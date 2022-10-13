ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Peter Bart: An Autopsy Of Dead-On-Arrival ‘Amsterdam’ Reveals Worries For Other Grownup Fall Releases

By Peter Bart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFzE4_0iXznGIO00

“Every movie needs a rabbi,” the great and grumpy Robert Altman once warned fellow filmmakers. “You need at least one important critic to champion your cause.”

Related Story

'Amsterdam' Stands To Lose Nearly $100 Million: What This Means For Upscale Movies

Related Story

'Smile' Posts Best Second Weekend Hold For R-Rated Horror Film After 'Get Out'; Audiences Never Got High On 'Amsterdam' – Sunday AM Box Office

Related Story

From A Rough September To A Tough October: The Movies Are Playing An Insiders' Game

Altman found Pauline Kael as his advocate for Nashville , but his warning seems relevant this week given the disastrous opening of Amsterdam , an $80 million-plus project that failed to find either a champion or an audience ($6.5 million opening weekend). Having worked with Altman from time to time, I personally witnessed his quarrels with studio management over budgets, schedules and inept marketing strategies.

With a gifted cast and an accomplished director, Amsterdam is a darkly entertaining movie — its opening scene is a disturbingly meticulous autopsy. Its dead-on-arrival box office total, however, has prompted deep concerns for other films aimed at post-Marvel ticket buyers — even The Fabelmans from Steven Spielberg. Thus, an autopsy of the film itself and its release might be in order.

Its protagonist (Christian Bale) is a sort of ravaged doctor-from-hell whose glass eye pops out at inopportune times, much as the film’s narrative leaps across decades.

The movie’s’s other stars, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Robert DeNiro, are buttressed by quirky performers like Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek and Mike Myers who pop up in key moments.

Amsterdam is not as easy to assimilate as David O. Russell ’s earlier hits like American Hustle or even Three Kings . Its style and pace represent the polar opposite of streaming films now in vogue. It’s a convoluted who-done-it in which no one turns out to be who he or she (or they) represent themselves to be.

One character collects shrapnel from the bodies of wounded soldiers and displays the pieces as a distinct art form. She inevitably connects with Bale’s physician of last resort who tends to the hideously injured.

In terms of marketing and distribution, Amsterdam itself arguably is an injured patient. The project was financed by New Regency — that’s run by Arnon Milchan and his son Yariv, both combat veterans of the movie business, whose deal originally was with Twentieth Century Fox before its sale to Disney.

Hence distribution was dispatched to an entity called Twentieth Century, which decided on 3,000 theaters – not the sort of platform designed for “serious” cinema. Further, marketing was now managed by Disney, which, of course, had owned Fox. “ Amsterdam , shall we say, is not exactly a Disney film,” commented one Disney executive.

The conventional wisdom on films like Amsterdam would mandate a festival opening plus successive screenings aimed at celebrities and influencers leading to a careful platform release.

No one seems ready to explain why none of this happened with Amsterdam . Nor has anyone stepped forward to pin Amsterdam’s limp performance to its marketing strategy, or lack thereof.

The silence is intriguing given Arnon Milchan’s contentious but superbly successful history in the business – films ranging from The Revenant to Pretty Woman to L.A. Confidential .

Robert Altman’s reaction to all this would have been high decibel. Altman’s 1975 classic, Nashville , had a busy plot that focused on a populist outsider who ran for president. He likely would have relished Amsterdam and its basic theme – a plot to take over the American government through a secret coup by Trump-like power players.

My suspicion is that Altman, who died in 2006, would be distressed by the state of cinema today — and how it is (or is not) effectively distributed and marketed — identifying Amsterdam as a symbol of its disarray.

