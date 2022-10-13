David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#50. Logan County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%

--- 9.3% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 34,719 people

#49. Fayette County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%

--- 9.2% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

- Total population: 21,855 people

#48. Ross County

- Worried about global warming: 52.5%

--- 8.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%

- Total population: 60,404 people

#47. Coshocton County

- Worried about global warming: 52.5%

--- 8.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

- Total population: 27,964 people

#46. Richland County

- Worried about global warming: 52.6%

--- 8.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

- Total population: 94,837 people

#45. Allen County

- Worried about global warming: 52.7%

--- 8.8% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 79,242 people

#44. Sandusky County

- Worried about global warming: 53.0%

--- 8.4% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 45,634 people

#43. Scioto County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%

--- 8.2% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

- Total population: 59,450 people

#42. Hocking County

- Worried about global warming: 53.2%

--- 8.2% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 22,118 people

#41. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 8.2% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

- Total population: 48,539 people

#40. Columbiana County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 8.1% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%

- Total population: 82,001 people

#39. Defiance County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 7.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 29,366 people

#38. Ottawa County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%

--- 7.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 33,009 people

#37. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 7.8% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 42,719 people

#36. Hardin County

- Worried about global warming: 53.7%

--- 7.7% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%

- Total population: 24,148 people

#35. Williams County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%

--- 7.7% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 28,456 people

#34. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 7.5% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%

- Total population: 51,551 people

#33. Muskingum County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%

--- 7.4% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

- Total population: 66,412 people

#32. Miami County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%

--- 6.5% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

- Total population: 80,977 people

#31. Hancock County

- Worried about global warming: 55.0%

--- 6.4% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 58,900 people

#30. Butler County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%

--- 6.3% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

- Total population: 290,231 people

#29. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 55.2%

--- 6.2% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 87,782 people

#28. Knox County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%

--- 5.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

- Total population: 47,452 people

#27. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%

--- 5.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 171,942 people

#26. Fairfield County

- Worried about global warming: 55.6%

--- 5.8% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 117,231 people

#25. Medina County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%

--- 5.5% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

- Total population: 137,719 people

#24. Seneca County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%

--- 4.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%

- Total population: 43,161 people

#23. Portage County

- Worried about global warming: 56.8%

--- 4.7% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

- Total population: 131,817 people

#22. Clermont County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%

--- 4.6% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

- Total population: 156,676 people

#21. Delaware County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%

--- 4.1% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

- Total population: 147,437 people

#20. Licking County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 4.0% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

- Total population: 133,300 people

#19. Holmes County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%

--- 3.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

- Total population: 29,963 people

#18. Ashtabula County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 3.6% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

- Total population: 76,152 people

#17. Erie County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 3.5% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 59,483 people

#16. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%

--- 3.5% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%

- Total population: 104,308 people

#15. Greene County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%

--- 2.0% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

- Total population: 132,131 people

#14. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%

--- 2.0% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%

- Total population: 183,391 people

#13. Montgomery County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%

--- 1.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%

- Total population: 413,674 people

#12. Trumbull County

- Worried about global warming: 59.5%

--- 1.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

- Total population: 159,041 people

#11. Lorain County

- Worried about global warming: 59.6%

--- 1.9% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

- Total population: 239,314 people

#10. Stark County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 1.5% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%

- Total population: 291,982 people

#9. Geauga County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 1.5% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

- Total population: 72,112 people

#8. Wood County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%

--- 1.0% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%

- Total population: 103,558 people

#7. Summit County

- Worried about global warming: 60.8%

--- 0.6% lower than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%

- Total population: 427,085 people

#6. Mahoning County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%

--- 0.8% higher than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

- Total population: 183,566 people

#5. Hamilton County

- Worried about global warming: 64.4%

--- 2.9% higher than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.2%

- Total population: 625,690 people

#4. Lucas County

- Worried about global warming: 66.2%

--- 4.8% higher than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%

- Total population: 331,607 people

#3. Cuyahoga County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%

--- 5.7% higher than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.4%

- Total population: 986,298 people

#2. Athens County

- Worried about global warming: 67.5%

--- 6.1% higher than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.0%

- Total population: 56,233 people

#1. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%

--- 8.5% higher than Ohio average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%

- Total population: 988,680 people