ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSrhb_0iXzmpdq00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q75NY_0iXzmpdq00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 13.2% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 5,903 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B82qy_0iXzmpdq00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Sherman County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 13.1% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
- Total population: 1,365 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCbi4_0iXzmpdq00
Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Gilliam County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%
--- 12.4% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%
- Total population: 1,505 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1EHQ_0iXzmpdq00
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 11.9% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 87,950 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqCSj_0iXzmpdq00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Crook County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%
--- 11.4% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 18,452 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOThI_0iXzmpdq00
Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Klamath County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 10.8% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 52,396 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUlQU_0iXzmpdq00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 10.6% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 6,362 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMA9I_0iXzmpdq00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Morrow County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 10.5% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
- Total population: 8,190 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vByQe_0iXzmpdq00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Harney County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 10.3% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 5,768 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDbNl_0iXzmpdq00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Baker County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 9.0% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 12,884 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeBsx_0iXzmpdq00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 8.7% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 20,536 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgLQU_0iXzmpdq00
Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

#25. Wheeler County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 8.7% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 1,175 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d42at_0iXzmpdq00
Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Malheur County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 8.6% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 22,697 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnN3W_0iXzmpdq00
Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Umatilla County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 8.6% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 57,511 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQAzk_0iXzmpdq00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wallowa County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 8.4% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 5,721 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzozi_0iXzmpdq00
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Linn County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 8.2% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 96,636 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWj6d_0iXzmpdq00
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#20. Josephine County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 7.9% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 69,357 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HqIw_0iXzmpdq00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Columbia County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 7.4% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 40,371 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GliY0_0iXzmpdq00
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Coos County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 7.2% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 51,900 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0iXzmpdq00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#17. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 61.1%
--- 6.1% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 171,766 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IM0M_0iXzmpdq00
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#16. Curry County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 5.7% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 19,352 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16y00O_0iXzmpdq00
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clackamas County

- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 5.1% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 321,445 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCltY_0iXzmpdq00
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Yamhill County

- Worried about global warming: 62.7%
--- 4.5% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 81,277 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXK8q_0iXzmpdq00
USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Tillamook County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 3.3% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%
- Total population: 21,359 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06n6sk_0iXzmpdq00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 64.3%
--- 3.0% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 18,048 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUaF4_0iXzmpdq00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wasco County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 2.3% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
- Total population: 20,260 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtqnN_0iXzmpdq00
Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Polk County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 2.3% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 64,101 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUVMO_0iXzmpdq00
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Clatsop County

- Worried about global warming: 67.1%
--- 0.1% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 31,640 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0iXzmpdq00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#8. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 0.1% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 255,398 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v2cp_0iXzmpdq00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Deschutes County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%
--- 0.2% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
- Total population: 148,368 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Fhay_0iXzmpdq00
EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 67.9%
--- 0.7% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 40,337 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0iXzmpdq00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#5. Lane County

- Worried about global warming: 70.4%
--- 3.2% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%
- Total population: 303,908 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4udm_0iXzmpdq00
cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#4. Benton County

- Worried about global warming: 72.1%
--- 4.9% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.6%
- Total population: 76,190 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEAcj_0iXzmpdq00
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 73.4%
--- 6.2% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.0%
- Total population: 452,591 people

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hood River County

- Worried about global warming: 74.3%
--- 7.1% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.8%
- Total population: 17,613 people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0iXzmpdq00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#1. Multnomah County

- Worried about global warming: 78.3%
--- 11.1% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 47.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.0%
- Total population: 651,525 people

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy