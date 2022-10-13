ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Michigan

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412TF7_0iXzn18k00
Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Michigan

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Michigan using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Pz7A_0iXzn18k00
Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Iosco County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%
--- 8.7% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 21,041 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyF05_0iXzn18k00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Luce County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 8.6% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 5,293 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rbwW_0iXzn18k00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Montcalm County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 8.6% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 49,170 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lu9m_0iXzn18k00
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Clare County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 8.4% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 24,576 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESluA_0iXzn18k00
Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Cheboygan County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%
--- 8.4% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 21,163 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LetCs_0iXzn18k00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Crawford County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%
--- 8.3% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 11,380 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njdMG_0iXzn18k00
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 8.2% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 124,226 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXwHz_0iXzn18k00
daBinsi // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Shiawassee County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 8.1% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 53,741 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OaG5q_0iXzn18k00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 8.0% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 117,376 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ43V_0iXzn18k00
Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Baraga County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 7.4% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 6,912 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XdRo_0iXzn18k00
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Mecosta County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 7.4% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 35,192 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAeh7_0iXzn18k00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Roscommon County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 7.4% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 20,194 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339n4Q_0iXzn18k00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Gogebic County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 7.3% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 12,708 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DhZW_0iXzn18k00
Unknown author // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Gratiot County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 7.2% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 32,764 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DddUT_0iXzn18k00
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Midland County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 7.2% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 65,410 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdBZa_0iXzn18k00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Menominee County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 7.1% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 18,814 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10l16a_0iXzn18k00
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Mason County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 7.0% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 23,022 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlvTY_0iXzn18k00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bay County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 6.9% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 82,825 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cjt3n_0iXzn18k00
Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Keweenaw County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 6.7% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 1,799 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a95yF_0iXzn18k00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Oceana County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 6.5% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 20,348 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GL64H_0iXzn18k00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Clinton County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%
--- 6.3% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 60,709 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGpNl_0iXzn18k00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%
--- 6.3% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 9,904 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CcGv_0iXzn18k00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#28. St. Joseph County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 6.1% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 45,832 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332iyd_0iXzn18k00
User:My name // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Charlevoix County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 6.1% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 21,131 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pV34c_0iXzn18k00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Manistee County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 5.2% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 20,187 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hINoT_0iXzn18k00
Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Berrien County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 5.1% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 120,306 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4xaG_0iXzn18k00
US Army Corps of Engineer // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Benzie County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 5.0% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 14,365 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yE2CV_0iXzn18k00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Chippewa County

- Worried about global warming: 59.6%
--- 4.8% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 30,751 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35whFb_0iXzn18k00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Antrim County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 4.7% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%
- Total population: 18,965 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTq0G_0iXzn18k00
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#21. Muskegon County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 4.4% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 132,980 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfGp8_0iXzn18k00
battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Calhoun County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 3.7% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
- Total population: 103,329 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNBwk_0iXzn18k00
SBarnes // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Eaton County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 3.6% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 86,405 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtquN_0iXzn18k00
Jcvertin // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Houghton County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 3.4% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
- Total population: 28,784 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QyP0N_0iXzn18k00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Emmet County

- Worried about global warming: 61.1%
--- 3.3% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
- Total population: 26,649 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14alSK_0iXzn18k00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Macomb County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 3.2% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 685,403 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFg9L_0iXzn18k00
Lawrence G. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Van Buren County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 3.2% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%
- Total population: 57,627 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtnJr_0iXzn18k00
National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Alger County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 2.8% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
- Total population: 7,764 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9uBG_0iXzn18k00
stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Grand Traverse County

- Worried about global warming: 62.0%
--- 2.4% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%
- Total population: 73,417 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNPFo_0iXzn18k00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Isabella County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%
--- 2.1% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
- Total population: 58,418 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hia66_0iXzn18k00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Marquette County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 1.9% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
- Total population: 54,668 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0iXzn18k00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kent County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 1.7% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 489,911 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BywIY_0iXzn18k00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Saginaw County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 1.6% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%
- Total population: 150,491 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9itt_0iXzn18k00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mackinac County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 0.9% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%
- Total population: 9,092 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAaIm_0iXzn18k00
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#7. Genesee County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 0.8% lower than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%
- Total population: 315,087 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThHWx_0iXzn18k00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Oakland County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 0.3% higher than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 987,159 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFva4_0iXzn18k00
Mxobe // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kalamazoo County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%
--- 0.3% higher than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
- Total population: 205,681 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjidF_0iXzn18k00
Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#4. Leelanau County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 0.4% higher than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%
- Total population: 18,113 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0iXzn18k00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#3. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%
--- 2.0% higher than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.4%
- Total population: 1,339,576 people

Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ingham County

- Worried about global warming: 70.3%
--- 5.9% higher than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.3%
- Total population: 232,694 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Rodz_0iXzn18k00
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#1. Washtenaw County

- Worried about global warming: 73.5%
--- 9.0% higher than Michigan average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.1%
- Total population: 298,123 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy