Proud Boys disrupt DC-area Drag Queen Story Hour for children



M embers of the Proud Boys disrupted a DC -area drag queen event Saturday to protest LGBTQ "grooming" of children .

The incident occurred at the Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to a report.

"Drag Queen Story Hour is just what it sounds like — drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores," a description of the event posted by Montgomery Parks read.

"In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish and where dress-up is real."

Drag queen D’Manda Martini described the disruption.

"Unfortunately even with police & employee escort did not stop the mask wearing, giant sign holding, slur shouting cowards who came from taking my picture, pictures of my car, and verbally assaulting me," Martini posted to Twitter.



"So heads up this is still happening and it is boldfaced (behind a mask) hatred in our community — it’s still not safe to be queer in public."

Montgomery County Council Democratic Candidate Kristin Mink demanded the community not to let the actions of the Proud Boys deter them.

“We hoped these bigots had gotten the message: they're unwelcome and vastly outnumbered. And today we let our guard down," Mink tweeted. “And today, a crowd of children heard homophobic, transphobic slogans. Saw them on signs. Saw the performer reading to them harassed, badgered, threatened."



"We've outnumbered and rendered them impotent before, and we'll do it again."