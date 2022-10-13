Dominic Miserendino // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Parishes are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Franklin Parish

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%

--- 3.9% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

- Total population: 15,083 people

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Acadia Parish

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%

--- 3.9% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

- Total population: 46,105 people

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Evangeline Parish

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 3.6% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%

- Total population: 25,220 people

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Terrebonne Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%

--- 3.0% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%

- Total population: 83,443 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#46. St. Charles Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%

--- 2.9% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.7%

- Total population: 39,787 people

Chris Litherland // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Vermilion Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 2.8% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%

- Total population: 44,515 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lafourche Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 2.7% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

- Total population: 75,186 people

U.S. Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#43. West Feliciana Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 2.6% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%

- Total population: 12,912 people

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Plaquemines Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 2.5% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%

- Total population: 17,242 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Concordia Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%

--- 2.3% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

- Total population: 15,078 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Jackson Parish

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%

--- 2.2% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

- Total population: 12,485 people

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Tammany Parish

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%

--- 2.1% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%

- Total population: 193,704 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Webster Parish

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%

--- 1.9% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 30,365 people

Patrick Feller//Flickr

#37. Calcasieu Parish

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 1.8% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.7%

- Total population: 151,302 people

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#36. De Soto Parish

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 1.3% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

- Total population: 20,594 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Assumption Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%

--- 1.1% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 17,526 people

Gwmackey // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Bossier Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%

--- 1.0% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 94,978 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#33. St. Martin Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%

--- 1.0% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%

- Total population: 40,672 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Avoyelles Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%

--- 0.9% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

- Total population: 31,060 people

Robinaire // Wikimedia

#31. Rapides Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%

--- 0.7% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

- Total population: 98,330 people

Tjean314 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%

--- 0.7% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

- Total population: 17,108 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. St. Mary Parish

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%

--- 0.2% lower than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%

- Total population: 38,626 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#28. East Feliciana Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 0.2% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 15,855 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Richland Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 0.2% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 15,561 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Washington Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 0.4% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

- Total population: 35,254 people

Mtortorich // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Ascension Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 0.4% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

- Total population: 89,879 people

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#24. St. Bernard Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 0.5% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%

- Total population: 33,855 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bienville Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 0.7% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

- Total population: 10,491 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Morehouse Parish

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 0.9% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 19,379 people

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Iberia Parish

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%

--- 0.9% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%

- Total population: 53,008 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. St. Landry Parish

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 1.3% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%

- Total population: 60,853 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Red River Parish

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%

--- 1.5% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 6,460 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. West Baton Rouge Parish

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 1.6% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%

- Total population: 19,867 people

Canva

#17. Ouachita Parish

- Worried about global warming: 59.1%

--- 2.1% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 116,462 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Natchitoches Parish

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%

--- 2.3% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 29,500 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tangipahoa Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 2.9% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

- Total population: 99,620 people

UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lincoln Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 2.9% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

- Total population: 37,737 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Tensas Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 2.9% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 3,476 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Claiborne Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%

--- 3.1% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

- Total population: 13,100 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Iberville Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%

--- 3.3% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

- Total population: 25,885 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. St. James Parish

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%

--- 3.5% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

- Total population: 16,419 people

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Caddo Parish

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%

--- 3.9% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

- Total population: 186,995 people

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#8. Lafayette Parish

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%

--- 4.5% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

- Total population: 184,470 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#7. East Carroll Parish

- Worried about global warming: 62.6%

--- 5.5% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%

- Total population: 5,826 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#6. St. Helena Parish

- Worried about global warming: 64.0%

--- 6.9% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%

- Total population: 8,099 people

Infrogmation // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jefferson Parish

- Worried about global warming: 64.5%

--- 7.4% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%

- Total population: 338,951 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Madison Parish

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%

--- 7.6% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%

- Total population: 8,613 people

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#3. St. John the Baptist Parish

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%

--- 7.8% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%

- Total population: 32,539 people

Dominic Miserendino // Wikimedia Commons

#2. East Baton Rouge Parish

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%

--- 8.1% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 342,499 people

Canva

#1. Orleans Parish

- Worried about global warming: 75.1%

--- 18.0% higher than Louisiana average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.4%

- Total population: 312,340 people