Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3LoN_0iXzn4mv00
Douglas Muth // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGnUY_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#50. Fayette County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 105,956 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msin9_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#49. Tioga County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 32,785 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2377v9_0iXzn4mv00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Northumberland County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 73,738 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iyBO_0iXzn4mv00
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Columbia County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 54,112 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9Yo6_0iXzn4mv00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Clearfield County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 65,032 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYOd6_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#45. Carbon County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
- Total population: 51,498 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiUAt_0iXzn4mv00
Nicholas from Pennsylvania, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#44. McKean County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%
--- 8.4% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 33,200 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrmTS_0iXzn4mv00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Perry County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 8.4% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 36,110 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2fND_0iXzn4mv00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lawrence County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%
--- 8.1% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 69,436 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uJSN_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#41. Clarion County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%
--- 8.1% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 31,411 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vc9dH_0iXzn4mv00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Venango County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 7.9% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 41,648 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6Tps_0iXzn4mv00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Cambria County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 7.9% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 107,311 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151v0Z_0iXzn4mv00
Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Wyoming County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 7.8% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 21,973 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OE9Gh_0iXzn4mv00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sullivan County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 7.7% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 5,413 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069IsQ_0iXzn4mv00
Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Schuylkill County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 7.7% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 114,468 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cu8mr_0iXzn4mv00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 7.3% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 32,014 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7HTj_0iXzn4mv00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Beaver County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 7.2% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
- Total population: 133,622 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfAHh_0iXzn4mv00
Pixabay

#33. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 6.9% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 81,667 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwcTf_0iXzn4mv00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Indiana County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 6.7% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 69,724 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pw033_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#31. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 6.6% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 119,526 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUuM9_0iXzn4mv00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Snyder County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 6.5% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 32,009 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v78e3_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#29. Mercer County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 6.4% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 89,642 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDo9T_0iXzn4mv00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Forest County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 6.3% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 6,538 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8re0_0iXzn4mv00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Crawford County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 6.1% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%
- Total population: 67,730 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiBtY_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#26. Clinton County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 6.1% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 31,039 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lis9M_0iXzn4mv00
User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lycoming County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 6.1% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 90,870 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUoia_0iXzn4mv00
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 5.9% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 166,646 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFJ2N_0iXzn4mv00
Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%
--- 5.7% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 42,818 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0903xh_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#22. York County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 5.6% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 346,808 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTLxL_0iXzn4mv00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lebanon County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 3.5% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 107,697 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSNbf_0iXzn4mv00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Montour County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%
--- 3.2% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 14,561 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxjbQ_0iXzn4mv00
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lancaster County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 2.7% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
- Total population: 412,821 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCims_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#18. Pike County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 2.7% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 45,420 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12B8gy_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#17. Luzerne County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 2.6% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
- Total population: 255,137 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqPcm_0iXzn4mv00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bucks County

- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 1.8% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 497,637 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0iXzn4mv00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Berks County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%
--- 1.6% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 323,987 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jC1TB_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#14. Cumberland County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 0.9% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 198,769 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHbkK_0iXzn4mv00
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 63.3%
--- 0.6% lower than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 37,046 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUF2o_0iXzn4mv00
Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Northampton County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 1.1% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
- Total population: 242,086 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpVJu_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#11. Erie County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 1.3% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
- Total population: 214,917 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LC7Kp_0iXzn4mv00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Centre County

- Worried about global warming: 66.5%
--- 2.6% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
- Total population: 137,614 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1G9N_0iXzn4mv00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lehigh County

- Worried about global warming: 66.8%
--- 2.9% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 282,269 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0MsM_0iXzn4mv00
Canva

#8. Lackawanna County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%
--- 3.3% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 167,666 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0iXzn4mv00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#7. Dauphin County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%
--- 3.5% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%
- Total population: 213,564 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6swe_0iXzn4mv00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 67.6%
--- 3.7% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%
- Total population: 134,697 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0iXzn4mv00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#5. Allegheny County

- Worried about global warming: 69.7%
--- 5.8% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 992,085 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAviM_0iXzn4mv00
Camerafiend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Chester County

- Worried about global warming: 70.8%
--- 6.9% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.1%
- Total population: 400,471 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242ooO_0iXzn4mv00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Delaware County

- Worried about global warming: 71.8%
--- 7.9% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%
- Total population: 439,656 people

Douglas Muth // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 73.1%
--- 9.2% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.7%
- Total population: 645,166 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0iXzn4mv00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Philadelphia County

- Worried about global warming: 79.9%
--- 16.0% higher than Pennsylvania average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 60.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.2%
- Total population: 1,233,512 people

