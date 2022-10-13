Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in West Virginia

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in West Virginia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#55. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 46.7%

--- 2.6% lower than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 40.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 32.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.0%

- Total population: 9,423 people

Canva

#54. Pleasants County

- Worried about global warming: 48.6%

--- 0.7% lower than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 41.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 31.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 44.1%

- Total population: 6,023 people

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Logan County

- Worried about global warming: 48.8%

--- 0.4% lower than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.9%

- Total population: 26,368 people

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#52. Mason County

- Worried about global warming: 48.8%

--- 0.4% lower than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 42.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 32.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.9%

- Total population: 21,084 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#51. Wirt County

- Worried about global warming: 48.8%

--- 0.4% lower than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.4%

- Total population: 4,562 people

Canva

#50. Mingo County

- Worried about global warming: 48.9%

--- 0.4% lower than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.3%

- Total population: 18,869 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Wyoming County

- Worried about global warming: 49.0%

--- 0.2% lower than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.8%

- Total population: 16,853 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Ritchie County

- Worried about global warming: 49.3%

--- 0.0% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.5%

- Total population: 7,890 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Boone County

- Worried about global warming: 49.5%

--- 0.2% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.8%

- Total population: 17,553 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Marshall County

- Worried about global warming: 49.8%

--- 0.6% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 43.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 32.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.9%

- Total population: 25,180 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 49.9%

--- 0.7% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%

- Total population: 16,159 people

OZinOH // Flickr

#44. Wetzel County

- Worried about global warming: 50.1%

--- 0.9% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%

- Total population: 12,250 people

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hampshire County

- Worried about global warming: 50.6%

--- 1.3% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%

- Total population: 18,832 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Nicholas County

- Worried about global warming: 50.7%

--- 1.5% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.2%

- Total population: 19,986 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Webster County

- Worried about global warming: 50.8%

--- 1.5% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%

- Total population: 6,701 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Taylor County

- Worried about global warming: 50.8%

--- 1.5% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%

- Total population: 13,438 people

Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Putnam County

- Worried about global warming: 50.9%

--- 1.7% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 46.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 33.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.6%

- Total population: 43,873 people

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#38. McDowell County

- Worried about global warming: 51.2%

--- 2.0% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%

- Total population: 14,833 people

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wayne County

- Worried about global warming: 51.3%

--- 2.0% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%

- Total population: 31,883 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Doddridge County

- Worried about global warming: 51.3%

--- 2.1% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

- Total population: 7,219 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Calhoun County

- Worried about global warming: 51.6%

--- 2.4% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

- Total population: 5,858 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Mercer County

- Worried about global warming: 51.7%

--- 2.5% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.2%

- Total population: 47,635 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#33. Tyler County

- Worried about global warming: 51.9%

--- 2.6% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

- Total population: 7,074 people

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Raleigh County

- Worried about global warming: 52.1%

--- 2.8% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%

- Total population: 59,572 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Clay County

- Worried about global warming: 52.1%

--- 2.8% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

- Total population: 6,747 people

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Mineral County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%

--- 3.1% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%

- Total population: 21,700 people

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Monroe County

- Worried about global warming: 52.4%

--- 3.1% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

- Total population: 10,776 people

Canva

#28. Tucker County

- Worried about global warming: 52.5%

--- 3.2% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

- Total population: 5,863 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lewis County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 3.6% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

- Total population: 12,738 people

Canva

#26. Wood County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 3.7% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%

- Total population: 67,020 people

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hancock County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 4.0% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%

- Total population: 23,765 people

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hardy County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 4.1% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

- Total population: 10,965 people

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Preston County

- Worried about global warming: 53.3%

--- 4.1% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

- Total population: 27,187 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Braxton County

- Worried about global warming: 53.4%

--- 4.2% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

- Total population: 11,393 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 4.2% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

- Total population: 22,686 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#20. Brooke County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 4.3% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

- Total population: 18,531 people

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Harrison County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%

--- 4.3% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 50.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

- Total population: 53,360 people

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Morgan County

- Worried about global warming: 53.6%

--- 4.3% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%

- Total population: 14,439 people

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Greenbrier County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 4.8% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%

- Total population: 28,245 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Upshur County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%

--- 5.1% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%

- Total population: 19,481 people

jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Pocahontas County

- Worried about global warming: 54.4%

--- 5.1% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 6,988 people

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Roane County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%

--- 5.5% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%

- Total population: 11,024 people

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Randolph County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%

--- 5.5% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

- Total population: 23,393 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Gilmer County

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%

--- 5.6% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

- Total population: 6,833 people

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Barbour County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 6.2% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.9%

- Total population: 13,299 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Summers County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%

--- 6.2% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

- Total population: 10,691 people

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fayette County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 6.5% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 34,570 people

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pendleton County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 6.6% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 5,722 people

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 56.9%

--- 7.6% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

- Total population: 45,066 people

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ohio County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 7.7% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 34,081 people

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Berkeley County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 9.4% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

- Total population: 88,198 people

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cabell County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 10.7% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

- Total population: 75,651 people

O Palsson // Flickr

#3. Kanawha County

- Worried about global warming: 61.0%

--- 11.7% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

- Total population: 146,407 people

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 62.2%

--- 12.9% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

- Total population: 43,821 people

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Monongalia County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 14.6% higher than West Virginia average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

- Total population: 88,191 people