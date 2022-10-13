Read full article on original website
Third arrest made in vicious attack of Brockton men stemming from road rage incident
BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have arrested a third person in connection with a vicious attack that left an elderly man and his friend hospitalized in September. 19-year-old Korey Gallagher-Lee turned himself in on Monday. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60 or disabled person, assault and battery on an elderly person, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a disabled person over the age of 60 with serious injury.
Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say
Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
whdh.com
Trial set to begin for Lawrence officer accused of raping teen boy
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial is set to begin Monday for a Lawrence Police officer accused of raping a teen boy. Prosecutors allege that Carlos Vieira met a 13-year-old boy on a dating app in 2018, then had a sexual encounter with him at an area park. The teen...
Brockton Police charge 19-year-old in brutal road rage beating of 2 men
A young man will face charges connected to the brutal beating of two men, ages 68 and 35, during a reported road rage incident in Brockton last month, police said. The Brockton Police Department said Corey Gallagher-Lee, 19, was arrested after turning himself in Monday. In announcing his arrest, police released video footage of the Sept. 24 assault, in which a group accosted and beat the two men, reportedly causing a stroke for one of them.
Investigation underway after woman killed, 2 men wounded in Boston shooting
Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed and two men were wounded in a shooting in Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Dorchester’s Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Boston police arrest knife-wielding suspect accused of stabbing 4 people in murderous rampage
A stabbing rampage in Boston's Theater District left four people injured early Sunday morning, as police arrested a 39-year-old suspect charged with assault with intent to murder.
whdh.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were shot on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston Police said. Around 9 p.m. emergency officials arrived on the scene of a shooting near Everton street, where they said one woman was shot and killed, and two men were injured. The two men...
Marshfield, Plympton police seen arresting people at Sysco Boston strike
While continuing their strike, Sysco Boston workers were met with a massive police presence Monday morning. Plympton police made between 16 and 20 arrests at the sight of the strike, outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant, CBS Boston reported. Reasons for arrest varied from assault and battery to disorderly conduct. Police said they will continue to monitor the situation.
Community Alert: Police warning Boston parents of kidnapping scam
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert Saturday warning parents of a kidnapping scam. This alert comes after at least three parents of students who are enrolled in Boston public schools received phone calls from someone who tried to trick them into paying ransom by falsely claiming their children were in danger or had been kidnapped.
whdh.com
Man in custody, multiple people hospitalized after Boston stabbings
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person was in critical condition after four people were stabbed downtown. The stabbings happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street. Police said they arrested Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester, on-scene. He is expected to be arraigned...
State police arrest, charge Stewart Silvestri of Brookline with OUI, firearms offense
Massachusetts State Police arrested a Brookline man at a vehicle weigh station after they allegedly found eight firearms, several high-capacity magazines inside his vehicle and drugs in the man’s backpack. At 10:39 p.m. state trooper, Charles Buckley responded to a report of a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander being operated erratically...
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
WCVB
Police arrest at least 16 from 'hostile' picket line during ongoing Sysco strike
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of teamsters assembled for a picket line that became hostile outside wholesale food distribution company Sysco Boston, leading to at least 16 arrests, police said. According to the Plympton Police Department, more than 400 members of the union gathered outside the business at 99 Spring...
ABC6.com
6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
Boston mayor ‘devastated’ over triple shooting in Dorchester
Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man charged in 2012 rape to appear in court
(WJAR) — A New Bedford man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012 is due back in court on Monday. Dylan Ponte, 28, was released on bail in early September. He's facing several charges, including indecent assault and battery on a person over the age 14, and witness intimidation.
universalhub.com
Two make off with loaded gun magazines and bulletproof vest from a Cambridge cop's car, police say
Cambridge Police report they are looking for two people for a string of burglaries early this morning in North Cambridge - including two loaded magazines from the locked car of a Cambridge officer's personal car. Police say officers responded around 5:30 this morning to a burglar alarm at a service...
Roland Roberge, Crystal Blake identified as victims of Mansfield crash
A Massachusetts man and woman were identified by police Monday as the two drivers killed Saturday in a five-car pile-up on Interstate 495 in Mansfield. The Massachusetts State Police said the victims were Roland Roberge, of Norton, and Crystal Blake, of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Roberge was 27. Blake was 32.
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
Police: Man accused of scattering x-rated photos at MBTA station also wanted on lewdness charges
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly scattering numerous inappropriate photos at an MBTA station Thursday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station at 9:00 p.m. for a man who spread out “numerous x-rated photographs on the ground.”. The tasteless crime landed the man...