“As a filmmaker, I conducted myself with the conviction that the money people are always wrong,” he once intoned. I suspect David O. Russell would endorse his point of view.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

The Dish: ‘Twisters’ Forecast For Spring Start As Universal, Amblin Finalize Director For Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are meeting with directors hoping for a spring start on Twisters, a big-scale sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster. Universal and Warner Bros are co-financing, with Universal taking the creative lead on the picture. Frank Marshall is producing. Here’s what The Dish has heard: Amblin’s Steven Spielberg himself flipped for the script by The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith, and his enthusiasm provided the impetus for the fast-tracked film. Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski was going to direct, but he fell off the film when he committed to the Formula One racing movie...
MOVIES
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL
Deadline

Pierce Brosnan Shares ‘Stupid Comment’ That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Screen Role

It may look to outsiders that Pierce Brosnan has enjoyed the dream screen career, effortlessly moving from TV success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s.  However, the Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role.  Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show Remington Steele – and appeared in films including The Fourth Protocol and Mrs Doubtfire – when he auditioned for the role of Batman for the film to be directed by Tim Burton.  As he this week told The...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Christian Bale was told to stop singing in Amsterdam because he was drowning out Taylor Swift

Christian Bale may have impressed his teen daughter by getting to sing with Taylor Swift in the new film Amsterdam, but his vocals left a little something to be desired. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor recalled telling his daughter about harmonizing with one of the world's biggest pop stars. "That was a real nice surprise, and I actually didn't tell anybody about that until afterwards," he said. "I went to my daughter and said, 'You know who I sang with today? Taylor Swift.' And she was like, 'Wait, what? Why would you be doing that?'"
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is Already a Hit Overseas. Will the Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com Charm U.S. Audiences?

“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy that reunites long-time friends and co-stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney, could defy box office odds. Admittedly, it seems strange to suggest a movie with megawatt talent like Roberts and Clooney could be anything other than a massive triumph. But even in pre-pandemic times, romantic comedies were challenged at the box office. It’s been especially stark in the COVID era; although “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum beat expectations with $190 million globally, Billy Eichner’s “Bros” has faced an uphill battle to reach $10.8 million worldwide. But there’s reason to believe that “Ticket...
MOVIES
Deadline

Joyce Sims Dies: Singer On ‘Come Into My Life’ Was 63

Joyce Sims, whose 1980s hit “Come Into My Life” reached the Top 10 in the US and UK, has died at 63, her family confirmed. No cause of death was given. Sims was touring in the UK as recently as this summer, and had an album released planned for later this year. Her first hit was the ballad “All and All,” which made it to No. 6 on the US dance chart and made the top 20 of the UK singles chart. Sims also had hits with “Lifetime Love,” “Walk Away,” and “Looking for a Love.” She has also...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86

Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russell Crowe looks dapper in a suit as he is named an ambassador of Rome and honoured in an Italian ceremony - as he takes a break from filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city

Actor Russell Crowe has been declared an ambassador of the Italian city, Rome, receiving a special plaque from the mayor during a ceremony on Friday. The Gladiator star, 58, who has been filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city in recent weeks, looked dapper in a navy blazer and trousers as he received the honour at the local city hall.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95

Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
OJAI, CA
Deadline

Judge Rules Mel Gibson Eligible To Testify In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Mel Gibson could possibly take the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes trial here in Los Angeles. In a motions hearing today at the Criminal Courts building in downtown Los Angeles, lawyers for the incarcerated producer and the L.A. Country District Attorneys office argued over wehther or not the Oscar-winning Gibson would be allowed to testify as a corroborating witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the upcoming trial. In May 18, 2021, Gibson said in an interview that he was getting a massage from Jane Doe 3. Mel noticed that when he mentioned “Harvey,” Jane Doe 3 began to cry,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Chinonye Chukwu Lauds ‘Till’ Star Danielle Deadwyler: “There Were Quite A Few People Who Wanted This Role But She Was Meant To Play It”

EXCLUSIVE: Director Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency), speaking at a Saturday night reception following the European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival of acclaimed film Till, told about how Mamie Till Mobley sought justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Louis Till, in Mississippi in 1955. She told us that “There were quite a few people who wanted this role,” but Danielle Deadwyler “was meant to play it.” Producers approached Chukwu three years ago to direct a project they had worked on for more than 18 years. “I told them that I would only be interested in telling the story if I rewrote...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Nolan Neal Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘The Voice’ Singer Was 41 – Update

