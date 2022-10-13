Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office mourns the death of Captain Jones
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of Captain Jay Jones. The sheriff's office said Monday that Jones passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday morning due to natural causes. "We lost a brother and OCSO family member who has been a part of...
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff remembers deputy killed in Okaloosa County crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons spoke with WEAR News Monday about Master Deputy Kevin Ray, who was tragically killed in a crash in Okaloosa County Saturday night. Deputy Ray has been a member of the sheriff's office for 20 years. "Kevin really did a great job...
Texas man charged with vehicular manslaughter for Escambia Co. deputy death
UPDATE (2:21 p.m.): A Texas man has been arrested for the death of Master Deputy Kevin Ray, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. According to the OCSO jail log, Tristen Parker, 26, was arrested and booked into the jail on Oct. 16 around 6:30 a.m. Parker, a native of Midlothain, Texas, was […]
WEAR
Longtime Orange Beach Police officer passes away
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- A longtime Orange Beach Police officer passed away over the weekend. The department on Monday announced the death of Officer Lee Lindblom, who retired recently in 2020. Lindblom was a member of the Orange Beach Police Department from 1997 until 2020 in both Corrections and Patrol.
WEAR
Pensacola Police release developing details in kidnapping suspect arrest
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued last night around 10:30 p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills apartment on North Davis Highway. Gulley...
WEAR
Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties
MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
WEAR
Jury selected in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A jury was selected Monday morning in the trial of Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles, who is accused of inappropriately touching multiple patients and as well as one of his employees. The jury will decide if he is guilty of a battery charge he received back in...
WEAR
Safety improvements for Cervantes Street in Pensacola to begin operation
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It's been over four years in the making. This week, the project to improve safety on Cervantes Street in Pensacola is finally getting operational. A fatal accident led to the changes, that are designed to make the road safer for pedestrians and drivers alike. A tragic hit...
AMBER Alert canceled in Pensacola
UPDATE: According to a Facebook post from FDLE the AMBER Alert was canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a woman and two children. Here’s a news release issued Saturday night: Police are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping. 22-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping […]
WEAR
Deputies: Student arrested with loaded gun at Escambia County Middle School in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Escambia County Middle School student in Atmore was arrested for having a loaded gun on campus Friday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were told that a student might be armed on campus and that the school was placed on lockdown. Escambia County Alabama deputies said...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD looking for Dollar General robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect they say robbed the Dollar General store on Lott Road and St. Stephens Road today around 11 a.m. The suspect is identified as a black male who was wearing a white surgical mask and all-black clothing.
WEAR
Deputies: Suspect dead after woman reports being shot in the face in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face and the suspect was found dead with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Cantonment. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of an unknown problem around...
Victim continues recovery after life-altering shooting at store in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend marks one month since the owner of a Mobile convenience store was seriously wounded in a robbery. Grover Stewart’s family said he continues to remain upbeat despite a life-changing injury. Friends said Grover Stewart has been a pillar of the community, working for the people around him and now […]
niceville.com
Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme
DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
Teen charged as adult for allegedly shooting and killing 22-year-old
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen charged with reckless manslaughter was taken to Baldwin County Connections Center after deputies said the teen “was acting recklessly with a rifle” and shot and killed a 22-year-old Friday night, according to a release from Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and EMS responded to the 4200 block of […]
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
16-year-old student with razor blade arrested, planned to start fight: Okaloosa Co. deputies report
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday for planning to start a fight with a 15-year-old girl after school. The teen was armed with a silver razor blade on the Crestview High School campus, according to OCSO. OCSO reports the two teens were in a verbal […]
Teen reports man offered her ride, followed her from bus stop: Sheriff investigating
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl claims a man in a black sedan offered her a ride and followed her as she got off the bus Thursday afternoon. OCSO said the girl was at the intersection of Beal Parkway and Green Acres Road. According to […]
WEAR
Troopers: Cantonment man dead after another vehicle runs stop sign in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment man is dead and a juvenile is in serious condition following a vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 85 and County Road 393, a truck failed to see a stop sign and collided with a sports utility vehicle.
WEAR
Organization holds event in Escambia County supporting families who lost infants
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Saturday is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Friday, families came together and held an event to remember children who died before their first birthday. An organization called "Escambia County Healthy Start" works to improve the lives of pregnant women and babies. They came out to...
Comments / 0