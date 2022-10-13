ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding

Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.
Jonnu Smith: Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton battling ‘personal things,’ big day ‘speaks volumes’

CLEVELAND — Tyquan Thornton’s two-touchdown day might be even more impressive than viewers realized in the moment. The Patriots second-round pick smoked Greedy Williams off the line of scrimmage for his first career touchdown, and added another on an end around in the fourth quarter. After the 38-15 win over the Browns, Jonnu Smith revealed that Thornton has been dealing with difficult things behind the scenes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jakobi Meyers: Cam Newton ‘saved my career’ when Patriots WR was ‘really going through it’

CLEVELAND — Jakobi Meyers has grown into one of the league’s most reliable receivers, and the Patriots may have their old quarterback to thank for that ascent. Back in 2020, Meyers was a healthy scratch as he struggled to crack the lineup. An exceptionally friendly person by nature, the wide receiver became introverted and got into his own head. On the Emeka Talks Twitch, Meyers said Cam Newton was the one who pulled him out.
Injury to Patriots special teamer had Matthew Slater ‘in the Twilight Zone’ for rest of game

Matthew Slater was visibly shaken in the second quarter of Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Browns. On a kickoff return, Cody Davis went down with an obvious knee injury, and Slater knelt beside the core special teamer in distress. The captain put his head in his hands, and then appeared to bow his head in prayer as Davis laid on the turf. Even with 15 years in the league, Slater said this particular injury had him rattled.
How many wins does Bill Belichick need to catch NFL leader Don Shula?

In the city where he began his head coaching career, Patriots coach Bill Belichick moved into a tie for second on the NFL’s all-time coaching victories list, a total that includes regular season and playoff victories. Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Patriots newsletter every Monday and...
Patriots defense is ‘boo the QB off the field’ good (Overreactions)

Old friend Jacoby Brissett was booed off the field Sunday by a New England Patriots defense that doesn’t get much respect. It’s about time that changed. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was booed off the field by fans at First Energy Stadium after throwing an interception to Jalen Mills, who has faced many questions about his viability as a starting cornerback.
CLEVELAND, OH
How to watch Bengals vs. Saints NFL game for free Sunday

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase this Sunday when Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to face the Saints. The last time they played in the Superdome they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson.
CINCINNATI, OH
