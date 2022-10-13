Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alabama Soccer: The Road Warriors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In terms of RPI, Alabama soccer has reached the mountaintop. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 ranking after defeating the defending Southeastern Conference Champion Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1 on Sunday. Coach Wes Hart and company are impressive in many different facets during the historic season, but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
No. 6 Alabama struggling to get out of its own way
Alabama is still ranked No. 1 — but in penalties. A now sixth-ranked Crimson Tide team that can hold its own with any college team in talent and has a seven-time national champion coach on the sideline hasn't been able to get out of its own way at times.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Fallout from rare Alabama loss
Alabama loses so infrequently it seems to shift the shape of the season when it happens. The Crimson Tide took an L on Saturday at Tennessee that pushed the Volunteers to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Vols received 15 first-place votes, the most they have gotten since 1999.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alabama’s Penalty Problem Isn’t Just Bad, But Horrendous: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day leading up to Saturday's game against Texas A&M. If there was one possession that best demonstrated the Alabama Crimson Tide’s frustration during the 52-49 loss at Tennessee on Saturday, it came late in the first quarter after falling behind 14-7. It was the series that went backward.
