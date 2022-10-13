University of South Florida announces inclusive LGBT athletic scholarship

T he University of South Florida announced the creation of an LGBT -based athletic scholarship on Tuesday as a part of National Coming Out Day.

The scholarship is the product of USF alumnus Brett Chambers and is designed to foster an inclusive atmosphere within the school's athletic department, according to a report.

Chambers and his husband committed at least $5,000 for the scholarship for each of the next five years, the report noted.

"I'm just an alum who’s trying to support his alma mater and the LGBTQ community," Chambers said.



Increasing visibility and storytelling for LGBT athletes is a heavy impetus behind the scholarship, according to the report.

"This Scholarship seeks to bring visibility to an under-represented group of students in the athletic arena. It will recognize and support an LGBTQ+ athlete or ally who will contribute to the promotion of LGBTQ+ diversity, equity, and inclusion in sports," the scholarship's mission statement reads.

"It will inspire a student-athlete to tell their story and send the message to others who may not feel ready to do the same that their community exists, and they too deserve to be seen, heard, and live their authentic lives."

Sports have a profound ability to affect lives, according to Chambers.

"After college I didn’t really play sports," he said.

"When I moved to DC I joined the DC Gay Flag Football League and the Federal Triangles Soccer Club, and it reminded me of my passion for playing sports and the difference sports make in people’s lives, including LGBT people, [and] that's what prompted me to give back."