Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Beckham Visiting Bills? Odell Reveals ‘Krazy’ Truth About Free Agency Rumor
Odell Beckham Jr. will almost certainly let the world know when he really makes a decision about his 2022 football future. Even more certain? If you get something wrong while speculating about that future, OBJ might call you out on your "krazy'' rumor. “Da commments be funny den a bihhhh!,”...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise For Ja’Marr Chase After Bengals’ Win Over Saints: ‘He’s One of The All-Time Greats’
NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals past the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome. Burrow found Chase for a 60-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining that gave Cincinnati their first and only lead of the game. This game was special for both players. Three years...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts vs. Jaguars | Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts put together their most convincing victory of the 2022 season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home by a score of 34-27. It was arguably the offense's most productive day overall, as they put up a season-high in points and had their second-most yards and first downs. Overall, it was the first time we've seen the offense bail out the defense from a lackluster performance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dalton Schultz ‘Tweaks’ Knee Injury; Cowboys Find Rookie TE Gem In Jake Ferguson?
The Dallas Cowboys may have fallen to the Philadelphia Eagles 26-17 at Lincoln Financial Field. But coach Mike McCarthy is right when he says his team "punched back'' with a second-half comeback. And part of the reason for the Cowboys' turnaround was the play of rookie tight end Jake Ferguson.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
MAQB: Don’t Overthink It. A Consistent Eagles Offense Will Take Them Far
Tomorrow will be interesting here in Manhattan, with owners set to meet through the day and the Dan Snyder news of last week still on the front burner. Until then …. • The Eagles did plenty of impressive things in their Sunday-night win over archrival Dallas. Maybe most impressive to me, though, is what I mentioned in the morning column: how they leaned on their run game to close the Cowboys out. Philly got the ball 21 seconds into the fourth quarter, up 20–17, at its own 25. And from there, the best thing head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen did was not overthink it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Vikings Week 6 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. View the original article to see embedded media. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- The first question involves CBs...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zappe’s star grows brighter as Patriots get back to .500
The idea that rookie Bailey Zappe could supplant Mac Jones as the Patriots’ starting quarterback was preposterous in the aftermath of his first career victory. It still feels far-fetched following a second productive outing by Zappe during New England’s 38-15 win over Cleveland on Sunday. But there’s no denying the Patriots’ offense has been at its most efficient over the past two games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams ‘Exploring’ Trade of RB Cam Akers, Coach Sean McVay Admits
As RamDigest/SI wrote on Sunday, per an NFL source, running back Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams are "done'' with each other, which was to lead to the team attempting to trade him. And now it is Monday, and those efforts are an open league secret - so much...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants, Jets peel rotten Big Apple label with winning starts
All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now. Football in the Big Apple is rotten no more. But it certainly has been a while. The Giants are 5-1 after an impressive 24-20 win over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Claim Offensive Tackle Off Waivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have claimed offensive tackle Luke Tenuta off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, according to his agent. Tenuta was a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played his college ball at Virginia Tech, where he started 26 games. He started 11 games at left tackle as a senior, when he was an honorable mention on all-ACC team, and nine game at right tackle as a junior.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cardinals welcome D-Hop back, hope it sparks struggling team
Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back on the field after serving his six-game suspension. That won't fix all of the problems for the Cardinals, but it's certainly a good start. Arizona's in the midst of a midseason offensive makeover, celebrating the return of Hopkins while also adding receiver Robbie...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders Roster Transactions: Nate Hobbs to IR
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has been placed on the injured/reserve list, the club announced Monday. The second-year Raider broke his hand the team's Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hobbs, who was selected by the Silver and Black with the 167th-overall pick of the 2021 NFL...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 6
The 49ers just suffered a decisive 28-14 defeat to the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons. Here are five takeaways from the game. 1. You cannot play two positions at the same time. Jimmy Garoppolo was not elite on Sunday. Still, he was not the reason that the 49ers lost the game. Garoppolo threw for 296 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Out of the two interceptions, the first one can be ignored as the 49ers were trying to force the issue for a field goal at the end of the first half. Garoppolo is technically the backup quarterback. He made enough plays to the best of his ability. The rest of the 49ers offense left Garoppolo stranded.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Jaguars’ Week 6 Loss to the Colts
Week 6 was an ... odd one for the Jaguars. After a Week 5 where they failed to score a single touchdown, the Jaguars found the end-zone four times on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw just two incompletions all day and scored three times. The running game was explosive, racking up 243 rushing yards and two runs of 45+ yards.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dupree ‘Back in the Mix’ After Bye
NASHVILLE – The bye week has resulted in optimism regarding the potential return of some injured Tennessee Titans for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Coach Mike Vrabel said outside linebacker Bud Dupree “potentially” could return this week and that there is a chance right guard Nate Davis and safety Amani Hooker could return as well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Pass-Heavy Gameplan Worked Wonders vs Jacksonville
The Indianapolis Colts made a major change to their offensive gameplan this past Sunday, and it led to their best single-game point total of the entire season. Head Coach Frank Reich spoke after the team's ugly win against the Denver Broncos last Thursday Night. When asked about the state of the Colts' offense, Reich mentioned numerous times that the team needed to be more effective on the early downs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We Punched Back!’ Cowboys Can’t Overcome Mistakes, Eagles D in Loss: Live Game Updates
The Dallas Cowboys visited inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. It ended in a 26-17 loss ... and a moment of reflection from coach Mike McCarthy as he summarized the comeback effort.
Comments / 0