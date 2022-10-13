CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning showers will be moving out as a cold front advances across the region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with breezy conditions today. Temperatures will be seasonal , however, conditions will begin to cool by Tuesday. For much of the week, temperatures will be below normal until we get into the weekend. Expect sunshine and 70s Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO