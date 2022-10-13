Read full article on original website
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Annual Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll returns!
The Maple Hill Cemetery is one of the most sacred places in Huntsville. This stroll has become one of America's largest living history strolls.
Bringing the South Huntsville community together with the 4th annual 'Bluegrass and BBQ festival'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bluegrass tunes and barbecue brought the community of South Huntsville together this afternoon, which is something South Huntsville Main and Commissioner Phil Riddick of Madison County District 5 were hoping for. "It takes a lot of effort to get this many people to show up for...
Local church to hand out hot meals Saturday
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church has announced it will be giving out free hot lunches.
Huntsville’s Lewter Hardware making way for ‘8-10 story’ building, family expects
The future is becoming clearer for the prime downtown Huntsville property occupied for nearly a century by now-closed Lewter Hardware. That future likely includes a new restaurant and current owner Mac Lewter said Friday, “I fully expect an 8-10 story complex.”. A 10-story complex would be one of downtown...
A place where kids can be kids: Sensory-friendly gym opens in Huntsville
A sensory-friendly kid's gym opened its doors in Huntsville on Saturday. We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym owners Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker said they wanted a place where their two sons, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, could play together.
Fall festivals and Halloween events
CULLMAN, Ala. – Autumn is a beloved season to many in Cullman with summer heat bidding adieu, mosquito population dwindling and fall festivals and Halloween community events on the schedule. Below is a list of upcoming events for family fun. If you would like to have your event added, please email news@cullmantribune.com. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 Nightmare in Vinemont – 7 p.m.-midnight at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Hwy 31 N, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger. Included is or a...
New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville
The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned
Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
Family business banks on terrifying patrons at Haunted House of Horror
The haunt is located inside an abandoned school in the area. The owners opened the haunted house in 2011 and they say the scares don't just come from the actors.
Huntsville Hospital to host hiring event
The Huntsville Hospital system will be hosting a mass hiring event for several positions and locations on October 19.
Black Business Expo returns to Muscle Shoals
The Shoals Black Business Expo is a nonprofit event that invites all local business owners the opportunity to come together, sell their products, and network within the community.
Paws for Mental Health coming Saturday, Oct. 29
CULLMAN, Ala. – WellStone invites the community, including canine companions, to Paws for Mental Health at Heritage Park Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2-4 p.m. The free event will include treats for canine attendees, a mini parade, Halloween photo backdrop for fun pictures with pets and a costume contest for a $5 entry fee. Vendors and organizations throughout the community will be on-hand, including the Cullman Police Department’s K-9 Unit. “We wanted to celebrate one of the best tools used in treating people with mental illness: pets. Pets play a major role as a coping tool for people experiencing mental health issues...
Love vinyl records and all things vintage? Don’t miss this Alabama event
Fifty-thousand vinyl records. A hundred-twenty-one vendors. Six hours. Prepare for Indiana Jones levels of crate digging, when the inaugural Records & Retro market comes to Orion Amphitheater 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The market is free to attend. The event’s been in the works even before Orion, the world-class...
Update on Orion Amphitheater group’s next Huntsville music venue
The group that developed and runs Orion Amphitheater, tvg hospitality, had planned to open a new 350-capacity downtown Huntsville music venue this summer, but that didn’t happen. Located at 108 Cleveland Ave. N.W. near Furniture Factory Bar & Grill and just off Meridian Street, the space was formerly home...
Meet Drumstick, News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!
Meet Drumstick, the News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week!
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Huntsville Hospital Health System looking for workers to help the growing community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The healthcare field saw a significant decrease in employment due to COVID-19 and the resulting worker burnout. Huntsville Hospital System is doing all it can to make sure it can serve a growing community but also provided their workers with much needed support. President Tracy Doughty knows that growth plays a big role.
Decatur Police officer honored by Tennessee Titans as a ‘community hero’
A North Alabama police officer was celebrated on a national stage for helping break barriers in his city.
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
