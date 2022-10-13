ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Students Encouraged to Explore Manufacturing Careers

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UltGB_0iXzpMEW00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- To celebrate Manufacturing Day in Chemung County, over 400 local students will visit local manufacturers over the upcoming weeks. The tours are aiming to generate passion and interest for the manufacturing industry.

A student tour took place at Kennedy Valve on Thursday morning to tour the facility.

Local middle school highlights manufacturing career opportunities for students

According to the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce: “Manufacturing is at the heart of some of the most impactful work done in response to the pandemic; we look forward to shining a spotlight on manufacturing careers and to help showcase the importance of the work that is done by the manufacturing companies and the positive impact they have within our community”.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Survey open for more public art in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As it looks to incorporate more art in public spaces, the City of Corning is asking the public where it would like the art and what style it should be. The City of Corning released a Public Art Survey on October 17 saying it will “help guide the city as it […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Youth Court training starts this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In an effort to teach kids about the criminal justice system and keep them from ending up in family court, the City of Elmira Youth Court will start its 6-week training this weekend. Youth Court Coordinator Lisa Miller announced that the first week of training will start at 2:00 p.m. on […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WETM 18 News

Toppled milk tanker in Liberty, Pennsylvania

Today a milk tanker owned by R&R Kingsley Trucking, Inc. toppled over in Liberty, Pennsylvania at the Liberty on-ramp on US-15. We were told thye driver was turning too fast and that he sustained minor to moderate injury. He has since been taken to Williamsport Hospital where he is being treated. Steer clear of the […]
LIBERTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Corning Police raising money for new K-9

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is hoping to get a new police K9, with the Police Benevolent Association and the Corning City Council teaming up to raise money. The Crystal City PBA announced this week that it’s looking to raise $20,000 “in pursuit of the first City of Corning Police K9 in decades”. […]
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira street named after late Vito Manzari to honor his legacy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Vito Manzari was an Elmira icon in his own lifetime, so it is only fitting that the City continues to honor him after his death. Along with naming June 9th as Vito Manzari Day this past summer, the street that runs past his restaurant now wears his name.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Blitz – 10/14

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz. The 18 Sports team brings you High School football highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features games from week 6 in New York and week 8 in Pennsylvania. Plus, highlights of the Elmira Mammoth making their debut in […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy