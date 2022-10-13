ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Fall festivals and Halloween events

CULLMAN, Ala. – Autumn is a beloved season to many in Cullman with summer heat bidding adieu, mosquito population dwindling and fall festivals and Halloween community events on the schedule. Below is a list of upcoming events for family fun. If you would like to have your event added, please email news@cullmantribune.com.   Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29  Nightmare in Vinemont – 7 p.m.-midnight at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Hwy 31 N, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger. Included is or a...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville

The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned

Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Paws for Mental Health coming Saturday, Oct. 29

CULLMAN, Ala. – WellStone invites the community, including canine companions, to Paws for Mental Health at Heritage Park Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2-4 p.m. The free event will include treats for canine attendees, a mini parade, Halloween photo backdrop for fun pictures with pets and a costume contest for a $5 entry fee. Vendors and organizations throughout the community will be on-hand, including the Cullman Police Department’s K-9 Unit.  “We wanted to celebrate one of the best tools used in treating people with mental illness: pets. Pets play a major role as a coping tool for people experiencing mental health issues...
CULLMAN, AL

