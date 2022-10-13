ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viatravelers.com

18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Coronado, California

For those looking for some fun in the sun, no trip to California is complete without visiting the San Diego Bay at Coronado, California. Coronado Island is home to lots of nature and wildlife and is home to a Navy SEAL training base. Coronado is Spanish for “crowned” and thus...
CORONADO, CA
CBS 8

Filipino Artists of South Bay exhibits now open

SAN DIEGO — Families can celebrate Filipino American History month in an artsy way. The first of its kind art exhibits will be open for a limited time. The "Filipino Artists of South Bay" exhibit is an extension of the new heritage museum at the Civic Center Library in Chula Vista. It provides a glimpse of the journey of Filipino migrants from the Philippines to south San Diego County.
CHULA VISTA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Murrieta, CA
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Society
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Asawa
Daily Aztec

SDSU film and television studio to be built in Chula Vista

San Diego State University has recently announced its plans on building a state-of-the-art film studio in Chula Vista, as an extension of the film and television department. Within the past few months, the Television, Film and New Media Studios (TFNMS) and the Cinematic Arts Academic Center & Library project went from an idea being tossed around to a bona fide project with a fund of $89 million and a proposed size of 168,000 square feet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Art Museum#Beer Day#Travel Info#Cultural Festival#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Localevent#Italian#Digital Gym Cinema#La Paloma Theatre
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival

Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
ESCONDIDO, CA
times-advocate.com

Grand Avenue Festival returns Oct. 16

All the things you liked about the improvements that were part of spring’s Grand Avenue Festival are returning Sunday, October 16, in Downtown Escondido from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Event organizers with the Downtown Business Association are expecting up to 40,000 people to be walking around downtown enjoying the festivities.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas

San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields

Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival

Comments / 0

Community Policy