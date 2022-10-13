ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Third arrest made in vicious attack of Brockton men stemming from road rage incident

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have arrested a third person in connection with a vicious attack that left an elderly man and his friend hospitalized in September. 19-year-old Korey Gallagher-Lee turned himself in on Monday. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60 or disabled person, assault and battery on an elderly person, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a disabled person over the age of 60 with serious injury.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say

Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Brockton Police charge 19-year-old in brutal road rage beating of 2 men

A young man will face charges connected to the brutal beating of two men, ages 68 and 35, during a reported road rage incident in Brockton last month, police said. The Brockton Police Department said Corey Gallagher-Lee, 19, was arrested after turning himself in Monday. In announcing his arrest, police released video footage of the Sept. 24 assault, in which a group accosted and beat the two men, reportedly causing a stroke for one of them.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were shot on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston Police said. Around 9 p.m. emergency officials arrived on the scene of a shooting near Everton street, where they said one woman was shot and killed, and two men were injured. The two men...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Marshfield, Plympton police seen arresting people at Sysco Boston strike

While continuing their strike, Sysco Boston workers were met with a massive police presence Monday morning. Plympton police made between 16 and 20 arrests at the sight of the strike, outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant, CBS Boston reported. Reasons for arrest varied from assault and battery to disorderly conduct. Police said they will continue to monitor the situation.
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Man in custody, multiple people hospitalized after Boston stabbings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person was in critical condition after four people were stabbed downtown. The stabbings happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street. Police said they arrested Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester, on-scene. He is expected to be arraigned...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Boston mayor ‘devastated’ over triple shooting in Dorchester

Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford man charged in 2012 rape to appear in court

(WJAR) — A New Bedford man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012 is due back in court on Monday. Dylan Ponte, 28, was released on bail in early September. He's facing several charges, including indecent assault and battery on a person over the age 14, and witness intimidation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

