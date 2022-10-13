Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Grant County

- Worried about global warming: 54.0%

--- 13.2% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

- Total population: 5,903 people

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Sherman County

- Worried about global warming: 54.1%

--- 13.1% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

- Total population: 1,365 people

Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Gilliam County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%

--- 12.4% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%

- Total population: 1,505 people

English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Douglas County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 11.9% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

- Total population: 87,950 people

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Crook County

- Worried about global warming: 55.8%

--- 11.4% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

- Total population: 18,452 people

Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Klamath County

- Worried about global warming: 56.4%

--- 10.8% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 52,396 people

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%

--- 10.6% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 6,362 people

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Morrow County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 10.5% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

- Total population: 8,190 people

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Harney County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 10.3% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

- Total population: 5,768 people

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Baker County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 9.0% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

- Total population: 12,884 people

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Union County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%

--- 8.7% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

- Total population: 20,536 people

Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

#25. Wheeler County

- Worried about global warming: 58.5%

--- 8.7% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

- Total population: 1,175 people

Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Malheur County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%

--- 8.6% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%

- Total population: 22,697 people

Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Umatilla County

- Worried about global warming: 58.7%

--- 8.6% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

- Total population: 57,511 people

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wallowa County

- Worried about global warming: 58.8%

--- 8.4% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

- Total population: 5,721 people

Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Linn County

- Worried about global warming: 59.0%

--- 8.2% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

- Total population: 96,636 people

Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#20. Josephine County

- Worried about global warming: 59.3%

--- 7.9% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%

- Total population: 69,357 people

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Columbia County

- Worried about global warming: 59.8%

--- 7.4% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

- Total population: 40,371 people

Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Coos County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 7.2% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

- Total population: 51,900 people

Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#17. Jackson County

- Worried about global warming: 61.1%

--- 6.1% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%

- Total population: 171,766 people

Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#16. Curry County

- Worried about global warming: 61.5%

--- 5.7% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

- Total population: 19,352 people

Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clackamas County

- Worried about global warming: 62.1%

--- 5.1% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

- Total population: 321,445 people

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Yamhill County

- Worried about global warming: 62.7%

--- 4.5% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

- Total population: 81,277 people

USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Tillamook County

- Worried about global warming: 63.9%

--- 3.3% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.5%

- Total population: 21,359 people

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 64.3%

--- 3.0% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%

- Total population: 18,048 people

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wasco County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%

--- 2.3% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

- Total population: 20,260 people

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Polk County

- Worried about global warming: 64.9%

--- 2.3% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%

- Total population: 64,101 people

English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Clatsop County

- Worried about global warming: 67.1%

--- 0.1% lower than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

- Total population: 31,640 people

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#8. Marion County

- Worried about global warming: 67.3%

--- 0.1% higher than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%

- Total population: 255,398 people

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Deschutes County

- Worried about global warming: 67.4%

--- 0.2% higher than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%

- Total population: 148,368 people

EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 67.9%

--- 0.7% higher than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%

- Total population: 40,337 people

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#5. Lane County

- Worried about global warming: 70.4%

--- 3.2% higher than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.9%

- Total population: 303,908 people

cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#4. Benton County

- Worried about global warming: 72.1%

--- 4.9% higher than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 50.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 48.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.6%

- Total population: 76,190 people

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 73.4%

--- 6.2% higher than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 74.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.0%

- Total population: 452,591 people

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hood River County

- Worried about global warming: 74.3%

--- 7.1% higher than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.8%

- Total population: 17,613 people

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#1. Multnomah County

- Worried about global warming: 78.3%

--- 11.1% higher than Oregon average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 76.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 56.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 47.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 72.0%

- Total population: 651,525 people