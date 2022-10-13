Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Grant County
- Worried about global warming: 54.0%
--- 13.2% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
- Total population: 5,903 people
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Sherman County
- Worried about global warming: 54.1%
--- 13.1% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
- Total population: 1,365 people
Tedder // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Gilliam County
- Worried about global warming: 54.8%
--- 12.4% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%
- Total population: 1,505 people
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Douglas County
- Worried about global warming: 55.3%
--- 11.9% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
- Total population: 87,950 people
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Crook County
- Worried about global warming: 55.8%
--- 11.4% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%
- Total population: 18,452 people
Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Klamath County
- Worried about global warming: 56.4%
--- 10.8% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 52,396 people
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Lake County
- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 10.6% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 6,362 people
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Morrow County
- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 10.5% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%
- Total population: 8,190 people
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Harney County
- Worried about global warming: 57.0%
--- 10.3% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 5,768 people
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Baker County
- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 9.0% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
- Total population: 12,884 people
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Union County
- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 8.7% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 20,536 people
Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock
#25. Wheeler County
- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 8.7% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%
- Total population: 1,175 people
Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Malheur County
- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 8.6% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%
- Total population: 22,697 people
Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Umatilla County
- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 8.6% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%
- Total population: 57,511 people
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Wallowa County
- Worried about global warming: 58.8%
--- 8.4% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
- Total population: 5,721 people
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Linn County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 8.2% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
- Total population: 96,636 people
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons
#20. Josephine County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 7.9% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%
- Total population: 69,357 people
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Columbia County
- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 7.4% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
- Total population: 40,371 people
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Coos County
- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 7.2% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 51,900 people
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons
#17. Jackson County
- Worried about global warming: 61.1%
--- 6.1% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 171,766 people
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock
#16. Curry County
- Worried about global warming: 61.5%
--- 5.7% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
- Total population: 19,352 people
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Clackamas County
- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 5.1% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 321,445 people
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Yamhill County
- Worried about global warming: 62.7%
--- 4.5% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 81,277 people
USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Tillamook County
- Worried about global warming: 63.9%
--- 3.3% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%
- Total population: 21,359 people
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Jefferson County
- Worried about global warming: 64.3%
--- 3.0% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 18,048 people
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Wasco County
- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 2.3% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
- Total population: 20,260 people
Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Polk County
- Worried about global warming: 64.9%
--- 2.3% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
- Total population: 64,101 people
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Clatsop County
- Worried about global warming: 67.1%
--- 0.1% lower than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
- Total population: 31,640 people
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#8. Marion County
- Worried about global warming: 67.3%
--- 0.1% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%
- Total population: 255,398 people
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Deschutes County
- Worried about global warming: 67.4%
--- 0.2% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
- Total population: 148,368 people
EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Lincoln County
- Worried about global warming: 67.9%
--- 0.7% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
- Total population: 40,337 people
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#5. Lane County
- Worried about global warming: 70.4%
--- 3.2% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%
- Total population: 303,908 people
cpaulfell // Shutterstock
#4. Benton County
- Worried about global warming: 72.1%
--- 4.9% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.6%
- Total population: 76,190 people
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Washington County
- Worried about global warming: 73.4%
--- 6.2% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.0%
- Total population: 452,591 people
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Hood River County
- Worried about global warming: 74.3%
--- 7.1% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.8%
- Total population: 17,613 people
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#1. Multnomah County
- Worried about global warming: 78.3%
--- 11.1% higher than Oregon average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 47.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.0%
- Total population: 651,525 people
Comments / 0