The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
Batgirl axed, The Flash floundering – can Black Adam turn things round for DC’s troubled superheroes?
Any company with characters like Batman and Wonder Woman should be laughing all the way to the bank. So why are DC and its owner Warner Bros struggling with so many projects?. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of a “funeral screening”, so were the cast and crew members who gathered for secret showings of the new Batgirl movie this August. They were in all likelihood the last people ever to see the movie. The week before, Warner Bros had announced that Batgirl would never be released but would instead be destroyed, buried, perhaps read its last rites and cremated in a little bat-shaped coffin.
