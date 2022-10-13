ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

WIU speaker series raises diversity awareness

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

Western Illinois University’s next Multicultural Speaker Series featuring Rev. Dwight Ford will be on October 25 at the WIU Quad Cities Campus, 3300 River Drive in Moline. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program starts at 12 p.m. Click here for more information or to register.

The series aims to provide an opportunity for people and organizations to engage diverse residents and employees from different sectors in the Quad Cities region, broaden their networks and improve their awareness of diversity issues. The Multicultural Speaker Series is called “Living with Mirrors of Conscience and Windows of Hope!” The presentation will share information about the existing challenges people of color and families of low-income status face daily in the Quad Cities. Presenters will offer a set of solutions through a lens of conscience-based commitments, inspiring awareness, connectivity, understanding, shared responsibility and greater expectations of possibilities in the region.

Rev. Dwight Ford is the Executive Director of Project NOW, a community action agency that serves low-income families and seniors in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties. Before serving at Project NOW, he was Executive Director of the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership and Executive Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Rock Island. He was born in Crystal Springs, Mississippi and raised in Rock Island. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and completed a six-year military career, including tours in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He is an ordained Baptist pastor and founded Grace City Church in Rock Island.

Reverend Ford holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Illinois University and a Master of Divinity degree from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is currently a Doctoral student in a dual program at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary and Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He is married to Dr. Kit Ford, and they have two children, Imani and Justice.

