CAPSEA supports those who face domestic violence

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and an Elk County non-profit is holding a campaign for victims.

CAPSEA , a non-profit in Ridgway, Pennsylvania serves Elk and Cameron Counties, and this month they partnered with the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the Pennsylvania Coalition , supplementing their efforts with CAPSEA’s Under One Roof campaign.

This year’s NNEDV campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is. #Every1KnowsSome1 pairs naturally with CAPSEAs own Under One Roof Campaign, which ultimately seeks to house all of its advocacy services in one healing environment.

“The upward trend of domestic violence occurrences in Elk and Cameron Counties is deeply troubling,” CAPSEA Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant said. “Raising awareness can save lives.”

Part of the campaign is purple pumpkins.

“So our purple pumpkin campaign came out of a group staffing effort, we wanted to raise awareness for domestic violence month and we wanted a cool opportunity for our community members to be involved as well,” CAPSEA’s Direct Services Supervisor Denise Michalowski said.

CAPSEA in Elk and Cameron counties has unfortunately seen a growing need.

“Ya we’ve definitely seen a rise in domestic violence and domestic violence issues in Elk county, especially with COVID and the shutdowns and people losing their jobs, it’s really been a stressful time. So we’ve definitely seen an increase and we’ve been a lot busier than normal,” CAPSEA Legal Advocate Brittany Wolff said.

And the numbers affected by domestic violence may surprise many.

“1 in every 4 women experience domestic violence and 1 in every 7 men, so most people are gonna know somebody affected by domestic violence in their daily life,” Wolff said.

Local businesses are also stepping up. The Creative Cup hosts guests on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. to color rocks as well as provide a special drink.

“We’re gonna do lavender latte for anti-bullying month and the color theme is purple and lavender is a beautiful purple color and so we thought it would be great to just throw a purple drink in there,” Owner of The Creative Cup Evan Giles said.

