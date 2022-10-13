ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Photo shot by Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Logan County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%
--- 9.3% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 34,719 people

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Fayette County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%
--- 9.2% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%
- Total population: 21,855 people

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Ross County

- Worried about global warming: 52.5%
--- 8.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
- Total population: 60,404 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Coshocton County

- Worried about global warming: 52.5%
--- 8.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
- Total population: 27,964 people

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Richland County

- Worried about global warming: 52.6%
--- 8.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
- Total population: 94,837 people

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Allen County

- Worried about global warming: 52.7%
--- 8.8% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 79,242 people

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Sandusky County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%
--- 8.4% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
- Total population: 45,634 people

Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Scioto County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 8.2% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
- Total population: 59,450 people

dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hocking County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%
--- 8.2% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 22,118 people

Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 8.2% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
- Total population: 48,539 people

636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Columbiana County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%
--- 8.1% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 82,001 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Defiance County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%
--- 7.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 29,366 people

LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Ottawa County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%
--- 7.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%
- Total population: 33,009 people

Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 7.8% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 42,719 people

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hardin County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%
--- 7.7% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 24,148 people

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Williams County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%
--- 7.7% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 28,456 people

James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 7.5% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 51,551 people

Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Muskingum County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 7.4% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 66,412 people

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Miami County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 6.5% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 80,977 people

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Hancock County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%
--- 6.4% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 58,900 people

Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Butler County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 6.3% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 290,231 people

Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%
--- 6.2% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%
- Total population: 87,782 people

Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Knox County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 5.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%
- Total population: 47,452 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%
--- 5.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 171,942 people

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fairfield County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%
--- 5.8% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 117,231 people

Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Medina County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%
--- 5.5% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 137,719 people

Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Seneca County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 4.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 43,161 people

JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Portage County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 4.7% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 131,817 people

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clermont County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 4.6% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 156,676 people

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Delaware County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 4.1% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 147,437 people

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Licking County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 4.0% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 133,300 people

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Holmes County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 3.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 29,963 people

OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ashtabula County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 3.6% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 76,152 people

Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Erie County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 3.5% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 59,483 people

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#16. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 3.5% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 104,308 people

Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Greene County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 2.0% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 132,131 people

Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 2.0% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%
- Total population: 183,391 people

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 1.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 413,674 people

Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Trumbull County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%
--- 1.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 159,041 people

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lorain County

- Worried about global warming: 59.6%
--- 1.9% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 239,314 people

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Stark County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 1.5% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%
- Total population: 291,982 people

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Geauga County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 1.5% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 72,112 people

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wood County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 1.0% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
- Total population: 103,558 people

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#7. Summit County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%
--- 0.6% lower than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
- Total population: 427,085 people

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Mahoning County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%
--- 0.8% higher than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 183,566 people

Canva

#5. Hamilton County

- Worried about global warming: 64.4%
--- 2.9% higher than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.2%
- Total population: 625,690 people

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#4. Lucas County

- Worried about global warming: 66.2%
--- 4.8% higher than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%
- Total population: 331,607 people

Canva

#3. Cuyahoga County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%
--- 5.7% higher than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.4%
- Total population: 986,298 people

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Athens County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%
--- 6.1% higher than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.0%
- Total population: 56,233 people

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%
--- 8.5% higher than Ohio average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%
- Total population: 988,680 people

