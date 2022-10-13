John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Connecticut

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Connecticut using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Pi.1415926535 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Windham County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%

--- 8.3% lower than Connecticut average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

- Total population: 93,226 people

Canva

#7. Litchfield County

- Worried about global warming: 61.6%

--- 8.3% lower than Connecticut average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.5%

- Total population: 148,310 people

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Middlesex County

- Worried about global warming: 66.8%

--- 3.1% lower than Connecticut average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%

- Total population: 133,741 people

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#5. New London County

- Worried about global warming: 67.7%

--- 2.2% lower than Connecticut average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%

- Total population: 214,992 people

Canva

#4. Tolland County

- Worried about global warming: 67.8%

--- 2.1% lower than Connecticut average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.8%

- Total population: 124,490 people

Ragesoss // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hartford County

- Worried about global warming: 70.5%

--- 0.6% higher than Connecticut average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%

- Total population: 704,387 people

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#2. New Haven County

- Worried about global warming: 71.1%

--- 1.2% higher than Connecticut average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%

- Total population: 682,679 people

John9474 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fairfield County

- Worried about global warming: 75.2%

--- 5.3% higher than Connecticut average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 73.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%

- Total population: 729,424 people