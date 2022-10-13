Counties most concerned about climate change in New York
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in New York using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Herkimer County
- Worried about global warming: 60.5%
--- 13.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 49,191 people
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#49. Niagara County
- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 12.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 168,295 people
Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Madison County
- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 12.4% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 57,389 people
Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Livingston County
- Worried about global warming: 61.4%
--- 12.2% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 52,199 people
Nina Alizada // Shutterstock
#46. Oneida County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 12.0% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 181,034 people
Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Schoharie County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 12.0% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 25,678 people
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Chautauqua County
- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 11.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%
- Total population: 102,176 people
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Chenango County
- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 11.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 37,957 people
marjobani // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Seneca County
- Worried about global warming: 62.3%
--- 11.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 27,510 people
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#41. Jefferson County
- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 11.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
- Total population: 85,560 people
Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Montgomery County
- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 10.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 37,996 people
PQK // Shuterstock
#39. Cayuga County
- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 10.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 62,039 people
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Delaware County
- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 10.7% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 37,306 people
Stef Ko // Shutterstock
#37. Cortland County
- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 10.6% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 38,698 people
Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Warren County
- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 10.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
- Total population: 52,470 people
Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Chemung County
- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 10.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.5%
- Total population: 66,568 people
Lamar Gore/USFWS // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Schuyler County
- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 10.0% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 14,471 people
Canva
#33. Broome County
- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 9.9% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 155,556 people
P199 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. St. Lawrence County
- Worried about global warming: 63.8%
--- 9.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 86,741 people
UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Washington County
- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 9.7% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 49,881 people
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock
#30. Clinton County
- Worried about global warming: 64.3%
--- 9.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
- Total population: 66,055 people
Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock
#29. Otsego County
- Worried about global warming: 64.4%
--- 9.2% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 50,273 people
PQK // Shuterstock
#28. Yates County
- Worried about global warming: 64.6%
--- 9.0% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 19,454 people
Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Sullivan County
- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 8.7% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 59,173 people
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Ontario County
- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 8.5% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%
- Total population: 87,191 people
Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Franklin County
- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 8.4% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 40,415 people
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock
#24. Greene County
- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 8.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
- Total population: 39,515 people
PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock
#23. Saratoga County
- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 8.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
- Total population: 182,012 people
tomtsya// Shutterstock
#22. Essex County
- Worried about global warming: 65.6%
--- 8.0% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%
- Total population: 31,306 people
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock
#21. Putnam County
- Worried about global warming: 66.5%
--- 7.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.6%
- Total population: 78,920 people
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock
#20. Onondaga County
- Worried about global warming: 67.1%
--- 6.5% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.0%
- Total population: 363,788 people
Canva
#19. Erie County
- Worried about global warming: 67.1%
--- 6.5% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.5%
- Total population: 731,784 people
UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Schenectady County
- Worried about global warming: 68.0%
--- 5.6% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%
- Total population: 121,385 people
Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Rensselaer County
- Worried about global warming: 68.2%
--- 5.4% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%
- Total population: 128,101 people
Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Orange County
- Worried about global warming: 68.3%
--- 5.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 282,794 people
Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Ulster County
- Worried about global warming: 69.3%
--- 4.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 146,741 people
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock
#14. Rockland County
- Worried about global warming: 69.3%
--- 4.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 233,533 people
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#13. Monroe County
- Worried about global warming: 69.5%
--- 4.1% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%
- Total population: 587,408 people
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock
#12. Nassau County
- Worried about global warming: 70.2%
--- 3.4% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 1,062,765 people
Colin D. Young // Shutterstock
#11. Dutchess County
- Worried about global warming: 70.2%
--- 3.4% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
- Total population: 237,560 people
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Columbia County
- Worried about global warming: 70.3%
--- 3.3% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%
- Total population: 49,719 people
Tim Hettler from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Suffolk County
- Worried about global warming: 70.8%
--- 2.8% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.0%
- Total population: 1,165,621 people
Roman Babakin // Shutterstock
#8. Staten Island
- Worried about global warming: 70.9%
--- 2.7% lower than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%
- Total population: 370,655 people
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#7. Albany County
- Worried about global warming: 73.9%
--- 0.3% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.5%
- Total population: 250,071 people
Canva
#6. Westchester County
- Worried about global warming: 74.4%
--- 0.8% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.6%
- Total population: 753,790 people
Victor Moussa // Shutterstock
#5. Brooklyn
- Worried about global warming: 76.6%
--- 3.0% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.9%
- Total population: 1,995,331 people
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock
#4. Tompkins County
- Worried about global warming: 77.1%
--- 3.5% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.1%
- Total population: 87,378 people
Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Bronx
- Worried about global warming: 80.2%
--- 6.6% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 63.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 75.1%
- Total population: 1,081,666 people
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Queens
- Worried about global warming: 80.3%
--- 6.7% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 62.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.3%
- Total population: 1,825,065 people
pisaphotography // Shutterstock
#1. Manhattan
- Worried about global warming: 82.0%
--- 8.4% higher than New York average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 81.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 78.5%
- Total population: 1,397,056 people
