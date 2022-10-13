ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BKyt_0iXzn5fe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbkfU_0iXzn5fe00
Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJSTX_0iXzn5fe00
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Surry County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 4.3% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
- Total population: 5,392 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QM39H_0iXzn5fe00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Essex County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 4.3% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
- Total population: 8,773 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebuYv_0iXzn5fe00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Accomack County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 3.9% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%
- Total population: 25,757 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10myYz_0iXzn5fe00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Caroline County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 3.7% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%
- Total population: 23,384 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8ood_0iXzn5fe00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Staunton

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 3.6% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
- Total population: 19,802 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZoEu_0iXzn5fe00
Puritan Nerd // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Prince Edward County

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%
--- 3.5% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 19,213 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMHk6_0iXzn5fe00
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Suffolk

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 3.4% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
- Total population: 68,189 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjr5g_0iXzn5fe00
David Broad // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lancaster County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 3.4% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%
- Total population: 9,085 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xkY1_0iXzn5fe00
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Greensville County

- Worried about global warming: 64.0%
--- 3.3% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 9,730 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9Iis_0iXzn5fe00
Wikipelli // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Spotsylvania County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 3.2% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%
- Total population: 99,649 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O15f_0iXzn5fe00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#40. James City County

- Worried about global warming: 64.2%
--- 3.2% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 59,829 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evdd4_0iXzn5fe00
James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Chesapeake

- Worried about global warming: 64.2%
--- 3.1% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 181,803 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkXJD_0iXzn5fe00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Brunswick County

- Worried about global warming: 64.3%
--- 3.0% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 13,780 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Kl9X_0iXzn5fe00
James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Chesterfield County

- Worried about global warming: 64.4%
--- 3.0% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%
- Total population: 261,476 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMuD6_0iXzn5fe00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Franklin

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 2.2% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%
- Total population: 6,096 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBKZC_0iXzn5fe00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 2.0% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
- Total population: 82,898 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0gdk_0iXzn5fe00
Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Sussex County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 2.0% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
- Total population: 9,588 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iH94p_0iXzn5fe00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hopewell

- Worried about global warming: 65.4%
--- 1.9% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 16,799 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14l58a_0iXzn5fe00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Stafford County

- Worried about global warming: 65.6%
--- 1.7% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%
- Total population: 108,379 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXT9X_0iXzn5fe00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Nelson County

- Worried about global warming: 66.6%
--- 0.8% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
- Total population: 12,080 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyDmB_0iXzn5fe00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Charles City County

- Worried about global warming: 66.6%
--- 0.7% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%
- Total population: 5,926 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpHKs_0iXzn5fe00
Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Northampton County

- Worried about global warming: 66.8%
--- 0.5% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.7%
- Total population: 9,519 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRkxz_0iXzn5fe00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Danville

- Worried about global warming: 66.9%
--- 0.4% lower than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
- Total population: 32,099 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJirU_0iXzn5fe00
Rifleman 82 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Henrico County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 0.2% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
- Total population: 252,500 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qVpX_0iXzn5fe00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lynchburg

- Worried about global warming: 68.1%
--- 0.8% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.2%
- Total population: 65,061 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKAgB_0iXzn5fe00
Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Martinsville

- Worried about global warming: 68.5%
--- 1.1% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.0%
- Total population: 9,756 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XY3Sa_0iXzn5fe00
Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Roanoke

- Worried about global warming: 68.7%
--- 1.4% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 77,527 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7tbP_0iXzn5fe00
DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Emporia

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%
--- 2.0% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%
- Total population: 3,894 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCF3U_0iXzn5fe00
U.S. Navy photo // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Portsmouth

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%
--- 2.1% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.1%
- Total population: 72,823 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nULO5_0iXzn5fe00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lexington

- Worried about global warming: 69.6%
--- 2.3% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.2%
- Total population: 6,595 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr4Lk_0iXzn5fe00
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Albemarle County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%
--- 2.6% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.1%
- Total population: 85,683 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1gRI_0iXzn5fe00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Manassas

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%
--- 3.4% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%
- Total population: 30,117 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBE9b_0iXzn5fe00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hampton

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%
--- 3.4% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.0%
- Total population: 106,529 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsUyL_0iXzn5fe00
APK // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Winchester

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%
--- 3.6% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%
- Total population: 21,500 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROI46_0iXzn5fe00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Prince William County

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%
--- 3.6% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.3%
- Total population: 335,574 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uQXJ_0iXzn5fe00
Alma mater // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Harrisonburg

- Worried about global warming: 71.8%
--- 4.5% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%
- Total population: 44,562 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42S4sd_0iXzn5fe00
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

#14. Loudoun County

- Worried about global warming: 71.9%
--- 4.6% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.8%
- Total population: 282,515 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrecO_0iXzn5fe00
SKM2000 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Williamsburg

- Worried about global warming: 72.0%
--- 4.7% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.9%
- Total population: 13,371 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbzH1_0iXzn5fe00
Petra holden // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Newport News

- Worried about global warming: 72.2%
--- 4.9% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.3%
- Total population: 137,970 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpCZw_0iXzn5fe00
Ewelch1 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Norfolk

- Worried about global warming: 73.1%
--- 5.8% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.0%
- Total population: 196,399 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apxuA_0iXzn5fe00
Munich // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Fairfax County

- Worried about global warming: 73.9%
--- 6.5% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%
- Total population: 875,647 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TH0w_0iXzn5fe00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fairfax

- Worried about global warming: 73.9%
--- 6.5% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.2%
- Total population: 875,647 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgqEI_0iXzn5fe00
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fredericksburg

- Worried about global warming: 74.1%
--- 6.8% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.1%
- Total population: 22,618 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsgqZ_0iXzn5fe00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Petersburg

- Worried about global warming: 74.9%
--- 7.6% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.3%
- Total population: 24,658 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOH14_0iXzn5fe00
Southerngs // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Falls Church

- Worried about global warming: 74.9%
--- 7.6% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 47.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.0%
- Total population: 10,604 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iir2Y_0iXzn5fe00
Moofpocket // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Charlottesville city

- Worried about global warming: 75.2%
--- 7.9% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.9%
- Total population: 39,728 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYCJI_0iXzn5fe00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Manassas Park

- Worried about global warming: 75.5%
--- 8.2% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.6%
- Total population: 12,651 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvjRL_0iXzn5fe00
Will Weaver // Wikicommons

#3. Richmond

- Worried about global warming: 75.5%
--- 8.2% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.8%
- Total population: 186,664 people

Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Arlington County

- Worried about global warming: 78.1%
--- 10.8% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 77.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 46.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 74.3%
- Total population: 191,899 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gTqK_0iXzn5fe00
ALXCHO // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Alexandria

- Worried about global warming: 78.3%
--- 11.0% higher than Virginia average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 77.4%
- Total population: 128,980 people

