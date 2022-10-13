Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Kansas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Rush County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 6.6% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%

- Total population: 2,362 people

Brylie // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Meade County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%

--- 6.5% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

- Total population: 3,129 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Greeley County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%

--- 6.4% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

- Total population: 876 people

Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%

--- 6.4% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

- Total population: 19,390 people

shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Ottawa County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%

--- 6.4% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

- Total population: 4,487 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sheridan County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 6.2% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

- Total population: 1,912 people

Jcakp // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%

--- 6.2% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

- Total population: 14,543 people

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Miami County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%

--- 6.2% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

- Total population: 25,183 people

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Anderson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.5%

--- 6.0% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 5,796 people

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wilson County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%

--- 5.9% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%

- Total population: 6,602 people

Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Reno County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%

--- 5.8% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 48,518 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Ellis County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%

--- 5.6% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

- Total population: 22,451 people

Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%

--- 5.6% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

- Total population: 9,947 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kearny County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%

--- 5.5% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

- Total population: 2,793 people

Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wabaunsee County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%

--- 5.5% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 5,248 people

railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Neosho County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%

--- 5.4% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 12,121 people

antisocialtory // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 5.2% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

- Total population: 2,357 people

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Stafford County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 5.2% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%

- Total population: 3,208 people

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%

--- 5.1% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

- Total population: 9,384 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Barton County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%

--- 5.1% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

- Total population: 20,175 people

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Rawlins County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%

--- 5.0% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 1,989 people

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Stevens County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%

--- 4.9% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

- Total population: 3,953 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 55.7%

--- 4.8% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

- Total population: 5,140 people

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Brown County

- Worried about global warming: 56.1%

--- 4.5% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 7,200 people

Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Chase County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 4.3% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%

- Total population: 2,033 people

Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#25. McPherson County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 4.3% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 22,066 people

Tinboy2341 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Haskell County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%

--- 4.1% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

- Total population: 2,866 people

Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Crawford County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 3.8% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%

- Total population: 30,440 people

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Bourbon County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%

--- 3.7% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 10,865 people

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cowley County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 3.5% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

- Total population: 26,945 people

Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%

--- 3.1% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 24,802 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Atchison County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 2.6% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

- Total population: 12,452 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wichita County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%

--- 2.4% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 1,595 people

usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Labette County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%

--- 2.0% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

- Total population: 15,332 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hamilton County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%

--- 1.3% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

- Total population: 1,911 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Stanton County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%

--- 1.1% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

- Total population: 1,438 people

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Leavenworth County

- Worried about global warming: 59.6%

--- 0.9% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

- Total population: 61,546 people

JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Harvey County

- Worried about global warming: 60.1%

--- 0.5% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 26,042 people

Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Saline County

- Worried about global warming: 60.2%

--- 0.4% lower than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%

- Total population: 41,860 people

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sedgwick County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%

--- 0.3% higher than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

- Total population: 380,444 people

SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Geary County

- Worried about global warming: 61.7%

--- 1.1% higher than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

- Total population: 23,518 people

National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Shawnee County

- Worried about global warming: 61.8%

--- 1.2% higher than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

- Total population: 135,527 people

Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lyon County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%

--- 1.8% higher than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 25,806 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Finney County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%

--- 3.1% higher than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 25,470 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ford County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%

--- 3.1% higher than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

- Total population: 23,835 people

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 3.4% higher than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

- Total population: 445,915 people

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Riley County

- Worried about global warming: 64.6%

--- 4.1% higher than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%

- Total population: 62,623 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Seward County

- Worried about global warming: 67.1%

--- 6.6% higher than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%

- Total population: 15,275 people

Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%

--- 10.2% higher than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%

- Total population: 98,067 people

Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wyandotte County

- Worried about global warming: 71.0%

--- 10.4% higher than Kansas average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%

- Total population: 118,924 people