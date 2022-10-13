ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iS9n_0iXzmyaN00
Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8wJv_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Rush County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 6.6% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%
- Total population: 2,362 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqdoR_0iXzmyaN00
Brylie // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Meade County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 6.5% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%
- Total population: 3,129 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Spbj7_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Greeley County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 6.4% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
- Total population: 876 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Njkif_0iXzmyaN00
Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 6.4% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%
- Total population: 19,390 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PrYE_0iXzmyaN00
shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Ottawa County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%
--- 6.4% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%
- Total population: 4,487 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AfZ9_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sheridan County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%
--- 6.2% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 1,912 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Opmg_0iXzmyaN00
Jcakp // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 6.2% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 14,543 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odFMD_0iXzmyaN00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Miami County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 6.2% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 25,183 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxewl_0iXzmyaN00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Anderson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%
--- 6.0% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 5,796 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Xo4J_0iXzmyaN00
Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wilson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%
--- 5.9% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%
- Total population: 6,602 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417Y28_0iXzmyaN00
Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Reno County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%
--- 5.8% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 48,518 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OyqZ_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Ellis County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 5.6% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%
- Total population: 22,451 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nw0JM_0iXzmyaN00
Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 5.6% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%
- Total population: 9,947 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZagVu_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kearny County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 5.5% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
- Total population: 2,793 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GeqYb_0iXzmyaN00
Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wabaunsee County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%
--- 5.5% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 5,248 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6gi4_0iXzmyaN00
railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Neosho County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 5.4% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 12,121 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44h7wW_0iXzmyaN00
antisocialtory // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 5.2% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 2,357 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4qcZ_0iXzmyaN00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Stafford County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 5.2% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%
- Total population: 3,208 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSk1j_0iXzmyaN00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 5.1% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 9,384 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leW8S_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Barton County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 5.1% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%
- Total population: 20,175 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7SnN_0iXzmyaN00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Rawlins County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 5.0% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 1,989 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izCL1_0iXzmyaN00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Stevens County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 4.9% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%
- Total population: 3,953 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKPJk_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%
--- 4.8% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%
- Total population: 5,140 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AEyf_0iXzmyaN00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Brown County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%
--- 4.5% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%
- Total population: 7,200 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PH1g2_0iXzmyaN00
Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Chase County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 4.3% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%
- Total population: 2,033 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmkUm_0iXzmyaN00
Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#25. McPherson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 4.3% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 22,066 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qH0xI_0iXzmyaN00
Tinboy2341 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Haskell County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 4.1% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 2,866 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ilxz_0iXzmyaN00
Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Crawford County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 3.8% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%
- Total population: 30,440 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITL0q_0iXzmyaN00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Bourbon County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 3.7% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 10,865 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDYCj_0iXzmyaN00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cowley County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 3.5% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%
- Total population: 26,945 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmnQM_0iXzmyaN00
Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 3.1% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 24,802 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRYRO_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Atchison County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 2.6% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 12,452 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3sei_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wichita County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%
--- 2.4% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 1,595 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6Fjt_0iXzmyaN00
usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Labette County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 2.0% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
- Total population: 15,332 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5LU3_0iXzmyaN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hamilton County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 1.3% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 1,911 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXmAX_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Stanton County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 1.1% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 1,438 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zi2yW_0iXzmyaN00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Leavenworth County

- Worried about global warming: 59.6%
--- 0.9% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 61,546 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OyUX_0iXzmyaN00
JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Harvey County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 0.5% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 26,042 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1BSx_0iXzmyaN00
Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Saline County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 0.4% lower than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 41,860 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmzM3_0iXzmyaN00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sedgwick County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 0.3% higher than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 380,444 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyMvX_0iXzmyaN00
SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Geary County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 1.1% higher than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 23,518 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zq9j9_0iXzmyaN00
National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Shawnee County

- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 1.2% higher than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 135,527 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12f8cG_0iXzmyaN00
Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lyon County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%
--- 1.8% higher than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 25,806 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjJug_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Finney County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 3.1% higher than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 25,470 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EajRA_0iXzmyaN00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ford County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 3.1% higher than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 23,835 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEqOe_0iXzmyaN00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 3.4% higher than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 445,915 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0iXzmyaN00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Riley County

- Worried about global warming: 64.6%
--- 4.1% higher than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
- Total population: 62,623 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kBI8_0iXzmyaN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Seward County

- Worried about global warming: 67.1%
--- 6.6% higher than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%
- Total population: 15,275 people

Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%
--- 10.2% higher than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%
- Total population: 98,067 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2s8y_0iXzmyaN00
Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wyandotte County

- Worried about global warming: 71.0%
--- 10.4% higher than Kansas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%
- Total population: 118,924 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy