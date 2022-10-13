ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Army backups come up big in 42-17 win over Colgate

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jemel Jones ran for two touchdowns in his first start this season and Army defeated Colgate 42-17. With the Black Knights missing several key players because of injuries, including quarterback Tyhier Tyler and running back Tyrell Robinson, senior quarterback Jones made his first start of the season and finished with 113 yards rushing on 12 carries including a 75-yard run that gave Army its first points. Jones’ 1-yard TD capped an eight-minute drive to open the second half and Leo Lowin’s interception set up Markel Johnson’s 24-touchdown run for a 42-17 lead heading in the fourth quarter. The Black Knights finished with 467 yards offense, all on the ground.
WEST POINT, NY
Suit over rape claim against filmmaker Haggis heads to trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Opening statements are expected Wednesday in a civil case brought by a publicist who accused Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis of raping her almost a decade ago. Jury selection began Monday in a New York courtroom. His accuser says the screenwriter and director lured her to his Manhattan apartment and raped her after a 2013 movie premiere. Haggis maintains the encounter was consensual, and his lawyers have suggested that the Church of Scientology engineered false accusations of sexual misdeeds to discredit him after he left the church and denounced it. The church has said it's not involved in the allegations against Haggis. Haggis wrote back-to-back best picture Academy Award winners “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash” in the mid-2000s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

