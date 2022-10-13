ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Counties most concerned about climate change in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1N54_0iXzmqWZ00
Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in California

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in California using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hbGr_0iXzmqWZ00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#58. Lassen County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 13.8% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 26,216 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEmdJ_0iXzmqWZ00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#57. Tuolumne County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 12.6% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 45,057 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0iXzmqWZ00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#56. Shasta County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 12.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 140,533 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJuj3_0iXzmqWZ00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#55. Tehama County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 10.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 48,651 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnA45_0iXzmqWZ00
Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#54. Modoc County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 10.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 7,154 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7mWI_0iXzmqWZ00
Canva

#53. Sierra County

- Worried about global warming: 60.5%
--- 9.7% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
- Total population: 2,559 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDtyv_0iXzmqWZ00
Canva

#52. Calaveras County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 9.5% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
- Total population: 37,701 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHRYB_0iXzmqWZ00
Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#51. Glenn County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 8.7% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 20,489 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e602W_0iXzmqWZ00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Amador County

- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 8.3% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
- Total population: 32,581 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztuWr_0iXzmqWZ00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Yuba County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%
--- 7.8% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 55,281 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lk4zB_0iXzmqWZ00
DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#48. El Dorado County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 7.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 150,641 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cm4xq_0iXzmqWZ00
Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Plumas County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 7.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
- Total population: 15,543 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0iXzmqWZ00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#46. Sutter County

- Worried about global warming: 63.3%
--- 6.9% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 71,049 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0iXzmqWZ00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#45. Kern County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 6.7% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 629,553 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kz5Ut_0iXzmqWZ00
Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Placer County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 6.4% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 299,181 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwkJs_0iXzmqWZ00
Canva

#43. Del Norte County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 6.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 21,575 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlNey_0iXzmqWZ00
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Trinity County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 6.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 10,534 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0uCA_0iXzmqWZ00
EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Mariposa County

- Worried about global warming: 64.3%
--- 5.8% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 14,578 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9a0A_0iXzmqWZ00
Canva

#40. Butte County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 5.0% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 180,380 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mWMa_0iXzmqWZ00
Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Siskiyou County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 4.7% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 34,638 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSYe8_0iXzmqWZ00
CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Colusa County

- Worried about global warming: 65.9%
--- 4.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 15,609 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0iXzmqWZ00
Armona // Wikicommons

#37. Kings County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%
--- 4.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 109,655 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1Ddr_0iXzmqWZ00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Nevada County

- Worried about global warming: 66.5%
--- 3.6% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 82,142 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0iXzmqWZ00
Basar // Wikicommons

#35. San Luis Obispo County

- Worried about global warming: 68.0%
--- 2.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%
- Total population: 231,986 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWEp7_0iXzmqWZ00
Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Inyo County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%
--- 2.0% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 14,368 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0iXzmqWZ00
Public Domain

#33. Stanislaus County

- Worried about global warming: 68.4%
--- 1.8% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 395,573 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLumj_0iXzmqWZ00
CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 68.4%
--- 1.8% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 50,793 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2bHE_0iXzmqWZ00
Canva

#31. Tulare County

- Worried about global warming: 68.8%
--- 1.3% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 318,744 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBKvz_0iXzmqWZ00
Canva

#30. Solano County

- Worried about global warming: 68.9%
--- 1.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%
- Total population: 342,993 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXvA4_0iXzmqWZ00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Orange County

- Worried about global warming: 69.0%
--- 1.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%
- Total population: 2,463,536 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SI8Fa_0iXzmqWZ00
Canva

#28. Sacramento County

- Worried about global warming: 69.1%
--- 1.0% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.1%
- Total population: 1,161,377 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0iXzmqWZ00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#27. San Diego County

- Worried about global warming: 69.7%
--- 0.4% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 2,593,337 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k29wD_0iXzmqWZ00
Canva

