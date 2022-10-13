Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in California

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in California using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

#58. Lassen County

- Worried about global warming: 56.3%

--- 13.8% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 26,216 people

#57. Tuolumne County

- Worried about global warming: 57.5%

--- 12.6% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

- Total population: 45,057 people

#56. Shasta County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 12.2% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

- Total population: 140,533 people

#55. Tehama County

- Worried about global warming: 59.9%

--- 10.2% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

- Total population: 48,651 people

#54. Modoc County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 10.1% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

- Total population: 7,154 people

#53. Sierra County

- Worried about global warming: 60.5%

--- 9.7% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%

- Total population: 2,559 people

#52. Calaveras County

- Worried about global warming: 60.6%

--- 9.5% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

- Total population: 37,701 people

#51. Glenn County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%

--- 8.7% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

- Total population: 20,489 people

#50. Amador County

- Worried about global warming: 61.8%

--- 8.3% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

- Total population: 32,581 people

#49. Yuba County

- Worried about global warming: 62.4%

--- 7.8% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

- Total population: 55,281 people

#48. El Dorado County

- Worried about global warming: 62.9%

--- 7.2% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

- Total population: 150,641 people

#47. Plumas County

- Worried about global warming: 63.0%

--- 7.1% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

- Total population: 15,543 people

#46. Sutter County

- Worried about global warming: 63.3%

--- 6.9% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

- Total population: 71,049 people

#45. Kern County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%

--- 6.7% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

- Total population: 629,553 people

#44. Placer County

- Worried about global warming: 63.7%

--- 6.4% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

- Total population: 299,181 people

#43. Del Norte County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 6.2% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%

- Total population: 21,575 people

#42. Trinity County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 6.2% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

- Total population: 10,534 people

#41. Mariposa County

- Worried about global warming: 64.3%

--- 5.8% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%

- Total population: 14,578 people

#40. Butte County

- Worried about global warming: 65.2%

--- 5.0% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

- Total population: 180,380 people

#39. Siskiyou County

- Worried about global warming: 65.5%

--- 4.7% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%

- Total population: 34,638 people

#38. Colusa County

- Worried about global warming: 65.9%

--- 4.2% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

- Total population: 15,609 people

#37. Kings County

- Worried about global warming: 66.1%

--- 4.1% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

- Total population: 109,655 people

#36. Nevada County

- Worried about global warming: 66.5%

--- 3.6% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%

- Total population: 82,142 people

#35. San Luis Obispo County

- Worried about global warming: 68.0%

--- 2.1% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%

- Total population: 231,986 people

#34. Inyo County

- Worried about global warming: 68.2%

--- 2.0% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%

- Total population: 14,368 people

#33. Stanislaus County

- Worried about global warming: 68.4%

--- 1.8% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%

- Total population: 395,573 people

#32. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 68.4%

--- 1.8% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%

- Total population: 50,793 people

#31. Tulare County

- Worried about global warming: 68.8%

--- 1.3% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

- Total population: 318,744 people

#30. Solano County

- Worried about global warming: 68.9%

--- 1.2% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%

- Total population: 342,993 people

#29. Orange County

- Worried about global warming: 69.0%

--- 1.1% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%

- Total population: 2,463,536 people

#28. Sacramento County

- Worried about global warming: 69.1%

--- 1.0% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.1%

- Total population: 1,161,377 people

#27. San Diego County

- Worried about global warming: 69.7%

--- 0.4% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%

- Total population: 2,593,337 people

#26. Ventura County

- Worried about global warming: 69.8%

--- 0.3% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

- Total population: 650,477 people

#25. Madera County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%

--- 0.3% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.8%

- Total population: 112,581 people

#24. San Joaquin County

- Worried about global warming: 69.9%

--- 0.3% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%

- Total population: 539,901 people

#23. Mendocino County

- Worried about global warming: 70.1%

--- 0.1% lower than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%

- Total population: 68,523 people

#22. Riverside County

- Worried about global warming: 70.8%

--- 0.7% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

- Total population: 1,797,289 people

#21. Mono County

- Worried about global warming: 70.9%

--- 0.7% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 44.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.3%

- Total population: 11,659 people

#20. Merced County

- Worried about global warming: 71.0%

--- 0.9% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%

- Total population: 190,920 people

#19. Humboldt County

- Worried about global warming: 71.3%

--- 1.1% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%

- Total population: 109,804 people

#18. San Bernardino County

- Worried about global warming: 71.3%

--- 1.2% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%

- Total population: 1,577,460 people

#17. Napa County

- Worried about global warming: 72.1%

--- 2.0% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 70.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.2%

- Total population: 110,423 people

#16. San Benito County

- Worried about global warming: 72.2%

--- 2.0% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%

- Total population: 44,697 people

#15. Alpine County

- Worried about global warming: 72.3%

--- 2.2% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%

- Total population: 835 people

#14. Sonoma County

- Worried about global warming: 73.0%

--- 2.9% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.5%

- Total population: 400,580 people

#13. Fresno County

- Worried about global warming: 73.4%

--- 3.2% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%

- Total population: 703,679 people

#12. Santa Barbara County

- Worried about global warming: 73.5%

--- 3.4% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%

- Total population: 345,645 people

#11. Contra Costa County

- Worried about global warming: 73.9%

--- 3.8% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.8%

- Total population: 881,047 people

#10. Los Angeles County

- Worried about global warming: 74.1%

--- 4.0% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.9%

- Total population: 7,866,812 people

#9. Marin County

- Worried about global warming: 74.6%

--- 4.5% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.3%

- Total population: 207,311 people

#8. Monterey County

- Worried about global warming: 74.6%

--- 4.5% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.4%

- Total population: 319,541 people

#7. Yolo County

- Worried about global warming: 74.7%

--- 4.6% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.4%

- Total population: 171,327 people

#6. Santa Cruz County

- Worried about global warming: 75.1%

--- 4.9% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 54.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 43.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 74.6%

- Total population: 220,842 people

#5. Imperial County

- Worried about global warming: 75.1%

--- 4.9% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 71.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.4%

- Total population: 128,844 people

#4. Santa Clara County

- Worried about global warming: 76.3%

--- 6.2% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 77.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 71.0%

- Total population: 1,499,088 people

#3. San Mateo County

- Worried about global warming: 78.1%

--- 8.0% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 77.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 73.2%

- Total population: 607,917 people

#2. Alameda County

- Worried about global warming: 80.7%

--- 10.5% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 77.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 59.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 75.6%

- Total population: 1,312,727 people

#1. San Francisco

- Worried about global warming: 80.9%

--- 10.8% higher than California average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 78.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 76.4%

- Total population: 757,416 people