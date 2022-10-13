ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Stick by Trump 'Because We Are Stupid': Former Lawyer Michael Cohen

Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said the former president's allies stick by him despite mounting investigations "because we are stupid." The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol this week voted to subpoena Trump, saying he "is required to answer for his actions." The subpoena adds to his legal woes, as he is facing several other investigations—including a probe into whether he improperly kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and a lawsuit into his New York business dealings.
Eric Trump Declares There Is 'No Longer' a Republican Party

Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Friday discussed how the GOP has been reshaped in his father's image, and added that there is "no longer a Republican Party." The younger Trump made the claim during an appearance on conservative news channel, Newsmax. The clip of Eric Trump's...
Trump 'Trying to Hide His Guilt' If He Refuses 1/6 Subpoena: Legal Expert

A leading legal analyst believes that efforts by former President Donald Trump to avoid the House select committee's subpoena could be damning. Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law expert and professor emeritus at Harvard University, made a Saturday night appearance on MSNBC and spoke to host Ayman Mohyeldin about the most recent hearing of the select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot. The committee held its ninth and potentially final hearing on Thursday, ending it with an unprecedented and unanimous vote to subpoena the former president to testify under oath about the events surrounding the insurrection.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Won Debate With Rival Marcus Flowers

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she won the debate with her Democratic rival Marcus Flowers on Sunday night. The congresswoman, commonly known by her initials MTG, faced off against Flowers during the event, which was filmed and live-streamed by Georgia Public Broadcasting. Overnight, she took to social media to...
Trump Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Was 'Self-Incriminating': Glenn Kirschner

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Friday that former President Donald Trump's response to his subpoena, which was issued by the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, was "self-incriminating." "The January 6 Committee investigating the insurrection just subpoenaed Donald Trump to testify and Donald Trump responded, sort...
Trump's Jan. 6 Pressure Campaign on Pence to Be His Downfall: Legal Analyst

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney and MSNBC legal analyst, said Saturday that she thinks Attorney General Merrick Garland can make a case to indict Donald Trump for last year's Capitol riot by looking into the plan that involved the former president pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence into blocking certification of a Joe Biden victory in 2020.
