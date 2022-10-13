Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Michigan

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Michigan using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Iosco County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%

--- 8.7% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

- Total population: 21,041 people

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Luce County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%

--- 8.6% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

- Total population: 5,293 people

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Montcalm County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%

--- 8.6% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 49,170 people

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Clare County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%

--- 8.4% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 24,576 people

Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Cheboygan County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%

--- 8.4% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 21,163 people

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Crawford County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%

--- 8.3% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

- Total population: 11,380 people

Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 8.2% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 124,226 people

daBinsi // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Shiawassee County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 8.1% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 53,741 people

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%

--- 8.0% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 117,376 people

Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Baraga County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 7.4% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

- Total population: 6,912 people

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Mecosta County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 7.4% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

- Total population: 35,192 people

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Roscommon County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 7.4% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

- Total population: 20,194 people

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Gogebic County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 7.3% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%

- Total population: 12,708 people

Unknown author // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Gratiot County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%

--- 7.2% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

- Total population: 32,764 people

O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Midland County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 7.2% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

- Total population: 65,410 people

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Menominee County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 7.1% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%

- Total population: 18,814 people

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Mason County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 7.0% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 23,022 people

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bay County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%

--- 6.9% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 82,825 people

Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Keweenaw County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 6.7% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

- Total population: 1,799 people

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Oceana County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 6.5% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

- Total population: 20,348 people

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Clinton County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%

--- 6.3% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 60,709 people

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%

--- 6.3% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

- Total population: 9,904 people

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#28. St. Joseph County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%

--- 6.1% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%

- Total population: 45,832 people

User:My name // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Charlevoix County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%

--- 6.1% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

- Total population: 21,131 people

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Manistee County

- Worried about global warming: 59.2%

--- 5.2% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%

- Total population: 20,187 people

Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Berrien County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%

--- 5.1% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

- Total population: 120,306 people

US Army Corps of Engineer // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Benzie County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%

--- 5.0% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

- Total population: 14,365 people

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Chippewa County

- Worried about global warming: 59.6%

--- 4.8% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%

- Total population: 30,751 people

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Antrim County

- Worried about global warming: 59.7%

--- 4.7% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%

- Total population: 18,965 people

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#21. Muskegon County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%

--- 4.4% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

- Total population: 132,980 people

battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Calhoun County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%

--- 3.7% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%

- Total population: 103,329 people

SBarnes // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Eaton County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%

--- 3.6% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%

- Total population: 86,405 people

Jcvertin // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Houghton County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%

--- 3.4% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%

- Total population: 28,784 people

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Emmet County

- Worried about global warming: 61.1%

--- 3.3% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

- Total population: 26,649 people

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Macomb County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%

--- 3.2% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

- Total population: 685,403 people

Lawrence G. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Van Buren County

- Worried about global warming: 61.3%

--- 3.2% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.8%

- Total population: 57,627 people

National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Alger County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%

--- 2.8% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%

- Total population: 7,764 people

stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Grand Traverse County

- Worried about global warming: 62.0%

--- 2.4% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

- Total population: 73,417 people

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Isabella County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%

--- 2.1% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%

- Total population: 58,418 people

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Marquette County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%

--- 1.9% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%

- Total population: 54,668 people

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kent County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%

--- 1.7% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

- Total population: 489,911 people

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Saginaw County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%

--- 1.6% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

- Total population: 150,491 people

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mackinac County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%

--- 0.9% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%

- Total population: 9,092 people

Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#7. Genesee County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%

--- 0.8% lower than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%

- Total population: 315,087 people

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Oakland County

- Worried about global warming: 64.7%

--- 0.3% higher than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%

- Total population: 987,159 people

Mxobe // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kalamazoo County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%

--- 0.3% higher than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%

- Total population: 205,681 people

Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#4. Leelanau County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%

--- 0.4% higher than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%

- Total population: 18,113 people

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#3. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%

--- 2.0% higher than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.4%

- Total population: 1,339,576 people

Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ingham County

- Worried about global warming: 70.3%

--- 5.9% higher than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.3%

- Total population: 232,694 people

Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#1. Washtenaw County

- Worried about global warming: 73.5%

--- 9.0% higher than Michigan average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.1%

- Total population: 298,123 people