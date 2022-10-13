RaksyBH // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Oklahoma

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Oklahoma using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Sequoyah County

- Worried about global warming: 52.8%

--- 0.7% lower than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%

- Total population: 31,823 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ellis County

- Worried about global warming: 52.8%

--- 0.7% lower than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

- Total population: 3,082 people

Canva

#48. Pittsburg County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 0.6% lower than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

- Total population: 34,333 people

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Murray County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 0.6% lower than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%

- Total population: 10,688 people

Canva

#46. Hughes County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%

--- 0.6% lower than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%

- Total population: 10,418 people

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mayes County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%

--- 0.5% lower than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%

- Total population: 31,362 people

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Love County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%

--- 0.5% lower than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

- Total population: 7,578 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pushmataha County

- Worried about global warming: 53.1%

--- 0.4% lower than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%

- Total population: 8,656 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Atoka County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%

--- 0.3% lower than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

- Total population: 10,720 people

Canva

#41. Kay County

- Worried about global warming: 53.4%

--- 0.1% lower than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 47.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.5%

- Total population: 33,309 people

Canva

#40. Nowata County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%

--- 0.1% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

- Total population: 7,947 people

Zeugzeug // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Woods County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 0.1% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

- Total population: 7,185 people

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Bryan County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 0.2% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

- Total population: 35,541 people

Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Coal County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 0.2% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

- Total population: 4,206 people

Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pottawatomie County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%

--- 0.3% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

- Total population: 54,905 people

Canva

#35. Wagoner County

- Worried about global warming: 53.9%

--- 0.4% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%

- Total population: 59,612 people

DrunkDriver // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Beaver County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 0.4% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

- Total population: 3,967 people

Canva

#33. Ottawa County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 0.5% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 23,605 people

Canva

#32. Craig County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%

--- 0.7% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

- Total population: 11,218 people

Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Johnston County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 0.8% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 8,444 people

cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Delaware County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%

--- 0.9% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

- Total population: 33,744 people

MisterBadmoon // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Canadian County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 1.0% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 103,721 people

Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Adair County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%

--- 1.1% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

- Total population: 16,221 people

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Carter County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%

--- 1.3% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

- Total population: 36,160 people

Canva

#26. Garfield County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%

--- 1.7% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

- Total population: 46,322 people

Canva

#25. Osage County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 1.9% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 36,781 people

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Harper County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%

--- 2.0% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 2,785 people

Canva

#23. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%

--- 2.0% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

- Total population: 39,542 people

Canva

#22. Okmulgee County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 2.3% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 29,531 people

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kiowa County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 2.3% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%

- Total population: 6,780 people

Canva

#20. Pontotoc County

- Worried about global warming: 56.0%

--- 2.5% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%

- Total population: 29,357 people

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Okfuskee County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%

--- 2.6% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 9,283 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. McIntosh County

- Worried about global warming: 56.2%

--- 2.7% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 15,753 people

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Seminole County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 2.7% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.9%

- Total population: 18,613 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Custer County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 2.7% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 21,787 people

Canva

#15. Muskogee County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%

--- 2.9% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

- Total population: 51,910 people

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Tillman County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%

--- 3.0% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

- Total population: 5,657 people

Canva

#13. Marshall County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%

--- 3.3% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 12,652 people

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Logan County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%

--- 3.4% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

- Total population: 35,806 people

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Creek County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 3.5% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

- Total population: 54,365 people

Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Caddo County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%

--- 4.3% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

- Total population: 21,877 people

Canva

#9. Payne County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%

--- 5.4% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

- Total population: 66,158 people

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Harmon County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%

--- 5.4% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 2,053 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Texas County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%

--- 5.8% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 14,828 people

Canva

#6. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%

--- 5.9% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 18,698 people

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cleveland County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%

--- 6.0% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

- Total population: 218,672 people

Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cherokee County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%

--- 7.7% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 37,822 people

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#3. Tulsa County

- Worried about global warming: 62.6%

--- 9.1% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

- Total population: 482,775 people

RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#2. Comanche County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%

--- 10.1% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

- Total population: 92,881 people

Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Oklahoma County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%

--- 11.8% higher than Oklahoma average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

- Total population: 585,761 people