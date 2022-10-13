Douglas Muth // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#50. Fayette County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

- Total population: 105,956 people

#49. Tioga County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 32,785 people

#48. Northumberland County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

- Total population: 73,738 people

#47. Columbia County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 54,112 people

#46. Clearfield County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 65,032 people

#45. Carbon County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 8.5% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

- Total population: 51,498 people

#44. McKean County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 8.4% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 33,200 people

#43. Perry County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%

--- 8.4% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 36,110 people

#42. Lawrence County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 8.1% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 69,436 people

#41. Clarion County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 8.1% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 31,411 people

#40. Venango County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%

--- 7.9% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

- Total population: 41,648 people

#39. Cambria County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%

--- 7.9% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

- Total population: 107,311 people

#38. Wyoming County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%

--- 7.8% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 21,973 people

#37. Sullivan County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%

--- 7.7% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

- Total population: 5,413 people

#36. Schuylkill County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%

--- 7.7% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 114,468 people

#35. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%

--- 7.3% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

- Total population: 32,014 people

#34. Beaver County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 7.2% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

- Total population: 133,622 people

#33. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 6.9% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

- Total population: 81,667 people

#32. Indiana County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%

--- 6.7% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

- Total population: 69,724 people

#31. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 6.6% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

- Total population: 119,526 people

#30. Snyder County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%

--- 6.5% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

- Total population: 32,009 people

#29. Mercer County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 6.4% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

- Total population: 89,642 people

#28. Forest County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%

--- 6.3% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

- Total population: 6,538 people

#27. Crawford County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%

--- 6.1% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%

- Total population: 67,730 people

#26. Clinton County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%

--- 6.1% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 31,039 people

#25. Lycoming County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%

--- 6.1% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

- Total population: 90,870 people

#24. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%

--- 5.9% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 166,646 people

#23. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%

--- 5.7% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

- Total population: 42,818 people

#22. York County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 5.6% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 346,808 people

#21. Lebanon County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%

--- 3.5% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

- Total population: 107,697 people

#20. Montour County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%

--- 3.2% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 14,561 people

#19. Lancaster County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%

--- 2.7% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

- Total population: 412,821 people

#18. Pike County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%

--- 2.7% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%

- Total population: 45,420 people

#17. Luzerne County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%

--- 2.6% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%

- Total population: 255,137 people

#16. Bucks County

- Worried about global warming: 62.1%

--- 1.8% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%

- Total population: 497,637 people

#15. Berks County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%

--- 1.6% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%

- Total population: 323,987 people

#14. Cumberland County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%

--- 0.9% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

- Total population: 198,769 people

#13. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 63.3%

--- 0.6% lower than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%

- Total population: 37,046 people

#12. Northampton County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%

--- 1.1% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%

- Total population: 242,086 people

#11. Erie County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%

--- 1.3% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

- Total population: 214,917 people

#10. Centre County

- Worried about global warming: 66.5%

--- 2.6% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

- Total population: 137,614 people

#9. Lehigh County

- Worried about global warming: 66.8%

--- 2.9% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

- Total population: 282,269 people

#8. Lackawanna County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%

--- 3.3% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

- Total population: 167,666 people

#7. Dauphin County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%

--- 3.5% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%

- Total population: 213,564 people

#6. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 67.6%

--- 3.7% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%

- Total population: 134,697 people

#5. Allegheny County

- Worried about global warming: 69.7%

--- 5.8% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%

- Total population: 992,085 people

#4. Chester County

- Worried about global warming: 70.8%

--- 6.9% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.1%

- Total population: 400,471 people

#3. Delaware County

- Worried about global warming: 71.8%

--- 7.9% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%

- Total population: 439,656 people

#2. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 73.1%

--- 9.2% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.7%

- Total population: 645,166 people

#1. Philadelphia County

- Worried about global warming: 79.9%

--- 16.0% higher than Pennsylvania average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 60.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.2%

- Total population: 1,233,512 people