ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Longtime Orange Beach Police officer passes away

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- A longtime Orange Beach Police officer passed away over the weekend. The department on Monday announced the death of Officer Lee Lindblom, who retired recently in 2020. Lindblom was a member of the Orange Beach Police Department from 1997 until 2020 in both Corrections and Patrol.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Police release developing details in kidnapping suspect arrest

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued last night around 10:30 p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills apartment on North Davis Highway. Gulley...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties

MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Jury selected in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A jury was selected Monday morning in the trial of Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles, who is accused of inappropriately touching multiple patients and as well as one of his employees. The jury will decide if he is guilty of a battery charge he received back in...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

AMBER Alert canceled in Pensacola

UPDATE: According to a Facebook post from FDLE the AMBER Alert was canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a woman and two children. Here’s a news release issued Saturday night: Police are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping. 22-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD looking for Dollar General robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect they say robbed the Dollar General store on Lott Road and St. Stephens Road today around 11 a.m. The suspect is identified as a black male who was wearing a white surgical mask and all-black clothing.
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme

DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy