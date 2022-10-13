Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#50. Surry County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%

--- 4.3% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%

- Total population: 5,392 people

#49. Essex County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%

--- 4.3% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

- Total population: 8,773 people

#48. Accomack County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%

--- 3.9% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

- Total population: 25,757 people

#47. Caroline County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%

--- 3.7% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%

- Total population: 23,384 people

#46. Staunton

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%

--- 3.6% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%

- Total population: 19,802 people

#45. Prince Edward County

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%

--- 3.5% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%

- Total population: 19,213 people

#44. Suffolk

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 3.4% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

- Total population: 68,189 people

#43. Lancaster County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 3.4% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%

- Total population: 9,085 people

#42. Greensville County

- Worried about global warming: 64.0%

--- 3.3% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

- Total population: 9,730 people

#41. Spotsylvania County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%

--- 3.2% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

- Total population: 99,649 people

#40. James City County

- Worried about global warming: 64.2%

--- 3.2% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

- Total population: 59,829 people

#39. Chesapeake

- Worried about global warming: 64.2%

--- 3.1% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%

- Total population: 181,803 people

#38. Brunswick County

- Worried about global warming: 64.3%

--- 3.0% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

- Total population: 13,780 people

#37. Chesterfield County

- Worried about global warming: 64.4%

--- 3.0% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%

- Total population: 261,476 people

#36. Franklin

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%

--- 2.2% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%

- Total population: 6,096 people

#35. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%

--- 2.0% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

- Total population: 82,898 people

#34. Sussex County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%

--- 2.0% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

- Total population: 9,588 people

#33. Hopewell

- Worried about global warming: 65.4%

--- 1.9% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

- Total population: 16,799 people

#32. Stafford County

- Worried about global warming: 65.6%

--- 1.7% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%

- Total population: 108,379 people

#31. Nelson County

- Worried about global warming: 66.6%

--- 0.8% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

- Total population: 12,080 people

#30. Charles City County

- Worried about global warming: 66.6%

--- 0.7% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%

- Total population: 5,926 people

#29. Northampton County

- Worried about global warming: 66.8%

--- 0.5% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.7%

- Total population: 9,519 people

#28. Danville

- Worried about global warming: 66.9%

--- 0.4% lower than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%

- Total population: 32,099 people

#27. Henrico County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%

--- 0.2% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%

- Total population: 252,500 people

#26. Lynchburg

- Worried about global warming: 68.1%

--- 0.8% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.2%

- Total population: 65,061 people

#25. Martinsville

- Worried about global warming: 68.5%

--- 1.1% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.0%

- Total population: 9,756 people

#24. Roanoke

- Worried about global warming: 68.7%

--- 1.4% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%

- Total population: 77,527 people

#23. Emporia

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%

--- 2.0% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%

- Total population: 3,894 people

#22. Portsmouth

- Worried about global warming: 69.4%

--- 2.1% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.1%

- Total population: 72,823 people

#21. Lexington

- Worried about global warming: 69.6%

--- 2.3% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.2%

- Total population: 6,595 people

#20. Albemarle County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%

--- 2.6% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.1%

- Total population: 85,683 people

#19. Manassas

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%

--- 3.4% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%

- Total population: 30,117 people

#18. Hampton

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%

--- 3.4% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.0%

- Total population: 106,529 people

#17. Winchester

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%

--- 3.6% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%

- Total population: 21,500 people

#16. Prince William County

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%

--- 3.6% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.3%

- Total population: 335,574 people

#15. Harrisonburg

- Worried about global warming: 71.8%

--- 4.5% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%

- Total population: 44,562 people

#14. Loudoun County

- Worried about global warming: 71.9%

--- 4.6% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.8%

- Total population: 282,515 people

#13. Williamsburg

- Worried about global warming: 72.0%

--- 4.7% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.9%

- Total population: 13,371 people

#12. Newport News

- Worried about global warming: 72.2%

--- 4.9% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.3%

- Total population: 137,970 people

#11. Norfolk

- Worried about global warming: 73.1%

--- 5.8% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.0%

- Total population: 196,399 people

#10. Fairfax County

- Worried about global warming: 73.9%

--- 6.5% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%

- Total population: 875,647 people

#9. Fairfax

- Worried about global warming: 73.9%

--- 6.5% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.2%

- Total population: 875,647 people

#8. Fredericksburg

- Worried about global warming: 74.1%

--- 6.8% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.1%

- Total population: 22,618 people

#7. Petersburg

- Worried about global warming: 74.9%

--- 7.6% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.3%

- Total population: 24,658 people

#6. Falls Church

- Worried about global warming: 74.9%

--- 7.6% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 47.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.0%

- Total population: 10,604 people

#5. Charlottesville city

- Worried about global warming: 75.2%

--- 7.9% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.9%

- Total population: 39,728 people

#4. Manassas Park

- Worried about global warming: 75.5%

--- 8.2% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.6%

- Total population: 12,651 people

#3. Richmond

- Worried about global warming: 75.5%

--- 8.2% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.8%

- Total population: 186,664 people

#2. Arlington County

- Worried about global warming: 78.1%

--- 10.8% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 77.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 46.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 74.3%

- Total population: 191,899 people

#1. Alexandria

- Worried about global warming: 78.3%

--- 11.0% higher than Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 77.4%

- Total population: 128,980 people