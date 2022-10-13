Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO