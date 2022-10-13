ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Proud Boys disrupt DC-area Drag Queen Story Hour for children

By Luke Gentile
 4 days ago

M embers of the Proud Boys disrupted a DC -area drag queen event Saturday to protest LGBTQ "grooming" of children .

The incident occurred at the Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to a report.

"Drag Queen Story Hour is just what it sounds like — drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores," a description of the event posted by Montgomery Parks read.

"In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish and where dress-up is real."

Drag queen D’Manda Martini described the disruption.

"Unfortunately even with police & employee escort did not stop the mask wearing, giant sign holding, slur shouting cowards who came from taking my picture, pictures of my car, and verbally assaulting me," Martini posted to Twitter.


"So heads up this is still happening and it is boldfaced (behind a mask) hatred in our community — it’s still not safe to be queer in public."

Montgomery County Council Democratic Candidate Kristin Mink demanded the community not to let the actions of the Proud Boys deter them.

“We hoped these bigots had gotten the message: they're unwelcome and vastly outnumbered. And today we let our guard down," Mink tweeted. “And today, a crowd of children heard homophobic, transphobic slogans. Saw them on signs. Saw the performer reading to them harassed, badgered, threatened."


"We've outnumbered and rendered them impotent before, and we'll do it again."

brozak174
3d ago

Follow the science, biologically you are either a man (XY), woman (XX), or some type of chromosomal hermaphrodite variant (XXY), (XYY), etc. Your queerness is a state of mind not a scientific fact.

OhNoSniffyJoe
3d ago

Why the liberal obsession with exposing very young children to drag queens, gay sex acts, gender identity, etc.? It makes no sense.

Jeanna Miller
3d ago

No one says it’s just bad to be gay. What they are saying is you should not be putting it in children’s faces as though it’s the normal thing to do. You can’t help what you do or how you wish to portray yourself to others as an adult but to impair a child’s mind is just wrong. As an adult, maybe you should try to understand where others are coming from. It’s your choice to be gay. Don’t push it on our children. Allow them to make up their own minds as thy grow into adulthood. My opinion

