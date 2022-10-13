en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Iowa

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Iowa using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cass County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 4.1% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%

- Total population: 10,185 people

Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Audubon County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%

--- 3.9% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

- Total population: 4,429 people

Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Taylor County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%

--- 3.9% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

- Total population: 4,731 people

Phinn // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Emmet County

- Worried about global warming: 57.2%

--- 3.9% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

- Total population: 7,481 people

Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Grundy County

- Worried about global warming: 57.3%

--- 3.8% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

- Total population: 9,465 people

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Allamakee County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%

--- 3.7% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 10,618 people

cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Iowa County

- Worried about global warming: 57.4%

--- 3.7% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

- Total population: 12,474 people

Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Boone County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 3.6% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

- Total population: 20,649 people

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 3.6% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

- Total population: 15,090 people

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Mitchell County

- Worried about global warming: 57.6%

--- 3.5% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

- Total population: 8,125 people

Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Clayton County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 3.4% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

- Total population: 13,865 people

Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Muscatine County

- Worried about global warming: 57.7%

--- 3.4% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 32,189 people

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%

--- 3.3% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

- Total population: 25,430 people

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Chickasaw County

- Worried about global warming: 57.8%

--- 3.3% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

- Total population: 9,282 people

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Delaware County

- Worried about global warming: 58.0%

--- 3.1% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%

- Total population: 13,063 people

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Buchanan County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%

--- 3.0% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

- Total population: 15,470 people

Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 58.2%

--- 2.9% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

- Total population: 2,904 people

Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Clinton County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 2.8% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

- Total population: 36,218 people

Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Webster County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 2.8% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 28,778 people

Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Crawford County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%

--- 2.7% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 12,802 people

Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Howard County

- Worried about global warming: 58.4%

--- 2.7% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

- Total population: 6,887 people

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Benton County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%

--- 2.7% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

- Total population: 19,583 people

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jones County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%

--- 2.5% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 16,166 people

Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Winnebago County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%

--- 2.5% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

- Total population: 8,249 people

Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fayette County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 2.4% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

- Total population: 15,653 people

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jasper County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%

--- 2.3% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

- Total population: 28,698 people

Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Warren County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%

--- 2.3% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

- Total population: 37,653 people

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bremer County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%

--- 2.3% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%

- Total population: 19,326 people

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Palo Alto County

- Worried about global warming: 58.9%

--- 2.2% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 6,878 people

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Des Moines County

- Worried about global warming: 59.4%

--- 1.7% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 30,453 people

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Floyd County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 1.3% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

- Total population: 12,224 people

Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 1.3% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 9,581 people

Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Tama County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 1.2% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

- Total population: 12,937 people

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Decatur County

- Worried about global warming: 60.3%

--- 0.8% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%

- Total population: 6,243 people

FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dubuque County

- Worried about global warming: 60.4%

--- 0.7% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

- Total population: 74,777 people

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%

--- 0.5% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%

- Total population: 16,635 people

Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cerro Gordo County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%

--- 0.5% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 34,021 people

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#13. Woodbury County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%

--- 0.5% lower than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

- Total population: 75,745 people

formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Scott County

- Worried about global warming: 61.2%

--- 0.1% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%

- Total population: 131,298 people

Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas County

- Worried about global warming: 62.5%

--- 1.4% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%

- Total population: 62,764 people

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Linn County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%

--- 1.8% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

- Total population: 171,249 people

Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Marshall County

- Worried about global warming: 63.6%

--- 2.5% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

- Total population: 29,900 people

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Winneshiek County

- Worried about global warming: 64.1%

--- 3.0% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

- Total population: 16,510 people

Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr

#7. Polk County

- Worried about global warming: 64.4%

--- 3.3% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%

- Total population: 359,784 people

Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Buena Vista County

- Worried about global warming: 64.8%

--- 3.7% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

- Total population: 14,864 people

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Poweshiek County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%

--- 3.8% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%

- Total population: 14,792 people

David Wilson // Wikimedia

#4. Black Hawk County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%

--- 4.2% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%

- Total population: 103,706 people

Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Story County

- Worried about global warming: 67.0%

--- 5.9% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%

- Total population: 80,838 people

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%

--- 6.3% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%

- Total population: 15,283 people

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Johnson County

- Worried about global warming: 74.4%

--- 13.3% higher than Iowa average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.1%

- Total population: 118,760 people