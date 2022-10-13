ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Nevada

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0iXzmxhe00
randy andy // Shutterstock

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Nevada using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDCks_0iXzmxhe00
An63ca // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Esmeralda County

- Worried about global warming: 50.5%
--- 14.1% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 44.9%
- Total population: 374 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092sZE_0iXzmxhe00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 50.9%
--- 13.7% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.8%
- Total population: 4,244 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u02I6_0iXzmxhe00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Eureka County

- Worried about global warming: 51.5%
--- 13.1% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.1%
- Total population: 1,431 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUcMs_0iXzmxhe00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Churchill County

- Worried about global warming: 53.9%
--- 10.6% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
- Total population: 18,723 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFELH_0iXzmxhe00
Loren Kerns // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Storey County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%
--- 10.4% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%
- Total population: 3,273 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBz0B_0iXzmxhe00
Terence Mendoza // Shutterstock

#12. White Pine County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%
--- 10.1% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%
- Total population: 7,690 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fA5PE_0iXzmxhe00
Tomdonohue1 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Nye County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 9.5% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%
- Total population: 36,785 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgpq6_0iXzmxhe00
Kelapstick // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lyon County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 7.9% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 42,615 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLtab_0iXzmxhe00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#9. Pershing County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 7.3% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 5,505 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJc8G_0iXzmxhe00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lander County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 6.9% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%
- Total population: 4,122 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18J0hV_0iXzmxhe00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#7. Mineral County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%
--- 6.4% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 3,632 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LDdX_0iXzmxhe00
Constantine Kulikovsky // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 5.0% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 39,961 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQBfO_0iXzmxhe00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Elko County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 4.8% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 37,966 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fa8fU_0iXzmxhe00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Humboldt County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 4.7% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 12,268 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OLxj_0iXzmxhe00
Pixabay

#3. Carson City

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%
--- 0.8% lower than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
- Total population: 43,556 people

randy andy // Shutterstock

#2. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%
--- 2.9% higher than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%
- Total population: 1,671,551 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g43iE_0iXzmxhe00
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#1. Washoe County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%
--- 3.6% higher than Nevada average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%
- Total population: 357,211 people

