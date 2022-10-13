ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties most concerned about climate change in Texas

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Texas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVrZM_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Bee County

- Worried about global warming: 62.3%
--- 0.1% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 25,710 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvVO3_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#49. San Patricio County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%
--- 0.1% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 48,907 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bch5Y_0iXzmrPI00
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lubbock County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%
--- 0.1% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%
- Total population: 231,744 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdZDo_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Waller County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%
--- 0.2% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 39,301 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALQ8o_0iXzmrPI00
Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Tarrant County

- Worried about global warming: 62.7%
--- 0.5% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 1,506,123 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIRmb_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Medina County

- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 0.6% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 38,462 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PR9hh_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Atascosa County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 0.7% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%
- Total population: 35,909 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuVmw_0iXzmrPI00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ector County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 0.8% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 112,125 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xksl9_0iXzmrPI00
Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Denton County

- Worried about global warming: 63.2%
--- 1.0% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 624,909 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06om0M_0iXzmrPI00
Canva

#41. Pecos County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 1.1% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 11,927 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoqRG_0iXzmrPI00
Patrick Feller // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Victoria County

- Worried about global warming: 63.5%
--- 1.3% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 68,623 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aW2tk_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bailey County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 1.5% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 5,039 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYR5x_0iXzmrPI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jeff Davis County

- Worried about global warming: 64.0%
--- 1.8% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 1,865 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pm101_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Collin County

- Worried about global warming: 65.0%
--- 2.8% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.2%
- Total population: 717,857 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41J5KA_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Brazos County

- Worried about global warming: 65.0%
--- 2.8% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%
- Total population: 177,134 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTk2R_0iXzmrPI00
Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Caldwell County

- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 2.9% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
- Total population: 31,993 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Os9t5_0iXzmrPI00
Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Reeves County

- Worried about global warming: 65.3%
--- 3.1% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 12,122 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YrrZ_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bastrop County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 3.3% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
- Total population: 62,960 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amvHF_0iXzmrPI00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Frio County

- Worried about global warming: 65.9%
--- 3.6% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 15,140 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYB0t_0iXzmrPI00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#31. La Salle County

- Worried about global warming: 65.9%
--- 3.7% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 5,917 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKH1M_0iXzmrPI00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bell County

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%
--- 4.1% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 251,822 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QL4Bo_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Hudspeth County

- Worried about global warming: 66.4%
--- 4.2% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 3,349 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228grA_0iXzmrPI00
Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Culberson County

- Worried about global warming: 67.2%
--- 5.0% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
- Total population: 1,576 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHV8R_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Williamson County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 5.1% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
- Total population: 405,280 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2Qbe_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Uvalde County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%
--- 5.2% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%
- Total population: 19,623 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072rEm_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jim Wells County

- Worried about global warming: 67.6%
--- 5.4% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
- Total population: 29,508 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QxJT_0iXzmrPI00
Jason Villanueva // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Harris County

- Worried about global warming: 68.1%
--- 5.9% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.9%
- Total population: 3,400,738 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWmYO_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Fort Bend County

- Worried about global warming: 68.4%
--- 6.2% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 553,723 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqInM_0iXzmrPI00
Canva

#22. Nueces County

- Worried about global warming: 69.0%
--- 6.8% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%
- Total population: 272,004 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FS9Sg_0iXzmrPI00
Patriarca12 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Brewster County

- Worried about global warming: 69.1%
--- 6.9% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 7,462 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THXKI_0iXzmrPI00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Val Verde County

- Worried about global warming: 69.6%
--- 7.4% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%
- Total population: 35,023 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiZzA_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hays County

- Worried about global warming: 69.8%
--- 7.6% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%
- Total population: 163,998 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0iXzmrPI00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dallas County

- Worried about global warming: 70.7%
--- 8.5% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
- Total population: 1,919,529 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hARKi_0iXzmrPI00
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kleberg County

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%
--- 8.7% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
- Total population: 23,473 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aC7Dk_0iXzmrPI00
Matthew T Rader // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Willacy County

- Worried about global warming: 71.2%
--- 9.0% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 16,414 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMfP1_0iXzmrPI00
Canva

#15. Cameron County

- Worried about global warming: 71.3%
--- 9.0% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%
- Total population: 291,931 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFWJV_0iXzmrPI00
Canva

#14. Brooks County

- Worried about global warming: 72.0%
--- 9.8% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 5,251 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMqiA_0iXzmrPI00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dimmit County

- Worried about global warming: 72.2%
--- 10.0% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 7,369 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHp50_0iXzmrPI00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Zavala County

- Worried about global warming: 72.3%
--- 10.0% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%
- Total population: 8,483 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzUo6_0iXzmrPI00
Canva

#11. Bexar County

- Worried about global warming: 73.0%
--- 10.8% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.2%
- Total population: 1,450,476 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhVDl_0iXzmrPI00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Maverick County

- Worried about global warming: 73.3%
--- 11.1% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 57.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%
- Total population: 39,888 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142bzb_0iXzmrPI00
天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Travis County

- Worried about global warming: 73.9%
--- 11.7% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%
- Total population: 956,831 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0iXzmrPI00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#8. Hidalgo County

- Worried about global warming: 74.2%
--- 12.0% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
- Total population: 573,437 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ioEm_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Duval County

- Worried about global warming: 75.2%
--- 13.0% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%
- Total population: 8,368 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghZox_0iXzmrPI00
BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. El Paso County

- Worried about global warming: 75.3%
--- 13.1% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.5%
- Total population: 606,560 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A48Fo_0iXzmrPI00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Starr County

- Worried about global warming: 76.0%
--- 13.8% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 61.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.0%
- Total population: 42,935 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n55d3_0iXzmrPI00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jim Hogg County

- Worried about global warming: 76.1%
--- 13.9% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 60.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.4%
- Total population: 3,558 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgCQE_0iXzmrPI00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Zapata County

- Worried about global warming: 76.1%
--- 13.9% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 60.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%
- Total population: 9,508 people

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Webb County

- Worried about global warming: 76.2%
--- 14.0% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%
- Total population: 182,640 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZHbb_0iXzmrPI00
Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Presidio County

- Worried about global warming: 78.3%
--- 16.1% higher than Texas average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 62.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.3%
- Total population: 5,166 people

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

