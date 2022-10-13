Read full article on original website
Tom Brady explodes at O-line on sideline as Buccaneers offense fizzles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense struggled in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday -- and Tom Brady let his team know about it. The former Patriots quarterback was caught on a hot mic screaming at his offensive line after early struggles in Sunday’s game. (You can check out the clip here.)
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson after coaches kick WR out of game (report)
Robbie Anderson was sent off the field in the middle of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was the last time he was on the field for the Carolina Panthers. According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have traded the veteran wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals.
Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding
Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
Fans join forces for anti-Yankees chants at Patriots-Browns game
For a moment during Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, fans united against a common enemy. While fans were certainly on opposite sides of Sunday’s game at First Energy Stadium, all the fans gathered Sunday could agree on one thing: They don’t like the New York Yankees.
Jonnu Smith: Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton battling ‘personal things,’ big day ‘speaks volumes’
CLEVELAND — Tyquan Thornton’s two-touchdown day might be even more impressive than viewers realized in the moment. The Patriots second-round pick smoked Greedy Williams off the line of scrimmage for his first career touchdown, and added another on an end around in the fourth quarter. After the 38-15 win over the Browns, Jonnu Smith revealed that Thornton has been dealing with difficult things behind the scenes.
Jakobi Meyers: Cam Newton ‘saved my career’ when Patriots WR was ‘really going through it’
CLEVELAND — Jakobi Meyers has grown into one of the league’s most reliable receivers, and the Patriots may have their old quarterback to thank for that ascent. Back in 2020, Meyers was a healthy scratch as he struggled to crack the lineup. An exceptionally friendly person by nature, the wide receiver became introverted and got into his own head. On the Emeka Talks Twitch, Meyers said Cam Newton was the one who pulled him out.
Where Patriots sit in AFC East, wild card playoff picture after Week 6
There’s obviously a lot of football - 11 games to be exact - before any of this really matters, but with back-to-back wins the Patriots aren’t yet back in playoff position, but they’re fully back in the postseason picture. At 3-3, they’re currently the No. 10 seed...
Injury to Patriots special teamer had Matthew Slater ‘in the Twilight Zone’ for rest of game
Matthew Slater was visibly shaken in the second quarter of Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Browns. On a kickoff return, Cody Davis went down with an obvious knee injury, and Slater knelt beside the core special teamer in distress. The captain put his head in his hands, and then appeared to bow his head in prayer as Davis laid on the turf. Even with 15 years in the league, Slater said this particular injury had him rattled.
NFL trade rumors: Rams shopping RB Cam Akers, who has played ‘last snap’ in LA (report)
Cam Akers is reportedly going from the lead running back in the Super Bowl to off the team and into the trade market. That’s how FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported it as part of Sunday’s pregame coverage. Glazer says that the Los Angeles Rams are actively looking to trade the 23-year-old running back.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers struggles continue, fall to 3-3 with loss at Pittsburgh
After skipping practice to attend Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers managed just one touchdown in a 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh. The loss marked the third loss in four games for Tampa Bay, which opened the season 2-0. Brady completed 25 of 40 pass attempts...
How many wins does Bill Belichick need to catch NFL leader Don Shula?
In the city where he began his head coaching career, Patriots coach Bill Belichick moved into a tie for second on the NFL’s all-time coaching victories list, a total that includes regular season and playoff victories. Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Patriots newsletter every Monday and...
Bucs coach: Tom Brady ‘didn’t miss anything’ skipping walkthrough for Robert Kraft wedding
Ahead of Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, Tom Brady was not with his Buccaneers teammates. Instead, he was at a surprise wedding for Patriots chairman Robert Kraft in New York City -- and reportedly missed a Saturday walkthrough in the process. So, following the Buccaneers’ loss to the Steelers, the...
Broncos vs. Chargers: Live stream, how to watch Monday Night Football for free
It’s Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos as one of the league’s top young quarterbacks goes up against a veteran looking to prove he’s still among the NFL’s best on Monday Night Football. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Ravens vs. Giants: How to watch NFL week 6 football for free
The Baltimore Ravens will face the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 16 in an exciting matchup since coach Brian Daboll hired Wink Martindale to run New York’s defense in early February. The game will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and will be broadcast on...
Patriots defense is ‘boo the QB off the field’ good (Overreactions)
Old friend Jacoby Brissett was booed off the field Sunday by a New England Patriots defense that doesn’t get much respect. It’s about time that changed. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was booed off the field by fans at First Energy Stadium after throwing an interception to Jalen Mills, who has faced many questions about his viability as a starting cornerback.
Patriots didn’t tell Bailey Zappe he was starting vs. Browns until Saturday
Bill Belichick isn’t just playing his quarterback situation close to the vest with the media. He’s taking it day by day with his players, too. On WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria, and Mego Show, Bailey Zappe revealed that he wasn’t told that he’d be the starter in Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Browns until the weekend.
How to watch Bengals vs. Saints NFL game for free Sunday
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase this Sunday when Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to face the Saints. The last time they played in the Superdome they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson.
Will Mac Jones will start over Bailey Zappe when healthy? Bill Belichick says, ‘We’ll see’
Bill Belichick isn’t tipping his hand regarding his team’s starting quarterback situation. On Monday, the New England Patriots coach was asked whether Mac Jones would return as the starting quarterback over rookie Bailey Zappe when he gets healthy. Belichick went to a familiar refrain in avoiding the question.
Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne has turf toe injury; ‘doesn’t seem that serious’ (report)
The early signs are positive for New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne after he left Sunday’s game with an injury. Bourne played just four snaps against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday before leaving the game with what the team announced as a toe injury. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, the injury is a lingering turf toe issue.
