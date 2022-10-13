randy andy // Shutterstock

Counties most concerned about climate change in Nevada

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Nevada using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#17. Esmeralda County

- Worried about global warming: 50.5%

--- 14.1% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 44.9%

- Total population: 374 people

#16. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 50.9%

--- 13.7% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.8%

- Total population: 4,244 people

#15. Eureka County

- Worried about global warming: 51.5%

--- 13.1% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 44.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.1%

- Total population: 1,431 people

#14. Churchill County

- Worried about global warming: 53.9%

--- 10.6% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

- Total population: 18,723 people

#13. Storey County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%

--- 10.4% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

- Total population: 3,273 people

#12. White Pine County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%

--- 10.1% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%

- Total population: 7,690 people

#11. Nye County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%

--- 9.5% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

- Total population: 36,785 people

#10. Lyon County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 7.9% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 42,615 people

#9. Pershing County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%

--- 7.3% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

- Total population: 5,505 people

#8. Lander County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%

--- 6.9% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

- Total population: 4,122 people

#7. Mineral County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%

--- 6.4% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 3,632 people

#6. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%

--- 5.0% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 39,961 people

#5. Elko County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 4.8% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 37,966 people

#4. Humboldt County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 4.7% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 12,268 people

#3. Carson City

- Worried about global warming: 63.8%

--- 0.8% lower than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

- Total population: 43,556 people

#2. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%

--- 2.9% higher than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%

- Total population: 1,671,551 people

#1. Washoe County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%

--- 3.6% higher than Nevada average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%

- Total population: 357,211 people