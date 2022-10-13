ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in New York

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in New York using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Herkimer County

- Worried about global warming: 60.5%
--- 13.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 49,191 people

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#49. Niagara County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 12.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 168,295 people

Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 12.4% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 57,389 people

Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Livingston County

- Worried about global warming: 61.4%
--- 12.2% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 52,199 people

Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

#46. Oneida County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 12.0% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 181,034 people

Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Schoharie County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 12.0% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 25,678 people

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Chautauqua County

- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 11.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 102,176 people

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Chenango County

- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 11.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 37,957 people

marjobani // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Seneca County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%
--- 11.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 27,510 people

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#41. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 11.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
- Total population: 85,560 people

Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 10.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 37,996 people

PQK // Shuterstock

#39. Cayuga County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 10.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 62,039 people

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Delaware County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 10.7% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 37,306 people

Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#37. Cortland County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 10.6% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 38,698 people

Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 10.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
- Total population: 52,470 people

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Chemung County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 10.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.5%
- Total population: 66,568 people

Lamar Gore/USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Schuyler County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 10.0% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 14,471 people

Canva

#33. Broome County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 9.9% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 155,556 people

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. St. Lawrence County

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%
--- 9.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 86,741 people

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 9.7% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 49,881 people

Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#30. Clinton County

- Worried about global warming: 64.3%
--- 9.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
- Total population: 66,055 people

Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

#29. Otsego County

- Worried about global warming: 64.4%
--- 9.2% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 50,273 people

PQK // Shuterstock

#28. Yates County

- Worried about global warming: 64.6%
--- 9.0% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 19,454 people

Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Sullivan County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 8.7% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 59,173 people

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Ontario County

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 8.5% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%
- Total population: 87,191 people

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 8.4% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 40,415 people

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#24. Greene County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 8.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
- Total population: 39,515 people

PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock

#23. Saratoga County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 8.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
- Total population: 182,012 people

tomtsya// Shutterstock

#22. Essex County

- Worried about global warming: 65.6%
--- 8.0% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%
- Total population: 31,306 people

James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#21. Putnam County

- Worried about global warming: 66.5%
--- 7.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 78,920 people

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#20. Onondaga County

- Worried about global warming: 67.1%
--- 6.5% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 363,788 people

Canva

#19. Erie County

- Worried about global warming: 67.1%
--- 6.5% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.5%
- Total population: 731,784 people

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Schenectady County

- Worried about global warming: 68.0%
--- 5.6% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%
- Total population: 121,385 people

Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Rensselaer County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%
--- 5.4% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%
- Total population: 128,101 people

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Orange County

- Worried about global warming: 68.3%
--- 5.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 282,794 people

Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ulster County

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%
--- 4.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 146,741 people

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#14. Rockland County

- Worried about global warming: 69.3%
--- 4.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 233,533 people

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 69.5%
--- 4.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%
- Total population: 587,408 people

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#12. Nassau County

- Worried about global warming: 70.2%
--- 3.4% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 1,062,765 people

Colin D. Young // Shutterstock

#11. Dutchess County

- Worried about global warming: 70.2%
--- 3.4% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
- Total population: 237,560 people

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Columbia County

- Worried about global warming: 70.3%
--- 3.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 49,719 people

Tim Hettler from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Suffolk County

- Worried about global warming: 70.8%
--- 2.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.0%
- Total population: 1,165,621 people

Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#8. Staten Island

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%
--- 2.7% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%
- Total population: 370,655 people

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#7. Albany County

- Worried about global warming: 73.9%
--- 0.3% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.5%
- Total population: 250,071 people

Canva

#6. Westchester County

- Worried about global warming: 74.4%
--- 0.8% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.6%
- Total population: 753,790 people

Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#5. Brooklyn

- Worried about global warming: 76.6%
--- 3.0% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.9%
- Total population: 1,995,331 people

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#4. Tompkins County

- Worried about global warming: 77.1%
--- 3.5% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.1%
- Total population: 87,378 people

Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bronx

- Worried about global warming: 80.2%
--- 6.6% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 63.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 75.1%
- Total population: 1,081,666 people

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Queens

- Worried about global warming: 80.3%
--- 6.7% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 62.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.3%
- Total population: 1,825,065 people

pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#1. Manhattan

- Worried about global warming: 82.0%
--- 8.4% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 81.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 78.5%
- Total population: 1,397,056 people

