Dustin Hopkins overcomes the 'pop' and the pain to kick Chargers to OT triumph
Dustin Hopkins overcomes a right leg injury to kick a 39-yard field goal in overtime, delivering the Chargers to a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Russell Wilson's fade pattern with Broncos is one of NFL's big mysteries
Russell Wilson couldn't muster anything for the Denver Broncos in overtime against the Chargers. So what's going on with the former Pro Bowler?
After another postponement, Yankees, Guardians ready for ALDS Game 5
NEW YORK — For the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, the forecast is the good news, while the bad
DeBrusk scores 2 as Bruins beat Panthers 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored 21 seconds into the game and added an empty-netter as the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Monday night. DeBrusk also assisted on the go-ahead goal, splitting a pair of defenders in a race for the puck and feeding Patrice Bergeron with a behind-the-back pass to put Boston up 2-1 with 7:25 left in the second period. DeBrusk, who turned 26 on Monday, said he wasn’t even sure in the morning he’d be able to play because of an injury he suffered in the season-opener that kept him out of Boston’s win over Arizona on Saturday. “It was nice to contribute, obviously. That’s the best way to help the team,” DeBrusk said. “That early in the game to kind of set the tone, that’s what we all want to do and I was lucky enough to kind of get a lucky one there.”