#26. Ventura County

- Worried about global warming: 69.8%
--- 0.3% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
- Total population: 650,477 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UexOQ_0iXzmqWZ00
Public Domain

#25. Madera County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%
--- 0.3% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%
- Total population: 112,581 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0iXzmqWZ00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#24. San Joaquin County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%
--- 0.3% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%
- Total population: 539,901 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBC3I_0iXzmqWZ00
Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Mendocino County

- Worried about global warming: 70.1%
--- 0.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%
- Total population: 68,523 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0iXzmqWZ00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#22. Riverside County

- Worried about global warming: 70.8%
--- 0.7% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 1,797,289 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bvsap_0iXzmqWZ00
clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mono County

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%
--- 0.7% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.3%
- Total population: 11,659 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMwlR_0iXzmqWZ00
Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Merced County

- Worried about global warming: 71.0%
--- 0.9% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
- Total population: 190,920 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4IJ0_0iXzmqWZ00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Humboldt County

- Worried about global warming: 71.3%
--- 1.1% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
- Total population: 109,804 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EdeG_0iXzmqWZ00
Canva

#18. San Bernardino County

- Worried about global warming: 71.3%
--- 1.2% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%
- Total population: 1,577,460 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8yS8_0iXzmqWZ00
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#17. Napa County

- Worried about global warming: 72.1%
--- 2.0% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.2%
- Total population: 110,423 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGycP_0iXzmqWZ00
Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#16. San Benito County

- Worried about global warming: 72.2%
--- 2.0% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%
- Total population: 44,697 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPFQD_0iXzmqWZ00
Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Alpine County

- Worried about global warming: 72.3%
--- 2.2% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%
- Total population: 835 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wk80y_0iXzmqWZ00
Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#14. Sonoma County

- Worried about global warming: 73.0%
--- 2.9% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.5%
- Total population: 400,580 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0iXzmqWZ00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#13. Fresno County

- Worried about global warming: 73.4%
--- 3.2% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 703,679 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0iXzmqWZ00
Pixabay

#12. Santa Barbara County

- Worried about global warming: 73.5%
--- 3.4% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%
- Total population: 345,645 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0keH_0iXzmqWZ00
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Contra Costa County

- Worried about global warming: 73.9%
--- 3.8% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.8%
- Total population: 881,047 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0iXzmqWZ00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#10. Los Angeles County

- Worried about global warming: 74.1%
--- 4.0% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
- Total population: 7,866,812 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4X0Z_0iXzmqWZ00
Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Marin County

- Worried about global warming: 74.6%
--- 4.5% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.3%
- Total population: 207,311 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATsP3_0iXzmqWZ00
Calilover // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Monterey County

- Worried about global warming: 74.6%
--- 4.5% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%
- Total population: 319,541 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Pk5j_0iXzmqWZ00
Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Yolo County

- Worried about global warming: 74.7%
--- 4.6% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.4%
- Total population: 171,327 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0iXzmqWZ00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#6. Santa Cruz County

- Worried about global warming: 75.1%
--- 4.9% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 74.6%
- Total population: 220,842 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gaopT_0iXzmqWZ00
Rman 348 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Imperial County

- Worried about global warming: 75.1%
--- 4.9% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.4%
- Total population: 128,844 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKWMe_0iXzmqWZ00
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Clara County

- Worried about global warming: 76.3%
--- 6.2% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 77.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.0%
- Total population: 1,499,088 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmpdS_0iXzmqWZ00
Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#3. San Mateo County

- Worried about global warming: 78.1%
--- 8.0% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 77.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.2%
- Total population: 607,917 people

Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Alameda County

- Worried about global warming: 80.7%
--- 10.5% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 77.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 75.6%
- Total population: 1,312,727 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzJhA_0iXzmqWZ00
Canva

#1. San Francisco

- Worried about global warming: 80.9%
--- 10.8% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 76.4%
- Total population: 757,416 people

