ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l6yX_0iXzn6YN00
Dominic Miserendino // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Parishes are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hbp60_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Franklin Parish

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 3.9% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
- Total population: 15,083 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbS7P_0iXzn6YN00
David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Acadia Parish

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 3.9% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
- Total population: 46,105 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InuQe_0iXzn6YN00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Evangeline Parish

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 3.6% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%
- Total population: 25,220 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POa38_0iXzn6YN00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Terrebonne Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 3.0% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%
- Total population: 83,443 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrdPf_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#46. St. Charles Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%
--- 2.9% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.7%
- Total population: 39,787 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFakc_0iXzn6YN00
Chris Litherland // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Vermilion Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 2.8% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%
- Total population: 44,515 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHcEu_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lafourche Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 2.7% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%
- Total population: 75,186 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AVY1_0iXzn6YN00
U.S. Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#43. West Feliciana Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 2.6% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%
- Total population: 12,912 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNFDG_0iXzn6YN00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Plaquemines Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 2.5% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%
- Total population: 17,242 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAe0j_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Concordia Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%
--- 2.3% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 15,078 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvGGA_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Jackson Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%
--- 2.2% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
- Total population: 12,485 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nxvhw_0iXzn6YN00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Tammany Parish

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 2.1% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%
- Total population: 193,704 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OmEg_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Webster Parish

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%
--- 1.9% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 30,365 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kb6F3_0iXzn6YN00
Patrick Feller//Flickr

#37. Calcasieu Parish

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 1.8% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.7%
- Total population: 151,302 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SByPO_0iXzn6YN00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#36. De Soto Parish

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%
--- 1.3% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 20,594 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgzmN_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Assumption Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 1.1% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 17,526 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTZBg_0iXzn6YN00
Gwmackey // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Bossier Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 1.0% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 94,978 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLNtK_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#33. St. Martin Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 1.0% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
- Total population: 40,672 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMsYA_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Avoyelles Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 0.9% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
- Total population: 31,060 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUWrx_0iXzn6YN00
Robinaire // Wikimedia

#31. Rapides Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 0.7% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 98,330 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSr1H_0iXzn6YN00
Tjean314 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 0.7% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
- Total population: 17,108 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uFEO_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. St. Mary Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 0.2% lower than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
- Total population: 38,626 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zp5q5_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#28. East Feliciana Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 0.2% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 15,855 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpbGL_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Richland Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 0.2% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 15,561 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrV6J_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Washington Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 0.4% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
- Total population: 35,254 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COrEM_0iXzn6YN00
Mtortorich // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Ascension Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 0.4% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 89,879 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhTPW_0iXzn6YN00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#24. St. Bernard Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 0.5% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%
- Total population: 33,855 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLlw5_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bienville Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 0.7% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 10,491 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43okgo_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Morehouse Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 0.9% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 19,379 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x14qM_0iXzn6YN00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Iberia Parish

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 0.9% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 53,008 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEG1k_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. St. Landry Parish

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 1.3% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%
- Total population: 60,853 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXkvZ_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Red River Parish

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 1.5% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 6,460 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMbWc_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. West Baton Rouge Parish

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 1.6% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 19,867 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343EEv_0iXzn6YN00
Canva

#17. Ouachita Parish

- Worried about global warming: 59.1%
--- 2.1% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 116,462 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX71c_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Natchitoches Parish

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 2.3% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 29,500 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWRjI_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tangipahoa Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 2.9% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%
- Total population: 99,620 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK8U6_0iXzn6YN00
UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lincoln Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 2.9% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 37,737 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkJfT_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Tensas Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 2.9% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 3,476 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c93h6_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Claiborne Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 3.1% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 13,100 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HghNA_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Iberville Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 3.3% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 25,885 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUJzX_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. St. James Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 3.5% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 16,419 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fwK7_0iXzn6YN00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Caddo Parish

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 3.9% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 186,995 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CC5Q_0iXzn6YN00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#8. Lafayette Parish

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 4.5% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 184,470 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xoAT_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#7. East Carroll Parish

- Worried about global warming: 62.6%
--- 5.5% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 5,826 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418jIV_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#6. St. Helena Parish

- Worried about global warming: 64.0%
--- 6.9% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 8,099 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbIRa_0iXzn6YN00
Infrogmation // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jefferson Parish

- Worried about global warming: 64.5%
--- 7.4% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 338,951 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cdq0K_0iXzn6YN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Madison Parish

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 7.6% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%
- Total population: 8,613 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0518yh_0iXzn6YN00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#3. St. John the Baptist Parish

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 7.8% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 32,539 people

Dominic Miserendino // Wikimedia Commons

#2. East Baton Rouge Parish

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 8.1% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 342,499 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InPWn_0iXzn6YN00
Canva

#1. Orleans Parish

- Worried about global warming: 75.1%
--- 18.0% higher than Louisiana average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.4%
- Total population: 312,340 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy