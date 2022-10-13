ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Smith
3d ago

what they wrote was inappropriate but thus woke America is taking it up a notch. these are kids with no foul intention other than to write sometime on a wall

Reply
2
 

wabi.tv

Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Augusta police seek bank robbery suspect

AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Saturday, authorities say. A news release from the Augusta Police Department stated that someone robbed the Camden National Bank at 21 Armory St. around 11:30 a.m. and included images captured on security cameras. Police...
AUGUSTA, ME
wgan.com

Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff in Lewiston

The search for a shooting suspect led to a seven-hour standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning. Police received a tip that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was at a home on Oxford Street. Police surrounded the home, and the Maine State Police tactical team was called to the scene. After about seven hours,...
LEWISTON, ME
Z107.3

A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan

Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 5-13. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 5. Eric W. Blanchette Jr.,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Starbucks near Old Port votes to unionize

PORTLAND, Maine — Starbucks employees at the location in Portland off Exchange Street and Middle Street voted to unionize 10-3 on Monday, following several months of planning since announcing their intent to unionize on Aug. 16. The vote to unionize means Portland and Biddeford have the only two Starbucks...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus

LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wgan.com

Trial to begin for former Cumberland County jail guard charged in fatal crash

A trial is set to begin Monday for a former Maine corrections officer facing a manslaughter charge. 64-year-old Kenneth Morang fell asleep at the wheel while driving home in July of 2019 after working consecutive 16-hour shifts. Police say he rear-ended a family’s SUV in Gorham. 9-year-old Raelynn Bell died of a traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
103.7 WCYY

Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket

They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
TOPSHAM, ME
NECN

Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire

A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
VASSALBORO, ME
