic disturbance.
Kan. felon held on $100,000 bond for allegedly selling meth
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after an arrest,. Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 10 block of Southwest 110 Avenue for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
