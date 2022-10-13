The 49ers just suffered a decisive 28-14 defeat to the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons. Here are five takeaways from the game. 1. You cannot play two positions at the same time. Jimmy Garoppolo was not elite on Sunday. Still, he was not the reason that the 49ers lost the game. Garoppolo threw for 296 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Out of the two interceptions, the first one can be ignored as the 49ers were trying to force the issue for a field goal at the end of the first half. Garoppolo is technically the backup quarterback. He made enough plays to the best of his ability. The rest of the 49ers offense left Garoppolo stranded.

