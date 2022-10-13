ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Kim Inks Overall Deal With 20th Television & Onyx Collective

By Nellie Andreeva
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Barry writer-producer Jason Kim has signed a multi-year overall deal with 20 th Television and Onyx Collective , under which he will develop television projects exclusively for both.

Kim is embarking on the 20th TV/Onyx deal after spending the bulk of his TV career to date at HBO, working on Girls, Divorce and, most recently, Barry , sharing in the show’s two Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nominations, a WGA Award win and a PGA Award nomination.

His career has taken off beyond TV too, with his new musical KPOP , which he created and wrote the book for, set to make its Broadway debut next month, and him writing a Crazy Rich Asians spinoff movie centered around Astrid’s (Gemma Chan) romance with Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr.).

“Jason has a penchant for bringing a pop sensibility to premium globally entertaining stories,” said Tara Duncan, President, Freeform & Onyx Collective. “His impeccable taste and sharp voice work well across various genres. We’re excited he’s joining the ranks of our roster of prolific storytellers.”

Added Karey Burke, President, 20th Television : “Jason is equally adept at delivering sophisticated comedy and dramatic stories, and is one of the most dynamic and savviest young voices in our industry.  We have wanted to be in business with him for an incredibly long time and can’t wait to get started with him at the studio.”

Onyx Collective has been collaborating with studio siblings within Disney General Entertainment on talent deals. Yara Shahidi recently extended her ABC Signature overall pact to include a partnership with Onyx.

Inspired by the global K-pop phenomenon, KPOP has the distinction of being the first musical on Broadway celebrating Korean culture, in addition to 19 members of the company making their Broadway debuts. The musical played a sold-out engagement Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2017, and was the recipient of the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards including Best Musical, the Off Broadway Alliance Award, and seven Drama Desk Award nominations.

For his work on Barry, Kim also received a NAACP Image Award nomination. He is also currently producing Michelle Zauner’s feature adaptation of her novel, Crying in H Mart, with Stacey Sher for Orion.

“I am thrilled to be embarking on this journey with 20th Television and Onyx Collective,” said Kim. “It is a dream to receive the support of such passionate, boundary-pushing leaders like Karey, Tara, Carolyn, Janice, Chet, Ashley and Edwin. Thank you to the entire 20th and Onyx family for providing a creative home and for the challenge of explaining to my mother what an overall deal is.”

Kim is repped by WME, Theresa Kang at Blue Marble Management and attorney Tara Kole at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

