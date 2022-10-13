Counties most concerned about climate change in California
Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons
Counties most concerned about climate change in California
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in California using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#58. Lassen County
- Worried about global warming: 56.3%
--- 13.8% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 26,216 people
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#57. Tuolumne County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 12.6% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
- Total population: 45,057 people
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#56. Shasta County
- Worried about global warming: 57.9%
--- 12.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 140,533 people
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons
#55. Tehama County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 10.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 48,651 people
Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons
#54. Modoc County
- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 10.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 7,154 people
Canva
#53. Sierra County
- Worried about global warming: 60.5%
--- 9.7% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
- Total population: 2,559 people
Canva
#52. Calaveras County
- Worried about global warming: 60.6%
--- 9.5% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
- Total population: 37,701 people
Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons
#51. Glenn County
- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 8.7% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 20,489 people
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Amador County
- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 8.3% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
- Total population: 32,581 people
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Yuba County
- Worried about global warming: 62.4%
--- 7.8% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
- Total population: 55,281 people
DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons
#48. El Dorado County
- Worried about global warming: 62.9%
--- 7.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 150,641 people
Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Plumas County
- Worried about global warming: 63.0%
--- 7.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
- Total population: 15,543 people
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons
#46. Sutter County
- Worried about global warming: 63.3%
--- 6.9% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
- Total population: 71,049 people
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#45. Kern County
- Worried about global warming: 63.4%
--- 6.7% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 629,553 people
Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Placer County
- Worried about global warming: 63.7%
--- 6.4% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
- Total population: 299,181 people
Canva
#43. Del Norte County
- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 6.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 21,575 people
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Trinity County
- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 6.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 10,534 people
EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Mariposa County
- Worried about global warming: 64.3%
--- 5.8% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 14,578 people
Canva
#40. Butte County
- Worried about global warming: 65.2%
--- 5.0% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
- Total population: 180,380 people
Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Siskiyou County
- Worried about global warming: 65.5%
--- 4.7% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 34,638 people
CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Colusa County
- Worried about global warming: 65.9%
--- 4.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
- Total population: 15,609 people
Armona // Wikicommons
#37. Kings County
- Worried about global warming: 66.1%
--- 4.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 109,655 people
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Nevada County
- Worried about global warming: 66.5%
--- 3.6% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 82,142 people
Basar // Wikicommons
#35. San Luis Obispo County
- Worried about global warming: 68.0%
--- 2.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%
- Total population: 231,986 people
Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Inyo County
- Worried about global warming: 68.2%
--- 2.0% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
- Total population: 14,368 people
Public Domain
#33. Stanislaus County
- Worried about global warming: 68.4%
--- 1.8% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
- Total population: 395,573 people
CFang // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Lake County
- Worried about global warming: 68.4%
--- 1.8% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 50,793 people
Canva
#31. Tulare County
- Worried about global warming: 68.8%
--- 1.3% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%
- Total population: 318,744 people
Canva
#30. Solano County
- Worried about global warming: 68.9%
--- 1.2% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%
- Total population: 342,993 people
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Orange County
- Worried about global warming: 69.0%
--- 1.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%
- Total population: 2,463,536 people
Canva
#28. Sacramento County
- Worried about global warming: 69.1%
--- 1.0% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.1%
- Total population: 1,161,377 people
SD Dirk // Flickr
#27. San Diego County
- Worried about global warming: 69.7%
--- 0.4% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 2,593,337 people
Canva
#26. Ventura County
- Worried about global warming: 69.8%
--- 0.3% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
- Total population: 650,477 people
Public Domain
#25. Madera County
- Worried about global warming: 69.9%
--- 0.3% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%
- Total population: 112,581 people
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#24. San Joaquin County
- Worried about global warming: 69.9%
--- 0.3% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%
- Total population: 539,901 people
Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Mendocino County
- Worried about global warming: 70.1%
--- 0.1% lower than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%
- Total population: 68,523 people
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#22. Riverside County
- Worried about global warming: 70.8%
--- 0.7% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
- Total population: 1,797,289 people
clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Mono County
- Worried about global warming: 70.9%
--- 0.7% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.3%
- Total population: 11,659 people
Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Merced County
- Worried about global warming: 71.0%
--- 0.9% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
- Total population: 190,920 people
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Humboldt County
- Worried about global warming: 71.3%
--- 1.1% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%
- Total population: 109,804 people
Canva
#18. San Bernardino County
- Worried about global warming: 71.3%
--- 1.2% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%
- Total population: 1,577,460 people
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons
#17. Napa County
- Worried about global warming: 72.1%
--- 2.0% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.2%
- Total population: 110,423 people
Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons
#16. San Benito County
- Worried about global warming: 72.2%
--- 2.0% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%
- Total population: 44,697 people
Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Alpine County
- Worried about global warming: 72.3%
--- 2.2% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%
- Total population: 835 people
Fred Hsu // Wikicommons
#14. Sonoma County
- Worried about global warming: 73.0%
--- 2.9% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.5%
- Total population: 400,580 people
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#13. Fresno County
- Worried about global warming: 73.4%
--- 3.2% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
- Total population: 703,679 people
Pixabay
#12. Santa Barbara County
- Worried about global warming: 73.5%
--- 3.4% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%
- Total population: 345,645 people
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Contra Costa County
- Worried about global warming: 73.9%
--- 3.8% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.8%
- Total population: 881,047 people
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#10. Los Angeles County
- Worried about global warming: 74.1%
--- 4.0% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%
- Total population: 7,866,812 people
Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Marin County
- Worried about global warming: 74.6%
--- 4.5% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.3%
- Total population: 207,311 people
Calilover // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Monterey County
- Worried about global warming: 74.6%
--- 4.5% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%
- Total population: 319,541 people
Epolk // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Yolo County
- Worried about global warming: 74.7%
--- 4.6% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.4%
- Total population: 171,327 people
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
#6. Santa Cruz County
- Worried about global warming: 75.1%
--- 4.9% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 74.6%
- Total population: 220,842 people
Rman 348 // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Imperial County
- Worried about global warming: 75.1%
--- 4.9% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.4%
- Total population: 128,844 people
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock
#4. Santa Clara County
- Worried about global warming: 76.3%
--- 6.2% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 77.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.0%
- Total population: 1,499,088 people
Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons
#3. San Mateo County
- Worried about global warming: 78.1%
--- 8.0% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 77.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.2%
- Total population: 607,917 people
Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Alameda County
- Worried about global warming: 80.7%
--- 10.5% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 77.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 75.6%
- Total population: 1,312,727 people
Canva
#1. San Francisco
- Worried about global warming: 80.9%
--- 10.8% higher than California average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 76.4%
- Total population: 757,416 people
Comments / 0