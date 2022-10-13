Read full article on original website
People Stick by Trump 'Because We Are Stupid': Former Lawyer Michael Cohen
Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said the former president's allies stick by him despite mounting investigations "because we are stupid." The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol this week voted to subpoena Trump, saying he "is required to answer for his actions." The subpoena adds to his legal woes, as he is facing several other investigations—including a probe into whether he improperly kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and a lawsuit into his New York business dealings.
Ghislaine Maxwell Says Donald Trump Gave Her 'Big Boost' During Prosecution
Donald Trump "dared, while others didn't" to express well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell giving her a "big boost" during her prosecution for sex trafficking, the jailed socialite said in an interview. The former president was asked about Maxwell and whether she might name names during a press conference in July...
What If Trump Refuses to Testify to Jan 6 Committee?
Allies of the former president have been criminally charged for failing to comply with their January 6 subpoenas.
Kari Lake Confronted With Reel of Trump Officials Debunking Election Lies
Kari Lake, who is running in Arizona's gubernatorial race as the Republican nominee, was confronted on Sunday with a reel of Donald Trump's former officials debunking claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen," which are statements that she previously touted. Lake is running against Arizona's Secretary of State Katie...
Eric Trump Declares There Is 'No Longer' a Republican Party
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Friday discussed how the GOP has been reshaped in his father's image, and added that there is "no longer a Republican Party." The younger Trump made the claim during an appearance on conservative news channel, Newsmax. The clip of Eric Trump's...
If Nuclear War Breaks Out, This Is Where Joe Biden Will Hide
It's believed the president would be brought to the Raven Rock Mountain Complex on the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line.
Russian Death Toll in Ukraine Overtakes American Losses in Vietnam: Kyiv
One analyst told Newsweek that Ukraine's estimate for the number of Russian dead "may not be too far off the mark."
Trump 'Trying to Hide His Guilt' If He Refuses 1/6 Subpoena: Legal Expert
A leading legal analyst believes that efforts by former President Donald Trump to avoid the House select committee's subpoena could be damning. Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law expert and professor emeritus at Harvard University, made a Saturday night appearance on MSNBC and spoke to host Ayman Mohyeldin about the most recent hearing of the select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot. The committee held its ninth and potentially final hearing on Thursday, ending it with an unprecedented and unanimous vote to subpoena the former president to testify under oath about the events surrounding the insurrection.
'I'm Mayor of Russian-Occupied Melitopol, Putin Will Never Defeat Ukraine'
In this exclusive essay for Newsweek, Ukrainian mayor Ivan Fedorov remains defiant against Russia and Putin.
Dems 'Go to Court' if Trump Tries To Run out the Clock on Subpoena: Hoyer
Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer has said Democrats could "go to court" and compel former President Donald Trump to testify before the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. Hoyer, who is House majority leader, told Reverend Al Sharpton on the latter's MSNBC show Sunday that Trump...
Fox News Poll Gives Joe Biden Highest Approval Rating in Nine Months
In the previous survey from the network, Biden had an approval rating of 43 percent.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Won Debate With Rival Marcus Flowers
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she won the debate with her Democratic rival Marcus Flowers on Sunday night. The congresswoman, commonly known by her initials MTG, faced off against Flowers during the event, which was filmed and live-streamed by Georgia Public Broadcasting. Overnight, she took to social media to...
Zelensky Says '100,000 Dead Russians' Won't Change Kremlin's Mind About War
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky used part of his Saturday night TV address to say that major milestones of Russian deaths in the ongoing war won't change the Kremlin's mind about continuing to fight it. Zelensky said Russia has suffered nearly 65,000 deaths so far as the war enters its 235th...
Trump Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Was 'Self-Incriminating': Glenn Kirschner
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Friday that former President Donald Trump's response to his subpoena, which was issued by the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, was "self-incriminating." "The January 6 Committee investigating the insurrection just subpoenaed Donald Trump to testify and Donald Trump responded, sort...
Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage
While Russian President Vladimir Putin's army has been facing Ukrainian advances on several fronts, it has also been contending with low stocks of weapons.
Pennsylvania's Largest Newspaper Endorses Fetterman, Blasts 'Unprepared' Oz
With less than one month until the midterm elections, The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board endorsed Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman, who is running against GOP challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz, to replace retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey. In an op-ed published on Sunday, the prominent newspaper's...
Trump's Jan. 6 Pressure Campaign on Pence to Be His Downfall: Legal Analyst
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney and MSNBC legal analyst, said Saturday that she thinks Attorney General Merrick Garland can make a case to indict Donald Trump for last year's Capitol riot by looking into the plan that involved the former president pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence into blocking certification of a Joe Biden victory in 2020.
What 'Victim' MTG Has Previously Said About Jan. 6 Riot
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has presented conflicting opinions on the events of January 6 which viewers of the debate were quick to pick up on.
Russia Missile Strikes Push Ukraine Closer to 'No-Fly Zone': Deputy PM
Russia's massed missile strikes on Ukraine earlier this week appear to have backfired for the Kremlin, prompting a "very serious" reassessment of Western military aid to Kyiv and pushing it closer to the long-held ambition of having a no-fly zone over the country, according to Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.
Trump Overcharging Secret Service Cost Taxpayers $1.4M, Records Show
Secret Service agents were charged by the Trump Organization as much as five times over the average rate, records indicate.
