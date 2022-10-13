ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Mississippi

By Stacker
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Mississippi using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#50. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 0.7% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 27,592 people

#49. DeSoto County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 0.8% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 132,600 people

#48. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 1.0% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 5,899 people

#47. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 1.4% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 108,783 people

#46. Lawrence County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 1.6% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 9,540 people

#45. Amite County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 1.7% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 9,845 people

#44. Neshoba County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 1.9% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 21,229 people

#43. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 2.1% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 7,784 people

#42. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%
--- 2.7% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 15,345 people

#41. Grenada County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 2.9% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 16,093 people

#40. Attala County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 3.3% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 13,772 people

#39. Issaquena County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 3.5% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 1,162 people

#38. Chickasaw County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 3.9% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 12,897 people

#37. Panola County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 3.9% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.5%
- Total population: 25,619 people

#36. Lauderdale County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 3.9% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%
- Total population: 58,231 people

#35. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 3.9% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 35,338 people

#34. Copiah County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 4.6% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 21,886 people

#33. Jasper County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 4.7% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 12,832 people

#32. Walthall County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 5.3% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
- Total population: 11,110 people

#31. Lowndes County

- Worried about global warming: 60.9%
--- 5.4% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 45,140 people

#30. Lafayette County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 5.5% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 43,712 people

#29. Forrest County

- Worried about global warming: 61.1%
--- 5.6% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%
- Total population: 57,779 people

#28. Scott County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 5.8% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
- Total population: 20,818 people

#27. Winston County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 5.8% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 14,153 people

#26. Leake County

- Worried about global warming: 61.4%
--- 5.9% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 16,720 people

#25. Marshall County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 6.0% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 28,002 people

#24. Oktibbeha County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 6.2% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
- Total population: 40,887 people

#23. Pike County

- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 6.3% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 29,134 people

#22. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 61.9%
--- 6.5% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%
- Total population: 78,260 people

#21. Jefferson Davis County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 7.3% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
- Total population: 9,055 people

#20. Clay County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 7.9% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 15,119 people

#19. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 8.1% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%
- Total population: 24,778 people

#18. Yazoo County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 9.2% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%
- Total population: 22,226 people

#17. Kemper County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 9.2% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
- Total population: 8,062 people

#16. Tallahatchie County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 9.7% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%
- Total population: 11,341 people

#15. Wilkinson County

- Worried about global warming: 65.4%
--- 10.0% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%
- Total population: 6,990 people

#14. Sharkey County

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%
--- 10.9% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.8%
- Total population: 3,331 people

#13. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%
--- 10.9% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 34,028 people

#12. Leflore County

- Worried about global warming: 66.5%
--- 11.0% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
- Total population: 21,086 people

#11. Quitman County

- Worried about global warming: 66.6%
--- 11.1% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 5,492 people

#10. Tunica County

- Worried about global warming: 66.8%
--- 11.3% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 7,052 people

#9. Bolivar County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%
--- 11.9% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.2%
- Total population: 23,957 people

#8. Sunflower County

- Worried about global warming: 67.8%
--- 12.3% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
- Total population: 20,185 people

#7. Hinds County

- Worried about global warming: 67.9%
--- 12.4% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.8%
- Total population: 180,342 people

#6. Claiborne County

- Worried about global warming: 68.1%
--- 12.6% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.5%
- Total population: 7,114 people

#5. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 68.3%
--- 12.8% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.7%
- Total population: 5,906 people

#4. Holmes County

- Worried about global warming: 68.9%
--- 13.4% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.0%
- Total population: 13,141 people

#3. Noxubee County

- Worried about global warming: 68.9%
--- 13.4% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.8%
- Total population: 8,019 people

#2. Coahoma County

- Worried about global warming: 70.0%
--- 14.5% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.1%
- Total population: 16,908 people

#1. Humphreys County

- Worried about global warming: 70.2%
--- 14.7% higher than Mississippi average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%
- Total population: 6,139 people

