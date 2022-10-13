Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this monthKristen WaltersJohnson City, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
Related
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
Customer struck and killed by vehicle outside Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
According to the Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant Facebook page, a customer was struck by a vehicle and killed after exiting the restaurant on Friday,
Cortland man charged with burglary and assault
On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault.
whcuradio.com
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
Man killed outside Frank’s was local doctor
A car pedestrian accident in the Town of Maine Friday evening took the life of a longtime local doctor.
3-car crash closes intersection in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic in Elmira slowed after a three-vehicle crash left a busy intersection closed Monday afternoon. Elmira Police responded to a 3-car crash at the intersection of East Church Street and Clemens Center Parkway a little after 3:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022. Police told 18 News that no one was injured. […]
Charges dismissed against Broome Co. man facing 25 years
A four-count indictment against Anas Nagi was dismissed on October 11th, announced his Defense Attorney Artan Serjanej.
Binghamton Billboards Seek Justice for Aliza Spencer
The effort to track down the killer of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl is moving to the streets of her hometown. City police have said nothing in recent weeks about their investigation into the fatal shooting of Aliza Spencer, a sixth-grade student who was shot in the chest last spring. Aliza...
whcuradio.com
Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
State police searching for felon in Steuben County
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
whcuradio.com
Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
Cortland County counterfeiters sought to be identified
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying subjects in relation to investigations surrounding several counterfeit money cases.
whcuradio.com
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
State Police Looking for Gas Station Robbers
State police in Owego are looking for two people who they say scammed a gas station in Owego. It happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police say the two people pictured below scammed the clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station by engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards.
NewsChannel 36
Drag Story Hour returns to Ithaca for fall season
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- October Drag Story Hour has returned to Ithaca for the 2022 Fall season. Parents could bring their kids to Buffalo Street Books Sunday morning for a glamorous storytime experience. Miss Coraline Chardonnay and Miss Tilia Cordata have been doing Drag Story Hour for the last four...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Dead After Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine
A Binghamton man is dead after a car crash involving a pedestrian Friday evening. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of State Route 26 in the Town of Maine. A police investigation determined 78-year-old John Meehan of Binghamton was crossing...
Results for ‘Best Burger in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best burger joint Broome County poll. We received nearly 700 votes over this past week and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Canisteo man arrested for Grand Larceny after stealing vehicle in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle in front of the Bath Save A Lot hours after getting out of court, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Harley Marble, 28, was arrested on October 7, 2022, after Police received reports about a vehicle theft […]
Comments / 0