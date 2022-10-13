ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Iowa

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301JNv_0iXzmvwC00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Iowa

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Iowa using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faZvp_0iXzmvwC00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cass County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 4.1% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 10,185 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLZ04_0iXzmvwC00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Audubon County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 3.9% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 4,429 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4edq_0iXzmvwC00
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Taylor County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 3.9% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
- Total population: 4,731 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGhTN_0iXzmvwC00
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Emmet County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%
--- 3.9% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 7,481 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4Fsp_0iXzmvwC00
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Grundy County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%
--- 3.8% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 9,465 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRwcr_0iXzmvwC00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Allamakee County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 3.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 10,618 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4J4a_0iXzmvwC00
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Iowa County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%
--- 3.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 12,474 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDR76_0iXzmvwC00
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Boone County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 3.6% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 20,649 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eKwE_0iXzmvwC00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 3.6% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 15,090 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18a91Q_0iXzmvwC00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Mitchell County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 3.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 8,125 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjWxz_0iXzmvwC00
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Clayton County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 3.4% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 13,865 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUBgL_0iXzmvwC00
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Muscatine County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 3.4% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%
- Total population: 32,189 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXaVE_0iXzmvwC00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 3.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 25,430 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oj5sp_0iXzmvwC00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Chickasaw County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 3.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 9,282 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjLxj_0iXzmvwC00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Delaware County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%
--- 3.1% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 13,063 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8EI7_0iXzmvwC00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Buchanan County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%
--- 3.0% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 15,470 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZBzX_0iXzmvwC00
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%
--- 2.9% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
- Total population: 2,904 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PXMY_0iXzmvwC00
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Clinton County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 2.8% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 36,218 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asGgL_0iXzmvwC00
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Webster County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 2.8% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%
- Total population: 28,778 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3td8_0iXzmvwC00
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Crawford County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 2.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 12,802 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcFem_0iXzmvwC00
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Howard County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%
--- 2.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 6,887 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QR2Kk_0iXzmvwC00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Benton County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 2.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 19,583 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWY80_0iXzmvwC00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jones County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 2.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 16,166 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSdxJ_0iXzmvwC00
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Winnebago County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 2.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 8,249 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueXSn_0iXzmvwC00
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fayette County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 2.4% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 15,653 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZdyR_0iXzmvwC00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jasper County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 2.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 28,698 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajJRK_0iXzmvwC00
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 2.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
- Total population: 37,653 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmSJs_0iXzmvwC00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bremer County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 2.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 19,326 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zD08U_0iXzmvwC00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Palo Alto County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 2.2% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 6,878 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdoVw_0iXzmvwC00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Des Moines County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%
--- 1.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 30,453 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPM9F_0iXzmvwC00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Floyd County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 1.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 12,224 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6CIL_0iXzmvwC00
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 1.3% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 9,581 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWns8_0iXzmvwC00
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Tama County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 1.2% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 12,937 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvmNC_0iXzmvwC00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Decatur County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 0.8% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 6,243 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gQCt_0iXzmvwC00
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dubuque County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%
--- 0.7% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 74,777 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y32my_0iXzmvwC00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 0.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%
- Total population: 16,635 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJmo6_0iXzmvwC00
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cerro Gordo County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 0.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 34,021 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0iXzmvwC00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#13. Woodbury County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 0.5% lower than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 75,745 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSKaL_0iXzmvwC00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Scott County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%
--- 0.1% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 131,298 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1EmN_0iXzmvwC00
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%
--- 1.4% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 62,764 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gr0Ik_0iXzmvwC00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Linn County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 1.8% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 171,249 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rwzL_0iXzmvwC00
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Marshall County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%
--- 2.5% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 29,900 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XEDy_0iXzmvwC00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Winneshiek County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%
--- 3.0% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%
- Total population: 16,510 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnXPD_0iXzmvwC00
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr

#7. Polk County

- Worried about global warming: 64.4%
--- 3.3% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
- Total population: 359,784 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qqk7_0iXzmvwC00
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Buena Vista County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%
--- 3.7% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
- Total population: 14,864 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtBy5_0iXzmvwC00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Poweshiek County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 3.8% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
- Total population: 14,792 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boVLp_0iXzmvwC00
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#4. Black Hawk County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 4.2% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%
- Total population: 103,706 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tExY7_0iXzmvwC00
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Story County

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%
--- 5.9% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%
- Total population: 80,838 people

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%
--- 6.3% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%
- Total population: 15,283 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0iXzmvwC00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 74.4%
--- 13.3% higher than Iowa average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.1%
- Total population: 118,760 people

Community Policy