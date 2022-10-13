ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County

Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

3-car crash closes intersection in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic in Elmira slowed after a three-vehicle crash left a busy intersection closed Monday afternoon. Elmira Police responded to a 3-car crash at the intersection of East Church Street and Clemens Center Parkway a little after 3:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022. Police told 18 News that no one was injured. […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police Looking for Gas Station Robbers

State police in Owego are looking for two people who they say scammed a gas station in Owego. It happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police say the two people pictured below scammed the clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station by engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards.
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Drag Story Hour returns to Ithaca for fall season

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- October Drag Story Hour has returned to Ithaca for the 2022 Fall season. Parents could bring their kids to Buffalo Street Books Sunday morning for a glamorous storytime experience. Miss Coraline Chardonnay and Miss Tilia Cordata have been doing Drag Story Hour for the last four...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine

A Binghamton man is dead after a car crash involving a pedestrian Friday evening. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of State Route 26 in the Town of Maine. A police investigation determined 78-year-old John Meehan of Binghamton was crossing...
MAINE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy