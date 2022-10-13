Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
UVA Health doctor gives advice on over-the-counter hearing aids
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People can now purchase hearing aids over the counter. The change went into effect Monday, October 17. Experts at UVA Health believe this will save patients money by skipping expensive specialists and medical exams. Doctor Bradley Kesser with UVA Health says OTC hearing aids could allow people to save as much as $3,000 in exam costs.
NBC 29 News
UVA pediatrics professor shares tips on avoiding SIDS
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at UVA Health are trying to bring awareness to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Doctors say there is evidence pointing to safer ways for babies to sleep to reduce SIDS. Doctor Rachel Moon is a pediatrics professor at UVA and chair of the American Academy...
NBC 29 News
UVA LawTech Center director writes book on online privacy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new book by Danielle Citron centers on the fight for privacy and the access people have to our personal information. The fight for privacy isn’t just about keeping social media accounts on private, but also web searches and how easy it can be for companies to get those details.
NBC 29 News
Piedmont Master Gardners held a “Love Food, Hate Waste” presentation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Master Gardeners held a “Love Food, Hate Waste” presentation with Trinity Episcopal Church on how to reduce food waste, save food, compost. “Anybody can compost, you don’t have to have a half-acre of land to have a compost. You can vermi the...
NBC 29 News
JMRL holding annual book sale
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is holding its annual Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Hundreds of thousands of books were donated for the event, and sales are expected to bring in nearly $100,000 for JMRL. “Other communities don’t, aren’t...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices continue to rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going up in Virginia. AAA says the average price in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 17, is $3.57. That’s up $0.08 from this time last week. Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s average price is $3.59, up $0.10 since last Monday. The local bargain...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville SPCA holds 4th annual Critter Lift and Rummage event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, the CASCPA Critter Lift and Rummage store held their fourth annual donation and fundraising event. The fundraiser helps the shelter bring in donations such as treats and toys for animals at the shelter. People were able to buy specialty items such as...
NBC 29 News
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
NBC 29 News
Police investigating Hardy Dr. shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is investigating a shooting in the Hardy Drive area. CPD announced Sunday, October 16, that officers were called out to that area around 2:30 a.m. There, officers reportedly found multiple shell casings. No injuries were reported. The department says detectives...
NBC 29 News
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE:. Two male juveniles are injured after a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Charlottesville Police says an officer heard gunshots in the area of the Omni Hotel parking lot in Charlottesville. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a male juvenile with serious injuries. He was transported to UVA Health.
NBC 29 News
Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is offering up ink to raise money for. Moose’s by the Creek held its second annual Tattoo for a Cause the weekend of October 15. People were able to come in a get tattooed by artists from across the East Coast. “They’re...
NBC 29 News
Annual Martha’s Market event held at IX Park and Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 15, the annual Martha’s Market event was held at IX Art Park and Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. 46 vendors came out to support the market and donated 15% from all purchases to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The funds go to support women’s...
NBC 29 News
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 8 in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) arrested a man in connection to a shooting that injured eight people over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at an outdoor gathering along the 1500 block of Devon Lane. Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, is now charged with...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle football crushes Charlottesville 58-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team dominated Charlottesville Saturday afternoon winning 58-0 on homecoming. The Patriots improve to 5-1. Watch the highlights here:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Clearing and cooler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning showers will be moving out as a cold front advances across the region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with breezy conditions today. Temperatures will be seasonal , however, conditions will begin to cool by Tuesday. For much of the week, temperatures will be below normal until we get into the weekend. Expect sunshine and 70s Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: high school football scores & highlights, October 14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Comments / 0