The Davidson County medical examiner’s office in Tennessee has attributed singer Nolan Neal’s death to “acute combined drug toxicity.” The death was ruled an accident. In July, police responding to Neal’s home found him dead in his bedroom. EARLIER: Nolan Neal, the Nashville musician who appeared as a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, was found dead in his apartment Monday. He was 41. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Neal often spoke candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and addictions. Deadline has reached out to the Nashville medical examiner’s office for additional details. Neal will be best...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS LA

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned

Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars.Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul faces different allegations including several that prosecutors say occurred during a pivotal Oscar week in Los Angeles. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday.Weinstein has been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts involving five women, who will appear in court as Jane Does to tell their stories. He has pleaded not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Yolanda Hadid On ‘RHOBH’ Taking Toll On Mental Health: “I Was Fighting For My Life”

Yolanda Hadid is recalling her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and talking about how difficult it was on her mental health. “Well, the first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease and a lot of narratives that were created by the women… but those things were very hurtful. I was fighting for my life,” the former Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight. Hadid joined the cast of RHOBH in Season 3 and spent four seasons on the Bravo reality series. The former model showcased her struggles with Lyme disease as many of her costars questioned her...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Weinstein Exposé Changed The Industry, Ashley Judd, Zoe Kazan Tell Rapt NYFF Audience At ‘She Said’ World Premiere

Intimacy coordinators, new protocols and safeguards and “things that seem very small on the page” have made Hollywood a better place for women in the MeToo era unleashed by the New York Times’ Oct. 5, 2017 investigation of Harvey Weinstein, said Zoe Kazan, who plays journalist Jodi Kantor in Maria Schrader’s She Said. “We are still living in an oppressive patriarchy. That’s not special to our industry. There is so much change left to be effected,” Kazan said at the world premiere of the Universal Studios’ release at the New York Film Festival. But, “One of the things that has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves Cruises Around Malibu On Motorcycle After Dropping Out Of Leonardo DiCaprio Show

Keanu Reeves was living his best life in Malibu on Tuesday, October 11, as he was spotting zooming around on his motorcycle with a group of friends. The John Wick star, 55, rocked a cool, black leather motorcycle jacket, of course, as he stopped for a refreshing bottle of Coca-Cola during the SoCal expedition. The outing comes a few days after it was revealed Keanu dropped out of the Devil in the White City series being executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Variety.
MALIBU, CA
Deadline

‘RHONY’ Season 14 Reboot Cast Confirmed With 7 New Housewives Including Jenna Lyons – BravoCon

A new era of The Real Housewives of New York City is upon us as the seven new stars of the reality franchise were confirmed at BravoCon. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are the new housewives from the Big Apple that will be part of the upcoming Season 14 set to start shooting this fall. The cast was announced during a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen at the Bravo convention in NYC. RELATED: BravoCon 2022 Photos: ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Kathy Hilton, Teresa Giudice & Kandi Burruss...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘SNL’ Scorns Donald Trump Subpoena Vote At This Week’s January 6 Committee Hearing In Tired Cold Open

“January 6th was one of the most dramatic and consequential moments in our nation’s history,” proclaimed Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) as portrayed tonight on Saturday Night Live again by Kenan Thompson. “So, to fight back, we assembled a team of monotone nerds to do a PowerPoint,” the longtime cast member added as fellow SNLers played Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and soon-to-be departing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the latter in the form of Heidi Gardner.
POTUS
Deadline

Angela Lansbury: A Career In Pictures

Angela Lansbury, whose 75-year career in entertainment spanned big screens, small screens and the stage, died Tuesday in Los Angeles at age 96. The London-born actress’ career included three Oscar-nominated supporting performances – for Gaslight in 1944, The Picture of Dorian Gray in 1946 and again in 1963 for probably her most famous movie role, as Eleanor Shaw Iselin in John Frankenheimer’s The Manchurian Candidate. She never won, a fact the Academy rectified with an Honorary Oscar in 2014. Related Story Angela Lansbury Dies: Beloved 'Murder, She Wrote' Star, Icon Of Film, Stage & Television Was 96 Related Story Angela Lansbury Tributes Roll In From...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

133K+
Followers
37K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy