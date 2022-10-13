Read full article on original website
Mark Smith
3d ago
what they wrote was inappropriate but thus woke America is taking it up a notch. these are kids with no foul intention other than to write sometime on a wall
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
Augusta police seek bank robbery suspect
AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Saturday, authorities say. A news release from the Augusta Police Department stated that someone robbed the Camden National Bank at 21 Armory St. around 11:30 a.m. and included images captured on security cameras. Police...
Trial begins for former corrections officer accused of killing 9-year-old girl
PORTLAND, Maine — It was an accident that grabbed headlines three summers ago. A pickup truck crashed into an SUV with a father and three daughters inside. One of those daughters was nine-year-old Rayleen Bell, who died in the crash. Former corrections officer Kenneth Morang, the driver of the...
Augusta police investigate alleged armed robbery attempt
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery attempt. Sergeant Todd Nyberg said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Camden National Bank, at 21 Armory Street. Nyberg told NEWS CENTER Maine over the phone he thinks the suspect is male....
Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff in Lewiston
The search for a shooting suspect led to a seven-hour standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning. Police received a tip that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was at a home on Oxford Street. Police surrounded the home, and the Maine State Police tactical team was called to the scene. After about seven hours,...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Teacher-to-teacher bond leads Maine school district to send 20 laptops to Ukraine
BELFAST, Maine — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to disrupt the daily lives of the Ukrainian people, including their schools. This is why 20 laptops from Regional School Unit 71 will soon be headed to students in Bucha, Ukraine. Martha Conway-Cole is a middle school teacher in Belfast....
Lewiston police close Oxford Street during search for shooting suspect
PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Oxford Street in Lewiston early Sunday morning to information pertaining to a shooting on Knox Street in May 2022. Abdirahman Duale, or "Gino," was reported to be on Oxford Street. The 21-year-old is a suspect in connection with the shooting in May. When...
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
Officials investigate shooting involving police in Mexico
MEXICO, Maine — Officials are investigating a shooting involving police in Oxford County. It happened on Roxbury Road in Mexico, according to Oxford County Sheriff Chris Wainwright. Maine State Police and Mexico police are assisting the Office of the Maine Attorney General in the investigation. Officials have not said...
The need for Mexican street tacos in Maine made this couple switch careers
WINDHAM, Maine — Reporter Hannah Yechivi is highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to making Maine a better place to live and work for all on NEWS CENTER Maine. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It all started with a...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 5-13. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 5. Eric W. Blanchette Jr.,...
Portland Starbucks near Old Port votes to unionize
PORTLAND, Maine — Starbucks employees at the location in Portland off Exchange Street and Middle Street voted to unionize 10-3 on Monday, following several months of planning since announcing their intent to unionize on Aug. 16. The vote to unionize means Portland and Biddeford have the only two Starbucks...
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
Trial to begin for former Cumberland County jail guard charged in fatal crash
A trial is set to begin Monday for a former Maine corrections officer facing a manslaughter charge. 64-year-old Kenneth Morang fell asleep at the wheel while driving home in July of 2019 after working consecutive 16-hour shifts. Police say he rear-ended a family’s SUV in Gorham. 9-year-old Raelynn Bell died of a traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.
Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket
They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire
A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
Vassalboro marijuana grow facility a 'total loss' after fire
VASSALBORO, Maine — A marijuana grow facility in Vassalboro is considered a "total loss" following an overnight fire. In a Facebook post, the Vassalboro Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the department, someone passing by the area reported seeing a fire.
