viatravelers.com
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Coronado, California
For those looking for some fun in the sun, no trip to California is complete without visiting the San Diego Bay at Coronado, California. Coronado Island is home to lots of nature and wildlife and is home to a Navy SEAL training base. Coronado is Spanish for “crowned” and thus...
Filipino Artists of South Bay exhibits now open
SAN DIEGO — Families can celebrate Filipino American History month in an artsy way. The first of its kind art exhibits will be open for a limited time. The "Filipino Artists of South Bay" exhibit is an extension of the new heritage museum at the Civic Center Library in Chula Vista. It provides a glimpse of the journey of Filipino migrants from the Philippines to south San Diego County.
Buonasera Cucina Planning La Mesa Debut
New Restaurant from Alberto Morreale to Move Into Former Tiramisu Trattoria Space
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
El Cajon shopping center host culinary competition for spot at Parkway Plaza
An East County shopping center hosted a culinary competition called “Taste For The Space." Local food trucks, restaurateurs and chefs are competing for a spot at the shopping center. The prize also includes more cash opportunities.
NBC San Diego
Hipsters Declare Barrio Logan One of ‘Coolest Neighborhoods in World'
Time Out, the for- and by-hipsters bible based in Britain with tentacles, well, everywhere, is out with a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world, and not all San Diegans will be surprised to see Barrio Logan get some love. While locals didn't need anybody to tell us...
Artists create ‘San Diegoose’ mural in Chula Vista
The goose that took the field at Dodgers Stadium during Game 2 between the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers is now making its presence known in the San Diego area.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
Daily Aztec
SDSU film and television studio to be built in Chula Vista
San Diego State University has recently announced its plans on building a state-of-the-art film studio in Chula Vista, as an extension of the film and television department. Within the past few months, the Television, Film and New Media Studios (TFNMS) and the Cinematic Arts Academic Center & Library project went from an idea being tossed around to a bona fide project with a fund of $89 million and a proposed size of 168,000 square feet.
NBC San Diego
‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista
The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista. Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue. "We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something...
Toasted Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s Dinner Setting Up in Oceanside
All-Day Brunch Joining Sammy’s Pizza Concept at SALT Development
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival
Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
times-advocate.com
Grand Avenue Festival returns Oct. 16
All the things you liked about the improvements that were part of spring’s Grand Avenue Festival are returning Sunday, October 16, in Downtown Escondido from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Event organizers with the Downtown Business Association are expecting up to 40,000 people to be walking around downtown enjoying the festivities.
NBC San Diego
Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas
San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over San Diego County
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to develop Saturday over San Diego County for most of the region, with the peak of the precipitation falling late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to late Saturday for San...
S.D. commission OKs after-the-fact permit for mound of fallen bluff compiled near La Jolla's Mushroom House
After a brief discussion, the San Diego Planning Commission lent its support Oct. 13 to an after-the-fact site development permit for moving some fallen coastal bluff material near the so-called Mushroom House on La Jolla's Black's Beach.
NBC San Diego
A Halloween Scare: How Inflation is Changing the Holiday in San Diego County
The rising cost of essentials can be scary, especially when it comes to Halloween. From pumpkins to candy, you can expect to pay a lot more this year, but local families have some tricks to deal with the creeping inflation. The U.S. inflation rate rose to 8.2% in September and...
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
